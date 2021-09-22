Three-year-old Valen Krasnov has a giant scar across his stomach, a reminder of a second chance at life.
The Gilbert toddler received a liver transplant in July after he was diagnosed with idiopathic acute liver failure, where liver cells die or become quite damaged in a short amount of time.
“Unfortunately, it did come on suddenly,” recalled mom Kelsey Krasnov, who was born and raised in Gilbert. “It was literally on a Thursday that I noticed the whites of his eyes were kind of a gray –brown color and on Friday it was gone.”
She chalked it up as fatigue, as Kelsey just gave birth two months earlier to daughter, Kora.
Valen on that Friday left for a camping trip up north with his dad, Zaccrri, who doted on his firstborn. He often referred to Valen as “lil man” and the two would wear matching San Francisco 49ers jerseys as they watched the games on television or sport identical Nike sneakers in their respective sizes.
When father and son returned home Sunday, Kelsey said Valen’s eyes were neon yellow.
On Monday, the doctor ordered blood work.
“On Tuesday, she called us bright and early in the morning and told us to head on over to the ER at Phoenix Children’s Hospital,” Kelsey said.
There, physicians diagnosed Valen’s life-threatening illness.
“It wasn’t brought on by anything we know of,” Kelsey said. “It’s hard. I wished I knew where it came from.”
A genetic test on Valen ruled out hereditary causes.
Acute liver failure in children is uncommon. It often shows up in previously health children and often the cause is not found, according to medical experts.
Because the liver removes toxins from the body and helps maintain blood glucose levels, treatment is needed immediately when it fails to function.
Otherwise it can lead to brain or nervous system damage because of toxic build-up in the blood, according to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Valen was in the hospital for two weeks and put on the national transplant wait list. The Krasnovs were told it could be months before a donor turns up.
But as luck would have it, 12 hours after being placed on the registry, an organ was found for Valen. He underwent surgery July 3.
“The hospital said it was the fastest they’ve seen,” Kelsey said.
Throughout the ordeal Valen remained in high spirits.
“He was pretty much himself up to the day he got the transplant,” Kelsey said. “But it was starting to affect him mentally where he was having rage because the liver stopped filtering stuff that got into his brain.”
Because of his age, Valen didn’t entirely grasp what a liver transplant was.
“He didn’t know what the liver was so we said he got a new tummy,” Kelsey said. “We named the new organ ‘Quickie’ because we got it so fast.
“He knows Quickie and we’ve shown pictures of what the liver looked like and he asks all the time about his new tummy. He probably doesn’t realize that he almost lost his life.”
Valen remained in the hospital for another month because his body showed signs of rejecting the liver, but that has now been resolved, according to Kelsey
Kelsey said more surgery is possible before the end of the year but for now, it’s weekly visits to Phoenix Children’s for lab work.
Eventually, Kelsey said they want to do something for the donor’s family. She said the donor’s identity will be shared with the family after a year.
Until then, the family is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross.
“Valen received blood during all of this, lot of blood product,” Kelsey said. “And, also two blood transfusions, and while he was on the operating table for his liver transplant.”
July saw a critical shortage of blood in Arizona, made worst by the cancellations of blood drives due to the pandemic.
Kelsey also hopes the event will bring more awareness for organ donation.
As of February 2021, the number of people needing an organ transplant exceeded 108,000 with another person added every nine minutes to the waiting list, according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration,
“It’s the very least we can do to give back and raise awareness about it as well,” she said.