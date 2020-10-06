Councilman-elect Laurin Hendrix is appealing a judge’s decision that ruled in his favor to take office early and is seeking to recoup $33,870 in attorney expenses from the Town of Gilbert.
The Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear oral arguments Oct. 20.
Two weeks after the former state legislator won the Aug. 3 primary against Councilman Bill Spence, Hendrix sued to take office immediately, arguing the race for the seat was over and that he was elected while Spence was appointed.
Spence was appointed in March to sit on the Council until someone was elected to finish out the remaining two years on the term.
A judge in September ruled that Hendrix could take office Nov. 3.
The town had argued that Hendrix should be seated in January, same as the other candidates. There’s a runoff Nov. 3 for the mayor’s seat.
Hendrix also filed a motion for attorney fees claiming 79.7 hours of work completed at $425 an hour.
Council met in executive session last Tuesday to discuss the Hendrix case.
“The lawsuit brought by Mr. Hendrix involves the legal interpretation of conflicting statutes,” according to a statement released by the town last Wednesday.
“The Town has relied on an independent legal opinion in the litigation and has acted legally and in good faith in defending the lawsuit,” it said, adding:
“As a general policy, the Town does not pay the legal fees for individuals or entities who bring legal actions against it unless ordered to by a court. It is the court’s role to determine whether there is a statutory basis for a fee request, and if so, whether the amount requested is reasonable.”
The statement said its outside counsel “will be preparing responses” to Hendrix’s motion and that more information would be in those filings.
Hendrix has so far paid $575 out of pocket for legal costs, according to the filing.
The motion stated the request for attorney fees is reasonable and “all work performed was justified and could not have been performed by a non-lawyer.”
“The hourly billing rate is reasonable based on the experience of the professional rendering the service,” the legal filing stated. “This is the firm’s standard hourly rate for matters such as this.”
Hendrix’s attorney requested the town pay the bill in full within 30 days of the judge’s ruling or be prepared for a 4.25 percent interest rate would accrue until the debt is paid.
If Hendrix is successful in getting reimbursed, the town also is looking at a bill for its outside attorney and the legal costs for Spence.
Spence was not named as a councilman in Hendrix’s suit so he was forced to hire his own representation.
Council in late September approved covering Spence’s attorney costs.
Spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison last week said the town still has not received its invoices for August and September from its outside attorney.