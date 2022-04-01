Gilbert Public Schools plans to train its own supply of teachers with a tuition-free, two-year paid internship.
Nationwide school districts have been wrestling for years with a critical shortage of teachers, which was exacerbated by the pandemic. GPS was short this month nine preK-6 teachers and 23 teachers for grades 7-12.
“I’m pretty excited about this,” Superintendent Shane McCord said of the proposal at a recent governing board work study. “This is a pathway program for people who want to be teachers that have degrees and this is definitely a way to help with the teacher shortage and fulfilling the dreams of those who always wanted to become a teacher.”
Staff anticipated the state Board of Education to give its approval in April or May for the GPS Certification Pathway Program, allowing the district to set up its own teacher-in-residence program next school year.
The program would offer certificates in three areas – elementary education for K-8, mild/moderate disabilities special education for K-12 and early childhood special education for birth to grade 3, according to Shawn McIntosh, assistant superintendent of talent management.
“In order to qualify for our employees who would enter the program, they have to have a bachelor’s degree, a valid fingerprint card and then we have to certify them under emergency or alternate teaching certificate,” McIntosh said. “Then we have to provide some data supporting the efficacy of these teachers and the program itself.”
McIntosh noted there already are individuals in the district meeting the criteria and using the teacher-in-residency programs through Rio Salado College and Grand Canyon University.
“But we’re excited to build our own because we feel it will be much more robust,” he said. “And they’ll be in taking art classes with our instructors, our instructional coaches, etcetera instead of having to pay tuition and go to night school, the weekend work, etcetera we can get it done during an extended calendar.”
He said that since 2016 there has been a 30% increase in those pursuing an alternative pathway to teaching opposed to the traditional route of graduating from a teachers college.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Barbara Newman touted the advantages of creating a residence program to recruit, invest and retain alternative-pathway teachers.
“We believe that we could provide a much better experience for our teachers and for our students by having this program,” Newman said. “We can develop our teachers as they are learning. And right along with that (teach) what our teacher expectations are here in Gilbert and what are the needs of our students are instead of them learning their coursework elsewhere and then coming and teaching but then going and learning about something else. We can embed everything.”
The participants would teach while in the program and the work calendar would be extended to avoid evening and weekend course work. They would be paid a beginning-teacher base salary, which is $44,541 for 2021-22 and given health insurance and other benefits.
“We know that we have to provide the pedagogy and the training that teachers would receive at a university or at a community college,” Newman said. “The beauty for us is we’re going to be able to embed it all completely through the instructional framework.
“And so, teachers will be provided the knowledge and skills and also the support to be able to connect – what does it mean to connect with kids, what does it mean to connect with colleagues, what does it mean to design meaningful learning opportunities for students (and) what does it mean to instruct and get students engaged in the learning.”
Participants also would receive support from a program coach and site mentor.
“The certification requirements are that they have to participate and complete all of the requirements within the application in our program,” McIntosh said.
“So the expectation is still the same for these teachers, as it is for all of our teachers with the growth within the student growth while they’re teaching. We will provide an institutional recommendation to each teacher upon successful completion of the pathway program then they’ll be certified with the state.”
The 12-year certificate would allow the teacher to teach only in Arizona.
Staff anticipated the first year to have up to 30 participants in the program.
“Again that number will be based on what the district and schools’ needs are,” Newman said. “If we don’t have an opening, we’re not going to hire 30 participants. It’s going to be based on what our openings are.”
Board member Jill Humpherys asked for the typical number of vacancies during a school year.
“So, a normal, average summer we probably hired close to 200 teachers,” McIntosh said.
Board President Lori Wood asked if there were a minimum number of participants needed in order to make it a worthwhile investment for the district.
“A minimum would probably be in the mid-20s,” McIntosh said. “If it didn’t make it then we’d have to reconsider some stuff. But I think we’re going to be well into 25-30 pretty easy.”
He added, “We have a lot of community members who may have a degree in something else that’s not teaching but have been volunteering in the classrooms or working in the schools and they want to give it a shot and come in and get trained and be in the classroom.”
Staff eventually plans to apply for a fourth certification for grades 7-12 with the anticipation of that program beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
“I know it is something you’ve already concerned yourselves with and considered and that is we know of the teacher shortage,” board member Dr. Charles Santa Cruz said.
“At the same time we have folks who already are devoted to us, who are putting lots and lots of hours into their work… and I want us to make sure that we always consider the parity and that one program format or certificate does not overshadow the other because I think that would show a lack of appreciation for those who have been devoted to us as a district,” said Santa Cruz, a retired educator.