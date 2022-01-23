A woman who said she fell on a “defectively designed” sidewalk while roller skating at Gilbert Regional Park is suing the Town after her $5 million was rejected..
Billie Jean Federico initially filed a claim last July, stating she sustained severe damages, including ongoing medical expenses, depression, wage loss and diminished earning capacity. After the claim was denied, her attorney Robert Lewis filed suit against Gilbert on Dec. 22. Lewis did not respond to a call for comment.
Maricopa County and Flood Control District of Maricopa County also were named because 225 acres of Gilbert Regional Park sits in the Chandler Heights Basin, which is owned by Flood Control. The Town has an agreement with the county to use the land for free.
Federico was injured on Jan. 29, 2021, while leaving the regional park on her roller skates, the suit states.
“As she got to the parking lot, while on the sidewalk outside the entry/exit to the park, Billie Jean’s roller skate got caught in a defectively designed, constructed and maintained sidewalk joint,” the claim said. “Ms. Federico was unaware that the joint was wider and deeper than other joints in the sidewalk.”
According to the claim, Gilbert Fire and Rescued arrived to find Federico “in noticeable pain” that she described as 10 out of 10 and was given nasal pain management.
“She saw her ankle twist and stated that it was floppy at the ankle,” the claim said. “She suffered a very nasty ankle fracture that required surgical repair.”
The surgery took place a day after the accident and in a medical follow-up, she was advised to go see a cardiologist, who diagnosed her with tachycardia or a racing heart due to distress, the claim said.
Federico had no significant cardiac medical history before her fall, according to the claim.
At the time the claim was filed, Federico’s medical bills came in at $137,000.
“Because of the nature of Ms. Federico’s injury to her ankle joint, arthritis is not a probability, it is a certainty,” the claim stated. “If progression of arthritis continues to the point that she is disabled, the only option for her is a surgical fusion of the ankle.
“This is an expensive medical course, and it results in significant mobility and disability.”
Other damages included permanent scarring, a 5.5-inch outer ankle scar and a 3.5-inch inner ankle scar that Federico was self-conscious about, the claim said.
Federico, who is an ultrasound technician, said at the time of the accident, she had been offered a full-time job paying $42-$45 an hour.
According to Federico’s LinkedIn account, she is a diagnostic medical sonographer with Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa since April 2016.
“It is reasonably anticipated that she will miss at least a full year of being without income,” the claim said. “After that, only part-time work at most, if even able to work at all, would be reasonably expected of her. As such, she has suffered lost wages and future diminished earning capacity as a result of this accident.”
Federico also claimed that since the accident, she has lost “the enjoyment of life she once had,” experienced daily pain and suffered from bouts of depression for which she was undergoing therapy.
The claim included the findings from an engineer consultant who performed a failure analysis on the sidewalk where Federico fell.
“During the inspection, he performed testing to specifically examine the propensity of Ms. Federico’s skate wheels to catch in the subject expansion join in comparison with other joints on the sidewalk,” the claim said. “The testing revealed a significant difference in the interaction of Ms. Federico’s skate wheels with the subject expansion joint versus others.”
The engineer concluded the expansion joint violated the Maricopa Association of Government’s standard detail requirement in both width and depth.
“The design, construction and maintenance of the sidewalk at the accident location is deficient, unreasonably dangerous, and a breach of the applicable standard of care in a number of ways….” the claim said. “This accident would not have occurred, but for the unreasonably dangerous conditions on the parking lot sidewalk.”
According to the lawsuit, under the agreement with the county, Gilbert is “responsible for design, all permits and inspections, utility relocations, construction, construction management, operation and maintenance and all costs associated with modifying the contouring and grading of the easement area for permitted uses.”
It further stated that the defendants “breached their duty by their actions or failure to act to design, create and/or maintain a safe pathway for pedestrians and roller skaters by failing to properly warn of dangerous defects, including placing an unexpectedly wide and deep expansion joint in the sidewalk.”
Town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said there have been no other claims near this area and that Federico’s “claim is still being investigated.”
No court date has yet been set for the lawsuit.