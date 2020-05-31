Jewish Family & Children’s Service has expanded its services and opened the JFCS East Valley Healthcare Center in Gilbert.
By relocating its behavioral health services from Mesa to a new 30,000-square-foot building at 880 N. Colorado St., the nonprofit said it can now offer behavioral health and primary medical care services in one location.
That will provide “the most effective approach to caring for people with multiple healthcare needs,” the organization said in a release.
“The work we do at JFCS is more important now than ever,” said Robert Ouimette, center co-director.
“The impact of COVID-19 certainly threw us a curveball, but JFCS remains steadfast in its commitment to continuing all care services as well as health and family programs that are so important to our community,” he added.
The agency works with vulnerable populations.
The center offers physicals, wellness exams and immunizations as well as behavioral care services that includes individual and group therapy.
Featuring state-of-the art equipment and an enhanced large play therapy area, the center has a community-based team including therapists, clinicians, child case managers, youth and family specialists and family support partners.
“Our new site is perfect for serving the needs of foster youth who require regularly scheduled medical and behavioral check-ups,” said co-director Jean Kerr.
“Group home kids tend to move around a lot,” she explained. “Offering one dedicated place for all their medical needs means we can get to know them on a whole new level.”
For residents who are a part of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), JFCS offers integrated care.
“Financial access to care, transportation and gaps in knowledge about how to properly care for themselves are no longer a barrier to quality care,” the agency said. “Combining primary and behavioral care means a well-rounded, effective approach to treating the whole person, regardless of social or economic circumstances.”
Major funding for the JFCS East Valley Healthcare Center expansion was provided by Valerie and Herschel Richter, Thunderbirds Charities, The Rosenbluth Family Charitable Foundation and The Kemper and Ethel Marley Foundation.
Jewish Family & Children’s Service is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization provides behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds.
Information: jfcsaz.org.