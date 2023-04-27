Since Gilbert designed its downtown as an area in need of an economic boost over three decades ago, the Heritage District has become a booming hotspot.
There are approximately 1 million square feet of existing commercial development with another 840,000 square feet approved with the anticipation of construction in the next five years.
“The Heritage District is outpacing other areas in Gilbert,” Redevelopment Project Manager Sydney Bethel Price told the Redevelopment Commission last week.
The Heritage District’s full cash value per acre increased 77% from 2018 to 2022, according to Price. It was just over $2 million an acre in 2022.
Price added that from Fiscal Year 2008 until the end of 2017-18, revenue from sales taxes in the Heritage District increased 177%.
The town has currently has three construction projects underway and on track in the district, although nine capital improvement projects are on the books for this fiscal year, Price said.
The active projects in the district are the Water Tower Plaza upgrades, which is expected to break ground in the fall and take about a year to finish; bringing sidewalks up to ADA standards and the Vaughn Ventilator project and Vaughn basin relocation.
The Vaughn project, located in the northwest portion of the district, was in design, Price said. It’s expected to break ground in spring 2024.
“We’re going to take Vaughn where it dead-ends on the west side and run it parallel to the railroad tracks and connect out to Neeley so we can have a ventilator or western access that goes up to Guadalupe,” she said.
“So that is a big project that will make a huge improvement to our traffic circulation in the downtown.”
Also, there are current studies for the district for a parking master plan update and a circulation plan. A utility infrastructure study also underway is for internal use, according to Price.
She said new businesses downtown include Big Chicken, which debut in March and State Forty-Eight Apparel, which opened in November.
Coming soon is Prep & Pastry, planning to open in May, and Mug N Shot, a sports bar-type establishment, opening sometime in April, she added.
Price also talked about public art or “placemaking projects” – colorful murals painted on town-owned traffic control cabinets. She said one cabinet was painted last year and a selection for an artist to do another box is May 1.
“We are really excited to bring this into the Heritage District,” she said.
She noted that there are only five town cabinets in the district and the rest are owned APS, which won’t allow art on the boxes.
Another placemaking project is posters designed by a local artist featuring iconic places in Gilbert. The posters are temporary installations on the kiosks at the Ash Street parking garage, according to Price.
Additionally, banners honoring veterans and active-duty personnel will be on display downtown on Gilbert Road in May and November, she said.
She also reminded the commission that the Parks and Recreation Department is developing its 10-year master plan and looking for public feedback and that there are three public parks in the Heritage District – Veteran’s Park, Water Tower Plaza and Page Park.
She then segued into the Heritage District’s 10-year master plan, which is at the half-way point, and reviewed what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do.
“We are in progress with a lot of the items that we’ve identified as catalyst projects or key projects in the Heritage District,” Price said. “We have 11 things outlined as catalyst projects.
“So these are supposed to encourage redevelopment or change in the district or key projects, which are projects intended to improve circulation, improve quality of life and also attract re-investment.”
She said the town’s completed the request for proposal for a developer to develop the South Anchor, considered a gateway entrance for the Heritage District.
Projects in progress included The Commons, Vaughn Ventilator, Water Tower Plaza improvements and the Water Tower Way Overpass, according to Price.
Not yet started is a neighborhood park proposed on the east side of the Heritage District and the Living Room Plaza, a park planned adjacent to Water Tower Plaza, she said.
“Still being half way through, five years, quite a bit of progress and quite a bit of movement forward,” Price said.
She also reviewed the broader 10-year focus goals for the district. The 11 goals include district branding, public art, public safety and wayfinding. Two have been completed and seven are underway and two not yet started.
“It’s exciting to see a lot of the projects come to fruition and the progress overall that has been made,” Chairman TJ Classen said. “I know when I first used that plan a lot of it was conceptual in nature and so much of it has come to fruition. Town staff has done incredible job to see that through.”