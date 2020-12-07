After 15 years at the helm of HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, Executive Director Kayla Kolar is leaving at the end of the year.
In January, she will join Mesa-based House of Refuge as its executive director, following the retirement of its longtime head Nancy Marion.
Kolar, who is well-known in the East Valley – and especially in Gilbert – said she wasn’t looking for another job. When Marion’s position was posted, a couple of contacts in the community drew her attention to it.
“I did follow up and was very intrigued. These kinds of opportunities do not come along very often. And House of Refuge is a quality organization with a mission that really tugs at my heart strings,” Kolar said.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect, so I threw my hat in the ring, and the rest is history.”
HD SOUTH, which is in the middle of a $2 million capital campaign for renovations and a new building, had just launched the community phase of the project when the pandemic hit.
About 70 percent of the fundraising is complete and construction is to begin in the spring with a bridge loan.
Hence, the reaction from its board and staff was predictable.
“With many people, the reaction has been the same – shock followed by congratulations followed by panic,” Kolar said.
“No one, including myself, expected this at this point in time. Our HD SOUTH family is happy for me but the unknown is scary. But the organization is on a solid path with a solid future,” she added.
Jim DoBrunz, HD SOUTH board chair who is heading the search for her replacement, said the office has mixed emotions regarding her leaving – saddened but happy about her success.
“To say it was a surprise is an understatement,” DoBrunz said. “The timing is a bit tough, as we are in the middle of a pandemic and capital campaign. Kayla has been at HD SOUTH for 15-plus years. Filling her shoes will not be easy.”
He added: “Many in this community know Kayla as HD South and vice versa. She has grown HD SOUTH into a cornerstone of the Gilbert community. Our goal is to build on Kayla’s success.”
Johnna Switzer, president of the House of Refuge board, said the organization is “very pleased that Ms. Kolar has chosen to accept this position as she brings not only a great depth of experience but also a true passion for the mission.”
House of Refuge provides transitional housing and social services to Arizona families that are experiencing homelessness.
Working with staff and nonprofit partners, participants work towards self-sufficiency while having a safe, dignified place for them and their families to live.
Situated on 20 acres in southeast Mesa, the organization maintains 80 two-bedroom, single-family homes.
During its 23-year history, House of Refuge has created a healthy and safe neighborhood environment through partnerships with state, county, and local governments, the local community and faith-based partners.
Switzer said Marion, who announced her retirement last winter at its annual gala, leaves an enduring and remarkable legacy.
“Throughout her 23-year history with House of Refuge, Nancy impacted and transformed thousands of lives. She leaves an indelible statement in our community that we must shelter and feed families experiencing homelessness with dignity and love,” she said.
Kolar, who counts 28 years in nonprofit executive leadership, said that her experience translates well to the position.
Previously, she was the executive director of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and the deputy director of the Desert Botanical Garden.
“My experience runs the gamut from organizational and change management, networking, finance and fundraising, program building and oversight, leadership, board governance, and volunteer management, all while keeping the mission at the forefront of everything,” she said.
“I’m excited to bring my experience and passion to House of Refuge as they continue to do miraculous work in the lives of so many.”
House of Refuge received many applications for the position and whittled them to a final eight who were interviewed in depth.
The four finalists toured the offices and met with the management teams of House of Refuge and Community Housing Partnership, a subsidiary organization, as well as the boards of both organizations.
“We spoke with many well qualified candidates, but Ms. Kolar consistently rose to the top,” Switzer said.
Kolar’s diverse executive leadership and development experience in nonprofits, leading them through unprecedented growth, economic downturns and rebranding stood out, she added.
When Kolar joined the Gilbert Historical Museum in 2005, it was an all-volunteer run museum displaying the town’s artifacts, with a few memberships and a thrift store in the basement and little earned revenue.
Realizing that the concept of history museums is outdated and dying in the modern, technologically enhanced world, Kolar directed a successful effort to turn it into a multi-faceted arts and culture community center while also remaining the keeper of the now 100-year-old town’s stories.
The formal rebranding as HD South in 2017 also enhanced the Communities for All Ages model implemented earlier, a program where the generations can learn and grow together.
One of its salient features is programming, especially in health and wellness, art and history.
Kolar increased the museum’s capacity to serve the public in many ways. She added public programming, created an art gallery, hosted traveling exhibitions, started an annual quilt show that has run for 15 years and launched the signature fundraising Night at the Museum gala that has occurred for eight years.
Moreover, the center now enables scouts to do eagle projects and gold award projects, hosts thousands of children on field trips to learn local history and holds a Memorial Day service each year for hundreds of residents.
Maria Hesse, a member of Faculty, Higher Education at Arizona State University and a board member of HD SOUTH, said although she feels sad to see Kolar leave, she is delighted at this opportunity for her.
“I am grateful for what Kayla has done for HD South over the years,” Hesse said. “She has been the heartbeat of the organization, providing intergenerational programming to create a strong future for our family-focused community, while also preserving our past through the historical collections and exhibits.”
“I have no doubt that she will do well at House of Refuge,” she added.
Kolar is optimistic that the HD South board will select someone with extensive experience, preferably in a private nonprofit arts and culture center, that can propel the organization to the next level.
DoBrunz has begun the process of looking for a candidate and plans to have it filled by middle to late first quarter.
“We don’t want to rush this process, just to hire somebody,” he said.
HD South is looking for someone who has experience in working for and managing a nonprofit. Fundraising experience is also very important, given the current capital campaign.
Ideally, DoBrunz said, someone from Gilbert or who has a lot of knowledge of Gilbert would be a good fit.
“However, it isn’t everything. We expect to receive resumes from all over the country. We will work through them and see where we end up. At the end of the day, we want to make the best decision for the future of HD SOUTH,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kolar said that HD SOUTH is not a typical museum or arts organization.
“Gilbert is a unique community of excellence, and we have had to find a way to survive and find a niche that is not being filled by anyone else,” she said.