Heated council race heads to the wire

Voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for the nine candidates vying for the four open seats on Gilbert Council.
With such a large field of contenders in the Aug. 2 Primary, a face-off is likely in November.
Gilbert relies on a complicated formula to determine if a candidate garnered a majority of the votes to avoid a run-off.
A majority is calculated by dividing the total number of legal votes cast by the number of seats to be filled and then dividing that number in half and rounding to the next highest whole number.
No more than two candidates per seat without a majority can advance to the Nov. 8 General Election.
On the ballot are incumbents Yung Koprowski and Scott September and challengers Chuck Bongiovanni, Bobbi Buchli, Mario Chicas, Michael Clark, Bus Obayomi, Bill Spence and Jim Torgeson. Garrett Glover is running as a write-in candidate.
Both Koprowski and September were appointed to their seats in 2020.
Koprowski, a civil engineer who owns her own firm, said mitigating the town’s growth and transportation congestion is a top priority and she wants to accelerate enhancements to pedestrian and bicycle networks to increase safety.
She is mindful of the depleting water supply affecting Arizona and said she would not support new high-water use developments such as data centers.
She also vows continued support for first responders by ensuring they have the tools, training and resources.
All candidates were required to file a final pre-primary spending report July 27 and Koprowski’s shows she raised a total of $47,186 and spent $9,284 for her election. Her latest donors included Todd Ostannsky, Indicap manager, who gave $5,000.
September’s priorities include protecting neighborhoods and families by ensuring first-responders are prepared and strong.
September, who works in the communications industry, wants to keep taxes and fees low and service high by deploying new technologies, measuring what matters and challenging the status quo.
He’s also for managed growth with an appropriate mix of development to ensure Gilbert has balance, economic strength and resiliency.
September did not file a pre-primary election report by the deadline but according to his second-quarter filing, he raised $41,776.
Bongiovanni, the founder and owner of two franchise businesses, is a proponent of responsible growth and to do that he said development proposals need to reflect the town’s economic goals and the “City of the Future” vision.
He also wants fiscal accountability and transparency when it comes to government spending and he’s big on involving residents in the decision-making process.
He believes the town needs to stick to its General Plan and should challenge some of the rezoning proposed by developers.
He opposes more high-density apartment complexes, especially in concentrated areas of Gilbert, and wants to see residential neighborhoods built with multi-use zone uses to incorporate the best of residential and commercial settings.
Bongiovanni refused to take donations and funded his campaign to the tune of $32,333 and spent $24,990, according to the latest filing.
Buchli, a real estate broker and a self-proclaimed fiscal conservative, wants more transparency in town government, supports growing small businesses and opposes any type of passenger rail in Gilbert.
She feels the town has enough high-density apartments but is open to smaller, two-floor apartments or town homes, which she said would blend in better with their surroundings. She’s also a strong supporter of public safety.
The total reported funding for her race amounted to $23,750, which included a $4,500 self-loan. She spent $19,301, leaving her with $4,449.
Chicas, a former DEA agent who works in the industrial parts distributor, wants responsible growth and a limit on Gilbert residents’ tax burden.
If elected, he said he will ensure the $515-million transportation bond passed in November is spent wisely and that first responders receive the resources needed to do their jobs.
He’s raised a total of $14,193 for his election bid and spent $9,668.
Business owner Clark said he is a strong backer of first-responders and a police crime lab and wants to ensure that multi-family zoning doesn’t exceed 11% for apartment properties in Gilbert.
He favors holding listening sessions with residents and business owners and wants to fine-tune the town’s ADA policy, given he has an adult daughter in a wheelchair.
Clark did not file a pre-primary report by deadline but for the second-quarter, he had a total of $8,337, of which $7,027 was a self-loan and $1,000 came from Gilbert retiree George Dottl. Clark also reported that he had spent $7,029, the bulk of it $4,745 to AGE Graphics for signs.
Obayomi, a small-business owner who ran for council in 2020, wants to focus on attracting new businesses that bring high-paying jobs, develop workforce development programs and keep taxes and regulations low.
He said he’s a proponent of police and he would address the growing apartment concerns.
Obayomi’s campaign funding totaled $2,000. He spent $803, leaving a balance of $1,197.
Spence, who was appointed to council in 2020 but lost the seat later that year in an election, is a retired Navy officer.
He’s for smart growth and opposes more high-density apartments in Gilbert. He calls himself a champion for police and fire and would oppose any attempts to implement a primary tax rate and would oppose any increases to the secondary property tax rate.
He said he also would work with stakeholders to continue driving small business recovery, workforce development, and streamline town processes.
Spence reported a total of $21,755 in funding for his election with the latest donor and Gilbert resident George Dottl giving $2,000; Gilbert Police Leadership Association Committee, $4,000 and $6,000 total in a self-loan. He spent $6,109.
Businessman Torgeson, who ran for Council in 2016, believes in reining in what he calls explosive growth in town and wants to focus more on commercial, business park and light industrial zoning for Gilbert.
He is concerned with the amount of bond debt taken on by the town and wants to look into why some of its purchases are not within market rate. He also wants to cut all unnecessary spending.
Torgeson’s funding and spending listed in his two latest campaign reports were off and he explained his files were corrupted and that he has alerted the Town Clerk and will re-file.
He said his second-quarter funds were at $5,278.41, which included a $3,528.41 self-loan and expenses of $4,442. His funding in the pre-primary report amounted to $5,176, which included Gilbert resident and dentist Brandon Ryff, who gave $2,000 and a $3,000 self-loan. Torgeson also reported spending $100 in July.
Garrett Glover, who is running as a write-in candidate, did not file any campaign finance documents. Candidates who spend or raise less than $500 are exempted from filing.