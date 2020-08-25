Gilbert Councilman-elect Laurin Hendrix is suing to claim his seat now instead of waiting until January to take office.
Hendrix won the two-year seat in the Aug. 4 Gilbert Council primary against incumbent Bill Spence, who was appointed to the job in March.
Because Hendrix won a majority of the votes, there is no run-off in the November general election.
Hendrix names Spence, Town Clerk Lisa Maxwell and the town in his lawsuit for preventing him from taking his Council seat until January.
Maxwell declined comment and Spence said he was baffled by the filing.
“It is not clear to me why Mr. Hendrix named me individually,” Spence said. “I am also not sure why this wasn’t addressed during the initial appointment process from earlier this year.”
Spence was appointed in March to the seat vacated by Eddie Cook, who was named Maricopa County assessor and who won his party’s nomination in the primary for a four-year term.
Spence said he has faith in the judicial process and will be following the advice of counsel.
Town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said officials sought an independent counsel’s review of a demand letter Hendrix’s attorney sent Aug. 12.
“After review, outside counsel has determined that Mr. Hendrix’s term begins the second Tuesday in January 2021, the same time as all other candidates elected to serve on the Council,” Harrison said.
Hendrix’s attorney Timothy LaSota is asking for a hearing within seven days of the Aug. 18 filing to settle the matter. The suit also is asking for attorney fees.
LaSota argued that because Hendrix was elected and Spence was not, “the winning candidate takes office upon completion of the canvass, and is not required to wait for the end of” Spence’s term.”
La Sota cited a number of state laws to support his argument, including one that says a person elected to fill the remainder of an unexpired term of a vacant office can take the oath of office and begin serving within 90 days after the canvass of an election. Those canvasses have been conducted.
La Sota said Arizona law favors elected representatives over appointed ones as evident by state statutes cited in the suit and that there was no legal authority for keeping Spence in his seat.
Phoenix attorney Gust Rosenfeld, hired by Gilbert, called into question LaSota’s interpretation of some state laws.
For instance, LaSota cited a state law that requires a Council fills a vacancy until the “next regularly scheduled council election,” which he said is Aug. 4. But Rosenfeld countered that law instead deals with a vacancy and “not when another candidate succeeds to that office by winning a majority of the votes cast in a primary election.”
Rosenfeld said there is nothing in legislative history indicating an intent that a successor to an appointed candidate should take office earlier than other candidates who are declared elected in an election.
At least one sitting councilman made clear his support of seating Hendrix now during last Tuesday’s special meeting after Council appointed Councilwoman-elected Kathy Tilque to fill replace Scott Anderson, who minutes earlier was appointed interim mayor. Jenn Daniels resigned as mayor Aug. 11.
Instead of waiting until January to take office, Tilque was sworn in at the meeting. Tilque and Anderson were the top vote-getters for the two four-year seats.
Councilman Jared Taylor said in supporting Tilque’s appointment that Hendrix also be seated immediately.
“She was duly elected in a fair and in a good election,” Taylor said of Tilque. “And so, I feel it’s important that the people be heard by their own representatives. I say that because I believe the same thing holds true for the other seat, the two-year seat.
“The voters have spoken and they have expressed who they would like to represent them and I think that’s very, very important that we respect the will of the voters.”
“I hope we get that done and also seat Councilmember-elect Hendrix as well because the voters have spoken,” he continued. “It’s important that they are heard straight away and we don’t drag our feet on that.”
Council did not act on his request.