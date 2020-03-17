Plans for HDSOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, to become an arts and culture hub downtown took another step forward recently.
During its annual gala, the Gilbert Historical Society announced the public phase of its $2 million “Building Communities for All Ages” capital campaign to fund renovations of the historic building and new construction within the complex.
Private fundraising has so far raised $1.3 million and the private nonprofit organization hopes to raise the balance of $700,000 with the community’s support.
“The launch certainly created more of a buzz since a campaign of this size has never been done before in Gilbert,” said campaign chair Adelaida V. Severson of the announcement she made to the 400 people attending the Night at the Museum gala recently.
“The fact that we were able to announce that we are 65 percent of our goal from our silent phase, it gave people inspiration, motivation and faith that we can get to our goal,” she said.
For now, the main way that the community may support the fundraiser is by purchasing a commemorative brick, said Kayla Kolar, president and CEO of HDSOUTH.
“People can memorialize their family or commemorate a business or organization in the back courtyard,” she said.
Other ways to involve the community, such as restaurant fundraisers and projects by school and civic groups, are to be announced soon.
Groundbreaking is due in the fall, Kolar said.
“While we will not break ground until we have cash and pledges for cash in hand totaling the entire amount for the building project, we do hope to get a bridge loan so we can start construction while donors are still paying on their pledges,” she said.
Gilbert, with its population of more than 250,000, is proudly marking its 100th anniversary of its incorporation this year.
The last few decades have seen it grow rapidly into a vibrant community with schools, parks and plenty of opportunities for employment, shopping, dining and leisure. But residents say it still retains its historic “small-town feel.”
While all those signs of modernity and economic viability in place, a fully-fledged center to promote the arts and culture has been elusive.
The newly energized downtown area, which HDSOUTH bookends on the south side of Gilbert Road, could use just such a center.
Maria Hesse, a Gilbert resident of 28 years and a donor to the campaign, said that while preserving the history of the community, HD SOUTH’s role in building community is critical.
“One of the reasons many of us moved to Gilbert is because we loved the wonderful feeling of a close-knit, small-town community,” she said.
“HDSOUTH is working hard to provide a variety of civic, educational, arts and cultural activities that bring together families, neighbors and friends and help us maintain that sense of community,” Hesse added.
Business owners echo the sentiment.
“Arts and culture is key to a vibrant community and that is what HDSOUTH will provide, for all ages,” said Severson, who owns Bushtex, a telecommunications company in Gilbert.
“Arts and culture are the foundation of any town and what keeps its foundation whole,” she observed. “We will need it to give us a respite from all the ‘noise’ technology and social media tend to provide.”
To that end, the society embraced a Communities for All Ages concept in 2016, an inter-generational programming model that brings the generations together for their mutual benefit.
Since then, it has organized new programming such as history and science cafes, art workshops, storytelling, bluegrass jams and cultural workshops.
Mostly free of charge or with nominal dues, the programs are attracting an increasing stream of participants.
Its success means that the facility is running out of space and has to compete with the compound’s Neely Community Room, which is rented to bring much-needed income to the center.
In 2017, the center rebranded to reflect its new focus: the Gilbert Historical Museum became HDSOUTH, drawing on its location as the southern gateway to the Heritage District.
Constructed in 1913 as Gilbert’s elementary school, the building has been a repository for Gilbert’s history since 1982 and retains the role as the town’s history keeper.
It is also the town’s only building listed on the National Register of Historic Places; hence, preservation is key. But the model of small history museums is not sustainable in the current climate of innovation and technology as evinced by the closure of many history museums around the country, including the Valley’s own Phoenix History Museum a few years ago.
The building in Gilbert also lacks accessibility for the disabled, another shortcoming.
A new building is critical to the ongoing sustainability of the organization and its programming, Kolar said.
The Town of Gilbert extends $50,000 annually for its operations and the balance funds are generated by grants and fundraising. The signature gala held in the courtyard this year netted nearly $80,000, the highest yet.
The $2 million commitment includes new construction, renovation and infrastructure updates to the complex.
Current plans call for the construction of a 6,000 square-foot, single-story multi-purpose building in the courtyard space that will host programs, exhibits and rentals.
The remaining courtyard then will be redesigned and upgraded and serve for outdoor entertainment, classes, and rentals for meetings and weddings.
The project also would preserve the older building and remodel some of the existing exhibit spaces for programs.
During the past few years, many have been working behind the scenes to research the project’s feasibility.
At the time, the center was working toward a $5 million campaign.
“The results came back and they said ‘we love everything you’re doing, but $5 m scares us,’” Kolar said. “We lowered the amount to $2 million.”
During the quiet phase of the campaign, they approached founding families, community leaders, foundations, corporations and other entities for support. Grants were also obtained.
“Now that more people are aware of the plans and the capital campaign, I think we will see many others contribute to this important community project,” said Hesse, a professor at Arizona State University, adding:
“We set an ambitious, self-imposed deadline and we may not make our full goal by then, but it has pushed us to move forward faster than most people could have imagined.”
Many feel that the balance funding may be easier after groundbreaking.
“Once you break ground, it always generates more fundraising because people have something to see. You can take them out there and show them, once it’s happening, and that creates more people willing to give,” Kolar said.
However, Severson is cautious about the rest of the year, with the looming focus on federal and local elections.
“There are a lot of fundraising campaigns going on,” she said. “It is my hope that we get to our goal before the end of this year.”
HDSOUTH is selling commemorative bricks to raise funds for its building and renovation project. Bricks cost $125 for 4x8 inches, $250 for 8x8 inches and $1,000 for a 16x16 inch mosaic.
Details: hdsouth.org