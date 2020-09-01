Councilman-elect Laurin Hendrix legal fight to take his seat now instead of waiting five more months is set for a Sept. 9 hearing.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley will hear Hendrix’s case naming the Town of Gilbert, Town Clerk Lisa Maxwell and Councilman Bill Spence as defendants.
Spence was singled out as an individual and not as a councilman in the suit and so he had to hire his own attorney.
Asked why Spence was not listed as a councilman, Hendrix’s attorney Timothy LaSota responded, “He’s not a councilmember. He’s a usurper.”
Spence, however, won’t have to pay his attorney fees.
Council last Tuesday approved for the town to defend and indemnify Maxwell and Spence “for and against all expenses, including attorney’s fees and judgments, fines, amounts paid” in Hendrix’s suit. Spence abstained from voting and Councilwoman Aimee Yentes was the sole dissenter.
Hendrix beat Spence in the Aug. 4 Primary for the two-year Council seat with enough votes to avoid a run-off in November. Spence was appointed to the vacant seat in March to serve nine months until someone was elected to that position.
While that case was waiting to be heard, La Sota filed an emergency request that the court immediately bar Gilbert Town Council from taking any official action until Hendrix’s seating was resolved.
After a 30-minute telephonic hearing Aug. 25, Kiley denied Hendrix a temporary restraining order.
“The relief is outside the scope of judicial authority,” Kiley said.
Kiley said the court can’t stop a municipality from carrying out its duties because it would be an infringement of the town’s authority.
Attorney Trish Stuhan, representing Maxwell and the town, said Hendrix hasn’t shown how he would be harmed irreparably by council votes and that he was asking for “unprecedented action” from the court.
She added there was no dispute with the six seated council members and that Hendrix’s temporary restraining order was casting a wide net that would prevent them from exercising the authority of their office.
Stuhan added that the town would be gutted in the middle of pandemic, unable to regulate and protect its residents, if the temporary restraining order was granted.
Spence’s attorney Aaron Arnson agreed and added there was no case law that supported Hendrix’s request.
LaSota countered that the order would not prevent the six council members from acting individually, just collectively.
He also said Hendrix is harmed because once the Council votes, it’s basically a done deal. Hendrix could ask for a reconsideration but that is only good until the next Council meeting, LaSota noted.
Hendrix’s application for the order cited “another series of important votes” that were expected to take place later that Tuesday at Council’s meeting.
Items included buying ambulances and equipment that would enable the town to launch its own service, something that Hendrix opposed. He believed there should be more discussion and questioned the need to spend the money when the current private provider AMR was fulfilling its contract with the town.
Hendrix’s argument in the Aug. 18 suit for why he should be seated as soon as possible includes a contention that he was elected by voters whereas Spence was appointed to the seat.
LaSota said Arizona law favors elected representatives over appointed ones as evident by the state statutes he cited in the suit and that there was no legal authority for keeping Spence in his seat.
According to LaSota, state law requires that a council fill a vacancy until the “next regularly scheduled council election,” which he said is Aug. 4. But the town countered the seating should take place in January after the Nov. 4 General Election.