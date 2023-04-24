The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will get a choice of ousted Rep. Liz Harris or two of her allies to fill the seat vacated when more than two-thirds of her House colleagues removed her April 12 for violating ethics rules.
The Legislative District 13 Republican precinct committee members, which one local political consultant once labeled the “tip of the spear” of the Arizona movement denying the 2020 President election results, met April 17 to nominate three people to fill Harris’ seat. The district covers South Chandler, Sun Lake and western Gilbert.
Under state law, the supervisors must name one of the three, which they are expected to do at their April 24 meeting.
In addition to Harris, who made denying the results of the 2020 election the centerpiece of her campaign, the committee nominated Julie Willoughby and Steve Steele.
Willoughby campaigned with Harris as a team for the two District 13 House seats in 2022 in an effort to oust Rep. Democrat Jennifer Pawlik, who won a third term with the highest vote total among the three House candidates.
Steele worked with Harris on her attempt to uncover alleged fraud in the 2020 election and appeared on one of her Gab TV broadcasts.
The nearly hour-long show focused on “Dumpster Dive Earl and Sidekick Steve,” describing how Earl Shafer climbed into a dumpster outside of the Maricopa County elections office to retrieve a bag of what he claimed were shredded ballots and elections officials said were envelopes.
Steele was filming the event and was seen in county surveillance videos.
State law spells out that precinct committeemen from affected legislative district where there is a vacancy must nominate replacements. But aside from the requirement that the nominees be of the same party as the person who previously held the seat, there appears to be nothing specifically addressing whether the person who was serving before is eligible to fill the post created by her or his ouster.
Fellow Republican Rep. Justin Heap, R-Mesa, initially had opined in a Twitter post that state law prohibits an expelled member from being reappointed to the same seat. But Heap, who is an attorney, backtracked somewhat.
“I still believe this statement is true,’’ he wrote. “However, Arizona law does not expressly prohibit LD 13 PCs from nominating Liz Harris as a candidate to her prior seat,’’ Heap said. “After review with other attorneys the best we can say is this is a constitutional ‘gray area.’ ‘’
Fields Moseley, spokesman for the supervisors, said board members had not yet received legal advice on their options.
Even if it’s legal, the odds of the supervisors selecting Harris are slim at best.
Local activists have been frustrated with the Board of Supervisors because the mostly Republican body refused to go along with claims that the 2020 election was stolen and that former President Trump should have been declared the winner in Arizona.
To date, there has been no credible evidence of large-scale election fraud. In addition, the company hired by Senate Republicans to conduct a full audit of county votes actually found President Biden had more votes over Trump than originally reported.
It’s considered unlikely that after facing heavy party criticism for upholding the election results and the integrity of the election itself, the board will vote to reinstate Harris, who has made the subject her top priority.
Harris was ousted after the House voted 46-13 to accept the findings of the House Ethics Committee that she knew that a Scottsdale insurance agent she had invited to testify at a joint hearing in February on election integrity was going to present not just false but libelous accusations against lawmakers, judges and even the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
During a 40-minute rant, Jacqueline Breger accused them of being involved in a criminal scheme to rig elections and other crimes and taking bribes from the Sinaloa drug cartel.
Ethics Committee members also concluded that Harris lied to them about what she knew ahead of time about what Breger was going to say.
No evidence was offered and to date no proof of Breger’s allegations has been provided. One judged quickly dismissed them as “delusional.”
Harris has told media she did not know the content of the testimony.
The ethics committee found that Harris knew what would be outlined in that testimony in advance, and pointed to her text messages that indicated she took steps to keep that information from party leaders so they wouldn’t block the testimony. That led to expulsion.
If county supervisors were hoping for at least one nominee who accepts the results of the 2020 election, they might be disappointed.
Willoughby campaigned on election integrity, but she does not talk about stolen elections as much as Harris and Steele.
It also was not her top priority in the campaign, public safety was. Willoughby said she is also the only person who was nominated who has filed to run for the seat in 2024, showing she is serious about the job.
Willoughby, a trauma and emergency room nurse and president of her homeowners association, said she did not know which way the committee members would go before the meeting.
“You get nervous and you hope that everyone supports you the way they did before,” she said after securing a nomination. “I’m very happy and humbled that the district has voted for me again. It just reassures me that I’m doing the right thing, that they love me still, and we’re moving forward in a good direction.”
Both Harris and Willoughby were chosen on the first ballot. Harris earned 107 and Willoughby 95 of the possible 154 votes. Steele was named on 73 of the ballots in the first round, just short of the 78 needed for a nomination.
He easily got that in the second round, earning 86 votes.
“I had been talking to some folks here and actually had about eight or nine people approach me and say that they thought I should run,” Steele said after he was nominated.
He said he has no agenda if he is selected to replace Harris.
“Until I’m in office, I really have no comment on that because I don’t want to try and foster any kind of grandiose visions, and then having them shot down before we even get there.”
He said he realizes that he may not be the favorite to be selected.
“They have no idea, or clue, who I am or what I’m going to do,” Steele said of the Board of Supervisors. “I’m not a public speaker, but I am a hard worker.”
Harris declined to be interviewed after she was nominated.
The precinct committee members put up 10 people to replace Harris. One of them, former Chandler mayoral candidate Ruth Jones, declined.
The six others were Joshua Askey, Will Bullock, Nora Ellen, Ron Hardin, Shane Levison, and Steve Yarborough.
The meeting was filled with drama as protesters outside who supported reinstating Harris shouted their demands through a megaphone, and at one point tried to film the meeting from a window.
They shouted before the meeting that it was unfair the media could attend, but they could not because they were not members of the precinct committee and seating was limited.
That may have led to the first speaker calling to kick the media out of the meeting. There was also a call to dismiss Jeff DeWit, chairman of the state Republican Party, as the facilitator of the meeting. That call was rejected by District 13 leadership.
About two-thirds of the group voted to remove the media, which went to the room next door. A little more than 30 minutes later, the media were allowed back in.
DeWit said he spoke to a lawyer and there was some gray area about banning the media because this was a state-mandated meeting and there is argument it would violate the Arizona’s open meeting law. They decided to air on the side of caution and let the media back in.
DeWit said after the votes were in they would transmit the three names chosen by the District 13 precinct committee members to the County Board of Supervisors.
Marcia Weiss, chair of the District 13 Republicans, was speaking to the precinct committee members while the second-round of ballots were being counted. She urged them to get out, meet people, register people to vote and talk to their neighbors.
Weiss also advised them that when they’re speaking to all-important independents, who make up a third of all Arizona voters and whom both major parties need to win elections: Don’t mention election integrity or the 2020 election result. It doesn’t work with them.