James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it.
“I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”
The house in question, on West Johnson Drive in Dave Brown Country Estates, is an adult behavioral health group home and sits next to the park. DeVary and his family live four houses away.
“I see a ton of police, at least once a month if not more,” DeVary said.
He backed up his claim with a Gilbert Police premise history search showing 25 calls for service to the location from April to October.
The calls included aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct. They also include calls of suspicious person, illegal parking and suspicious vehicle.
The operator said the group home is legal and not breaking any laws.
Nonetheless, DeVary and two of his neighbors int eh community near Ray and Cooper roads, brought their concerns to Town Council now that a level-three sex offender is living in the house.
“This is a group home that’s supposed to be sobering these individuals up – next to our children and a bus stop on top of the toddler’s playground and the park,” DeVary told the council on Nov. 15.
He reminded them of an 18-year-old fatally shot in a Phoenix group home in September and the fatal beating of a man in a Gilbert group home in April 2021. He said the town should do background checks of individuals living at these types of homes.
“My concern is this group home is going to have an incident where one of the tenants is going to have an issue with a child, a parent or a caregiver,” DeVary said. “There’s already been a caregiver (of an 8-year-old special needs child) verbally assaulted by one of these individuals living in this home.
“I’m asking the town for their leadership to come to the community and have a conversation about how we can get the risk away from our kids and protect our communities.”
DeVary said there are other group homes where the residents are properly supervised and that when he lived in New York he was a board member of an organization that supported recovery homes.
But what was happening here is “we have businessmen or people that are taking advantage of our neighborhoods and our communities and we need to fix it now,” he said, adding that he raised the issue in January with the council when he learned of the home opening for business. No one from the Town contacted him, he said.
Ben Bercham, dad of three children, also raised concerns with “a group recovery home moving in at the doorstep of the most widely used children’s playground.”
He said Gilbert Public Schools relocated a bus stop because of the home. The district did not respond to Gilbert Sun News’ inquiry about the issue.
“There seem to be no regulations, rules or guidelines for these businesses to abide by given the sensitive nature of running a business of this type in a residential area as though they have diplomatic immunity and they are taking full advantage of it,” Bercham added, saying:
“I say this (because) we unfortunately have front row seats to a particular one and there seems to be zero care for the neighborhood with broken bottles consistently at the front and patients roaming the streets intoxicated.
“To me these seem like profit centers for the business owners running on the thinnest cost at the expense of the neighborhood and gain for their pocket.”
He asked if the Town has a threshold for police calls before a license is revoked
“The ask today is to find your city’s strict guidelines and enforce them,” Bercham said. “If you are giving them the privilege of running a business in a residential area, don’t point the finger at the (state) health department or federal. This is your city. If you do, you will weed out the poorly run profit-driven owners and reward those that do it properly and respect the community they have joined.
“If there’s an incident, the liability is on the city.”
Casey Kendel told Council that the same operator has another recovery house 3.7 miles away and the two combined “have had 50-plus police interactions.” He added that there are alcohol bottles and drug paraphernalia littered throughout the park and the neighborhood.
He said the Town only allows for five residents in a 2,800-square-foot house but the Johnson Drive house was gutted and now “has anywhere from 10 to 12 bedrooms.”
“Where is Code Enforcement?” he asked. “The Town signed off on a certificate of occupancy for 10 people. Code says five. Who is enforcing the code?”
Kendel, who lives a block from the group home, told the Gilbert Sun News that graffiti recently popped up on the house’s block fence.
“I’ve lived here eight years and have never seen graffiti within a mile of this house,” he said, which he fears is an indication of things yet to come to the neighborhood.
Kendal, vice chair of Gilbert’s Redevelopment Commission, said he, too, no longer brings his kids, 6 and 8 to the park.
“Nobody does,” he said. ‘Who would?”
` The homes are supervised around the clock with a therapist showing up daily, according to Osam Hasasneh with The Blessings Trust, owner of the two group homes.
“There’s staff there 24/7,” Hasasneh said. “It’s accredited by the state and the city. It’s a legally opened facility.”
Hasasneh said the maximum occupancy for the house in question is 10 but declined to say how many residents were currently living there.
As for claims about broken bottles littering the area, Hasasneh said he didn’t know if it was from the group home residents or others in the neighborhood.
Hasasneh, however, acknowledged the police calls, saying, “We don’t deny them. They do relapse. These are people trying to better themselves but they do slip and they do fall back but nobody’s a saint.”
Hasasneh said residents are targeting the home because his clients are Native Americans.
He has a contract with the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
“They don’t like their skin color,” he claimed. “They’re picking on these clients because they are all brown color, all Native Americans.”
He claimed there is a white couple who regularly park their car at night at the park and have arguments and the woman “always ends up slamming” the car door.
