Gilbert Public Schools is short 43 bus drivers so the Governing Board has approved a $2- per-hour driving incentive to retain and attract more.
Last week’s vote, which also included a $1-an-hour incentive for van drivers and bus monitors, will cost the district $490,000 with payroll benefits for the budget year.
“It’s not an issue just in Gilbert,” said board member Sheila Rogers Uggetti. “We have to do what we have to do to get kids to school.”
Not only is the district short of drivers but it’s seeing a fair amount of absenteeism as well, according to Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of Business Services.
“We were hoping that by offering additional money for driving that it would incentivize more of our drivers, van drivers and bus monitors to schedule their appointments when they’re not required to drive on behalf of our students,” Betz said.
She said the intent is to offer the bonuses for a year with an assessment of how it’s working after the first semester.
She said drivers with commercial driver licenses could each earn as much as $2,000 if they are at work every day that they’re scheduled.
“That, of course, translate to our students getting to school and back home on time and regularly without interruption,” Betz said.
The hourly pay for a bus driver ranges from $15.78 for part-time to $17.35 for full-time.
Van drivers and bus monitors are given a lower bonus in hopes that it will spur them to obtain their CDL, Betz said.
These incentives will only be paid for hours driving or supporting students. It will not be paid for sick leave, personal leave, holidays or other duties outside of directly supporting students, according to the district.
Other related positions – such as routers and mechanics – will only receive the bonus for the hours actually driving or directly supporting students.
Board member Bill Parker noted, “It’s very difficult to get qualified bus drivers. They have to have a CDL, they have to have an air-brake test, they have to have a school bus test and when you lose one, you have to go through that whole process again.
“So, these are very valuable people. Your kids might not remember who their teacher is but they sure know who the bus driver is. We owe these people a lot.”
Board member Jill Humpherys said the bus-driver shortage is an issue she’s revisited about four to five times during her nine years on the board.
“It has been an issue for a long time,” she said. “And I hope this will help us to solve that problem and get good, qualified people to be willingly to drive for us.”
District spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said it’s common for school districts to be short bus drivers each year.
“At Gilbert Public Schools we are addressing the driver shortage by involving all of our transportation team in driving buses at peak times, actively recruiting and implementing incentives to attract and retain drivers, as well as proactively arranging routes to ensure we can be as efficient and effective as possible for our students and families during this time.”
She did not address the question if students were arriving to school or home late because of the shortage.
The last time the district dealt with the issue was in the 2019 school year, where mechanics helped drive buses due to a shortage of drivers. The district that year also purchased new transportation routing software and increased wages and provided retention bonuses totaling $390,000 in order to attract and retain bus drivers and reduce the high absenteeism.
In 2020, it didn’t seem to be as pressing an issue as students went into remote learning for parts of the year due to the pandemic.
Over at Higley Unified School District, about a third of the student population size of GPS’s, it’s looking to immediately hire 12 bus drivers, according to spokeswoman Teresa Joseph.
“To address this shortage, in the short-term, we are outsourcing a few of our SPED routes and all athletic and field trips that conflict with route times,” Joseph said in an email. “Additionally, we are looking to organize a classified job fair for all frontline-type workers, we are exploring a potential retention stipend as part of ESSER III, (federal pandemic relief funding) and potentially a recruitment stipend for transportation.
“In the long-term, we will be re-evaluating our classified hourly schedule to see if we should be increasing our rates across the board.”