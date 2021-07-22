Gilbert envisions a landscaped pathway in the Heritage District exclusively for bicyclists and pedestrians so they can better connect between neighborhoods and public amenities downtown.
The Paseo would be built along Ash Street, which would be extended and realigned. The .65-mile path would Juniper Avenue to Elliot Road, east of the Gilbert Road corridor.
“This proposed project is in the pre-design phase,” town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said. “A complete project budget has not yet been created.”
Under the town’s Capital Improvement Plans for fiscal years 2021-30, the estimated cost for the pre-design is $413,000, Harrison said. She added that the pre-design is expected to be completed by December.
The Town was taking feedback on the pre-design in a public survey that ended last Friday.
The survey asked respondents to choose from a selection of choices for features that would encourage pedestrian use of The Paseo such as providing areas for outdoor dining, providing areas for outdoor retail and extended canopies for shade walkways along building frontages.
Choices for amenities that would best promote more night-time visitors and activities included interactive light art, outdoor movies and seasonal and event LED lighting.
Respondents also were asked to pick three top amenities, programmed uses or public spaces they would like to see along The Paseo, including an event plaza, performance space, art installations, shade structures and moveable furniture.
The survey also presented several design options for the three portions of the public corridor – the north, under/overpass, and south segments.
For instance for the potential crossing of the Union Pacific Railroad track near Cullumber Avenue, an underpass and overpass design options were given.
Harrison said other proposed amenities for the route included special paving, lighting elements, linear water features, plant life and continuous overhead shade structures that would “cool the path and maintain the scale and sense of enclosure.”
Officials kicked off the project June 24 with a virtual meeting attended by 30 people, which included the project team, Harrison said.
“The majority of the feedback received at the meeting centered on the proposed south segment of the Paseo and the connection between the Paseo Core and Veterans Park,” Harrison said.
She added that the public will have other opportunities to weigh in on the proposed Paseo.
“Additional in-person meetings are anticipated early this fall with the dates, locations and times to be determined,” she said.
While some on social media questioned the growth the project would bring into the area, others embraced it.
“Love this so much!” one woman said. “As someone who lives near downtown and works daily right in the heart, I think this will be a huge improvement. I am so excited for the new developments our town is doing!”
The car-free path is outlined in the Town’s 2018 update of the Heritage District Redevelopment Plan with the goal of bringing character and improved circulation to the .3-square-mile downtown.
Gilbert’s vision for the district is for a vibrant downtown destination that includes retail, restaurants, office, residential and entertainment uses.
Town leadership in 1989 declared the downtown a redevelopment area, which gave Gilbert the flexibility it needed to revitalize it.
The district takes in the original town site, the commercial areas on both sides of Gilbert Road and the residential neighborhoods east and west of Gilbert Road between the Western Canal and Elliot Road.
Guided by the Heritage District Redevelopment Plan, first adopted in 1991, the downtown today is a noted gastronomic draw with offerings such as Culinary Dropout, Postino East and Sotol Modern Cocktail Kitchen. Some 27,000 vehicle trips a day occur in the Heritage District.