“They are screaming at each other at least once a week, a white couple,” he said. “Nobody complains because they are white.”
Hasasneh said the residents launched their campaign of harassment early on.
“Before we had residents in there as we were remodeling the house last year they were coming knocking on doors,” he said. “We had residents that came to my office raising all this and trying to threaten us.
“We’ve been getting private calls threatening us. ‘Who do you think you are? We are going to show you if you think you can do that.’”
Hasasneh also addressed the complaint of a registered sex offender living in the home.
“Within a half mile radius there are (two) sex offenders,” he said, questioning why the neighborhood wasn’t up in arms over them.
The offenses listed for the sex offender at the group home are “sexual assault tribal code” and “failure to register as a sex offender.” The 35-year-old man is considered to have a high-risk of re-offending.
The two sex offenders living within a half-mile radius of the group home is a level-3 offender and a level-2 offender. One is white and one is African American. Four other sex offenders, all white, live less than a 3-mile radius of the home.
“Our clients are Native Americans, they are ganging up on these clients, making them unwelcome,” Hasasneh said. “All they see is neighbors trying to kick them out. They are trying to do better and these neighbors all they’ve been doing is knocking on doors, harassing us, threatening us and that is all we get from them.”
Neighbors said Hasasneh’s claim that racism is the driving force behind their opposition to the group home is unfounded.
“My wife is Hispanic, and my children are Hispanic,” Kendel said. “My neighbors for the last eight years are Hispanic, African American, Native American, Chinese, Indian, and Pakistani to name a few.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for the Native American Culture, so much so that I have a bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University in Cultural Diversity with an Emphasis in Ancient Latin (Native) American History.
“This has nothing to do with race and everything to do with safety and chaos created in our neighborhood by the residents and owner of the house and accountability of our town and state to enforce the codes that currently exist.”
DeVary said his wife was born in Mexico and is 100% Hispanic, his former brother-in-law is Native American and that the neighborhood is diverse.
“I understand people lapse,” DeVary said. “I know people are trying to better themselves but things happen. In my opinion, these types of homes with high-risk people do not belong next to toddler playgrounds, schools, school-bus stop, or parks.”
DeVary said he knows there are other sex offenders living in the area but that Hasasneh “is putting the highest level of offenders next to toddler parks.”
“To me this is like telling someone that wants to stop drinking to move next to a bar and I will keep them clean,” he added. “My goal is to eliminate this risk on my kids.
“I am not targeting anyone. As we can see based on the owner’s personal statement about tenants lapsing and the police reports the community concerns are valid.”
Due to the residents’ comments, Council plans to delve into group homes at a study session sometime next year after the new council members take office.
Town Manager Patrick Banger also directed Police Chief Michael Soelberg to follow up with the speakers and for Code Enforcement to get involved as well. DeVary said the chief has contacted him to find out more about the residents’ concerns.
As for Code Compliance, spokeswoman Kelsey Perry responded, “The Town is looking into the comments that were made at the council meeting and will respond accordingly to the concerned residents.”
Police spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco said the department also is working on the issue.
“We have pulled the calls for service for this location and we are currently reviewing them to see if any further actions are needed by Gilbert Police Department or Code Compliance,” she said
Steve Elliot, spokesman for Arizona Department of Health Services, the regulatory agency, said there is a pending complaint with the group home and that the department doesn’t discuss ongoing investigations.
He added that there “are no state regulations regarding proximity to schools and playgrounds for this type of facility.”
“That is within the jurisdiction of the town, which issued the certificate of occupancy for this location,” he said.
Local governments can’t prohibit group homes under the Fair Housing Act, which bars discrimination based on a person’s race, color, national origin, religion, sex, family status or mental or physical disability.
Impairment is considered a disability so individuals recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction are protected.
Following the murder last year at Tilda Manor on Wildhorse Drive in Gilbert, the state yanked the operating license and the council instructed police and fire to track the number of calls for service at these types of facilities and report problem homes to the AZDHS.
No one from the neighborhood of that group home, which also had state violations and a number of police calls, raised concerns at council meetings until after the murder had occurred.
Carrasco said the department does not report all group-home incidents to the state but “rather, with all criminal cases, if there are violations or concerns with a group home, we will then contact AZDHS.”
Group homes have been discussed by the Town before, the latest in 2017.
In February of that year, the council amended Gilbert code, reducing the number of residents in group and sober-homes to five from 10 and prohibiting these types of facilities from locating less than 1,200 feet from each other.
For Kendel, it appears for now no one wants to take responsibility for what is happening in his neighborhood and other neighborhoods in town.
“The town of Gilbert boasts as being one of the safest towns in the country,” Kendel said. “With increased, unregulated, formerly incarcerated criminals moving into quiet, perceivably safe neighborhoods, this boast by the Town of Gilbert will be a memory of the past.”