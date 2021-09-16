Country singer Bonnie Owens is associated with Bakersfield, California, but her roots were in Gilbert.
Her husband, country recording artist Buck Owens, grew up in Mesa, owned radio stations in the Valley for many decades and carved a niche in local broadcasting history.
A new exhibit presented by Phoenix-based House of Broadcasting Inc. at HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert History Museum, includes photos of the Owenses and other country singers as well as their record album covers. It runs through Oct. 20.
Thomas Mihalchick, board member of House of Broadcasting, called it the organization’s first traveling museum.
Artifacts include photos of television and radio equipment and broadcasters dating to the 1950s; radios from the 1950s and a “space-age” transistor TV circa 1970; a film projector used by TV stations to show films before the invention of videotape; and electrical transcriptions, which are 16-inch vinyl records on which commercials and programs were recorded “direct to disc” before audiotape was invented.
“I think anyone with an interest in broadcasting, or anyone who is curious about broadcasting history would enjoy the show,” Mihalchick said. “In addition, any fan of traditional country music would enjoy the show.”
Denise Lopez, CEO of HD SOUTH, said guests will appreciate the collection because the subject matter is uncommon to the East Valley.
“As the center for arts, culture, and history, having this exhibit at HD SOUTH was a natural fit,” she said. “We constantly strive to bring new and exciting things to our residents and museum visitors. The items encompass history, some of which is specific to Gilbert, from a different perspective – the music and broadcasting industry.”
Established in 1997, the House of Broadcasting holds Arizona’s largest private collection of broadcast memorabilia.
The nonprofit is dedicated to educating the public and preserving and celebrating the history, personalities and paraphernalia of radio and television in Arizona.
It is one of five museums in the country dedicated to the broadcast industry; the others are in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Washington D. C.
Lopez said the tie-in with Bonnie Campbell Owens provided cohesion between the two organizations that enabled them to make exhibit relevant to Gilbert.
Bonnie Owens was born in 1929 in Oklahoma during the Great Depression. Her family moved around to be away from the drought-stricken “Dust Bowl” and eventually migrated to Gilbert.
Her father, Wallace Campbell, worked many jobs, including as an iceman and a carpenter at Williams Air Force Base. Wallace played many instruments, loved music and fostered the musical abilities of his children.
Hence, Wallace was Bonnie’s first musical inspiration.
She became so sure of her future career as a musician that she and her sister, Betty, dropped out of high school in the junior year. For health reasons, Wallace moved to the San Francisco area in 1949.
Bonnie stayed in Arizona because she had married up and coming musician Buck Owens. From age 15, Owens had his own music themed local radio show over a Mesa station and played gigs at several dancehalls in the area.
They had two sons, Buddy Alan Owens in 1948 and Michael Owens in 1950. But it was a hardscrabble life and soon the marriage was in trouble.
Bonnie moved to the Bakersfield area, where Buck’s aunt and uncle had offered to help take care of the boys. Buck followed soon after, with his parents in tow.
Bonnie continued her musical career. Many years later, she married country star Merle Haggard. She died in 2006.
Buck Owens hit the high notes with his career. He had hits from the early 1960s and became a country music legend with 25 number one records. For 18 years, he co-hosted the TV show HeeHaw.
In the Valley, Buck Owens owned radio stations KTUF/KNIX and KNIX AM/FM for 30 years.
In addition to the Owens memorabilia, the House of Broadcasting collection includes a photo collection donated by Tom Chauncey, former owner of KOOL TV/Radio, with photos from the KPHO TV 5 collection and the KOY Radio (550 AM) collection.
The museum also has radio and television equipment, station promotional items and TV and radio station rate cards.
HD South often partners with other nonprofit organizations in its programming.
“I am excited we are able to showcase a bit of Arizona’s largest private collection of broadcast memorabilia,” Lopez said. “Knowing they are dedicated to preserving the history of radio and television in Arizona is important and we’re thrilled to be a part of their story.”
Dr. John Craft, co-author of “Images of America - Phoenix Television,” will discuss the history of Phoenix television and signing copies of the book “Phoenix Television” at the HD SOUTH Museum in Gilbert on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Also, the House of Broadcasting display is available for public viewing.
Details: hdsouth.com and houseofbroadcasting.com