A land condemnation case involving a Heritage Square site is still tied up in court, nearly three years after a judge ruled in favor of the Town of Gilbert.
At dispute is the appraised value of the property, which Gilbert took for a five-story garage project in the Heritage District. The 600-space structure opened in March 2019 near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue.
The Town offered businessman Marc Barlow $145,000 for the loss of his land but he rejected it.
“The property next to us sold for $1.6 million,” said Barlow, who added his property was appraised for $670,000.
A judge in October ruled in favor of Barlow’s request to use his appraisal figure, rejecting the town’s argument that the Aug. 18, 2018 date of the summons, used by its land appraiser, should be used for the valuation and not the Dec. 19, 2018 date of the Order of Immediate Possession.
The judge acknowledged the importance of the difference in dates as the property value went up with the December date and noted Barlow was “entitled to the higher value” and did not consider it a “windfall” as the town characterized it.
“Plaintiff further argues that in a case where the property increases in value during the gap in time between the date of the summons and the date of the Order of Immediate Possession, the property owner is not entitled to this increase in value when the property owner caused the delay by exercising the legal right to challenge the taking,” according to the ruling. “The Court does not agree with plaintiff. Until there is an Order of Immediate Possession signed by a court, the property owner is eligible for compensation for any increase in value just as the property owner is subject to any burdens and liabilities that arise during that gap in time.”
The judge further stated that the town’s appraiser relied on the wrong date for its appraiser of Barlow’s property.
Gilbert, in turn, filed a motion for a reconsideration of the ruling, arguing in part that the purchase of the building next to Barlow’s was influenced by the town’s new garage and street improvements it made as part of the project. A hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 8.
Barlow said so far he’s spent about $100,000 on legal fees and related litigation costs. His attorney is on contingent.
The town last week refused to disclose how much it has spent for its outside attorneys on the case. There’s been up to three attorneys from two firms representing Gilbert in this matter.
In light of the current status of the lawsuit, the Town has concluded that it would be detrimental to the best interest of the Town to provide the documents and information at this time, according to a statement released by the Town Attorney’s Office.
When asked to cite state statute and provide explanation how it would hurt the Town’s case, there was no response by deadline.
The land in question is a 755-square-foot triangular piece from the northeast corner of Barlow’s 12,000-square-foot vacant parcel in back of his existing building facing Gilbert Road. The town took it to build a roundabout at the garage entrance to accommodate emergency vehicles.
But that caused accessibility issues for the vacant property, according to Barlow.
Also, he said with the road improvements and the parking garage in back, the town “has turned this into a go-kart track” and disrupted the flow of his parking lot.
Barlow says when drivers head north on Gilbert Road going to the adjacent Culinary Dropout restaurant, they immediately turn into his parking lot and realizing their mistake, they end up cutting through to get to Hearne Way leading to the parking garage.
Because two people were almost hit in the parking lot, Barlow has had to put up A-Frame barricades to prevent access onto Hearne Way.
This also has precluded clients coming to his building with other tenants from using the five parking spots that were there, according to Barlow, who lost half of his parking.
“Hopefully the lawyers will be able to settle this,” Barlow said. “They’ve been at it for almost three years.”