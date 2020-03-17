Eight residents – including a hospital administrator, a dentist and a furniture-store owner – are seeking to fill a seat on Gilbert Town Council.
Council is scheduled Tuesday to publicly interview the candidates and appoint someone to serve nine months with the remaining two years up for election Aug. 4. The seat was vacated by Eddie Cook, who was appointed Maricopa County assessor in February.
All the candidates were to receive six questions, one from each council member and the mayor ahead of their interviews. The candidates will be kept in a separate room, prohibited from sitting in on each other’s interview.
The council earlier this month selected the eight from a pool of 103 applicants for the job.
The candidates and information from their submissions:
Katheen Joy Dowler: A 26-year town resident with over 20 years in the health care industry and is the community health director for Dignity Health.
She said she is interested in serving on the council “to enhance our current strategic initiatives and help lead the next generation of our growth.”
She says she brings to the table fiscal management, strategic decision-making, priority setting and objective analysis.
She is involved with her church and is a board member of a number of nonprofits such as the Desert Cancer Foundation and Mission of Mercy. She and her husband are the parents of two daughters, one of whom is an emergency room doctor, and are grandparents.
She stated she wants the nine-month experience on Council before deciding on her political future.
Todd Jorgenson: A 17-year resident and dental implant surgeon who owns offices in several locations. He also is the official peritonitis for the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks dental teams.
Jorgenson said he wants to serve to continue the town’s legacy that includes phenomenal economic growth, safety, clean surroundings, parks and schools. He is married with children. He indicated he hopes to serve the town in the future if voters support him.
Yung Koprowski: A 12-year resident who is a transportation engineer and owns her own firm. She also serves on the town’s adhoc Citizens Transportation Task Force, which is vetting projects for a possible $465 million bond this November.
She wants to serve “in order to contribute towards developing solutions that will continue to make Gilbert an amazing place to live, work and play.”
She is married to a civil engineer and they have two elementary-age children. She also has been involved with Habitat for Humanity.
If appointed to the seat, she said she will commit to run for the two-year term.
Noah Mundt: A 10-year resident and COO and co-founder of Nexus Integrated Solutions. He also sits on the town Planning Commission. He wants to serve to ensure “the preservation of the innumerable qualities that make Gilbert the greatest place in the world to live.”
He is married with children and is involved with a number of nonprofits, including Muscular Dystrophy Association, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and St. Vincent De Paul. He said he intends to serve on the Council beyond the nine months as long as he is able.
Scott September: A 15-year resident and national zoning manager for Crown Castle Real Estate. He also serves on the town Planning Commission.
He wants to preserve and improve the civic experience for current and future residents and will bring his “professional experience and management style of collaboration, accountability, team-building, problem-solving, conflict resolution and leadership to the Council role.”
He is married with children and intends to run for a full Council term in the future.
Amanda Shaffie: A 17-plus-year mother who owns Furniture Brat and is a professional life coach and former Mrs. Arizona pageant winner. She said if appointed, she will continue to “advocate the wholesome nature of Gilbert that attracts the type of living that imparts the desire for future generations to lead successful lives.”
She also wants to strengthen the relationship between the town and small-business leaders to grow and support the local economy. She said she would serve longer than the nine months.
Jan Simon: A 16-year resident who is the owner and president of an insurance agency. He also serves on the town Planning Commission. Simon said he will be a good steward of the town’s vision and has the ability to look at issues with an open mind and make calculated decisions based on facts and not emotions.
“I am a team player and always willing to roll up my sleeves, get my hands dirty and get the job done,” stated Simon, who is engaged.
He indicated he would like to serve longer than the nine months and asked the Council to consider him for two likely upcoming appointments for seats each with two years on their terms.
William “Bill” Spence: A 10-year resident and retired U.S. Navy lieutenant commander with experience that includes overseeing $1 billion of maintenance and modernization.
The Arizona native said his skills include team player and relentless drive to find solutions and ability to accomplish very mission with limited resources.
Spence indicated he is collecting signatures to run for the seat’s two-year term.