All Gilbert Public School students will begin remote learning on Aug. 5 and then transition into a classroom, stay online – or do both – two weeks later or when the state says it’s safe to do so.
The district was poised to launch all three learning options for the first day of school until Gov. Doug Ducey last Monday delayed in-person classes until Aug. 17 – a date that surging COVID-19 could push back further.
“Things still remain fluid,” Governing Board President Charles Santa Cruz said in last week’s special meeting. “We don’t know what tomorrow brings.
“We don’t know what will happen to change or disrupt our thinking again. We think we are on solid ground at this point and yet I can still feel the ground moving beneath me.”
Others last week wondered if teachers or students will return Aug. 17.
Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association, said there’s anxiety among teachers coming back to work.
“They want to be back,” he said “But they just don’t feel safe.’’
State schools chief Kathy Hoffman said there’s no guarantee that that it will be safe to open schools on Aug. 17.
Even Gov. Doug Ducey called that date “aspirational.”
Hoffman noted, “We can’t even have groups of more than 10 people at the pool. How can we possibly open our schools safely where we know that we have classrooms of 20, 30 or more students and high schools with upwards of thousands of students and teachers all coming together?’’
To bring some certainty to students, their families and staff, the GPS board voted 5-0 to accept the reopening plan devised by a task force of over 130 stakeholders.
Families eventually will have three options when campuses finally open – Option A, full-time, in-person learning; Option B, full-time online Global Academy; or Option C, a flex option that combines both.
The district didn’t announce last week when it will open registration for the models.
Students will be asked to stay with an option for a full quarter before changing to another model and their grade will transfer with them.
Teachers will be assigned full-time to a learning model that works best for them, taking into account that some educators may be considered high-risk for the virus, according to Barbara Newman, assistant superintendent of Teaching and Learning,
Shawn McIntosh, assistant superintendent of Talent Management, noted a survey has gone out to find out how many of the substitutes – many in the high-risk group – are willing to return to work.
Plans are to begin training teachers on the virtual platform this month.
In-classroom learning
Newman said parents who elect to send their children to school will have to review daily a list of symptoms such as fever, cough and muscle aches daily to make sure a student is well before showing up on campus.
Staff and teachers will be trained on how to identify signs and symptoms of the virus.
And whether students on campus will have to wear masks will depend on what local, county and state mandates are in place.
New routes will minimize the amount of time students will be on buses, which will be cleaned twice a day, and all kids riding them will have to wear face masks.
There will be frequent deep cleaning of restrooms and high-touch surfaces; desks and tables will face one direction in rows when possible; frequent hand washing and sanitizing each day and students will use their own supplies as much as possible.
Officials are installing hand-sanitizer stations throughout each school and Plexiglass dividers in specific areas.
Water fountains will be closed, the salad bar in cafeterias will be eliminated and seating at lunch tables will be reduced by 30 to 50 percent so social distancing can be enforced, according to Newman.
Students upon arriving to campus will report directly to their classrooms and there will be a careful review of the master schedule to ensure class size is appropriate, Newman said.
Should there be a positive case on campus, staff and parents will be notified.
Specifically, for junior and high school students returning to campus, there will be a staggered bell schedule, reduced use of large common areas such as gyms, auditoriums and libraries and virtual assemblies. Field trips will be determined on a month-to-month basis.
The secondary schools are now doing a phased-approach to athletics and there will be modified performing-arts practices, Newman said.
For instance, choir practices will be done in smaller groups, she added.
Newman said there will be reduced seating in the cafeterias so the schools will open up common areas, such as a library or a grass area, for students to spread out and eat.
Elementary students will be spaced apart and lunch periods staggered as needed.
Also at the lower grades, the number of students will be limited on the playgrounds and there will be structured drop-off and pick-up for before- and after-school programs on the campuses.
Flex choice
Under the flex option for elementary schools there will be two days of in-class learning each week – 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday or 7:30 a.m.-12:30- p.m. Tuesday and Friday. The rest of the time will be online. Students will have the same classroom teacher for in-person and online learning.
Eating lunch at the school will be optional for students when on campus.
The flex option for 7th to12th-grade students offers in-person and online learning that will be available five days a week. Students may take any portion of their schedule in person and the remainder online.
Students in grades 7-12 already receive a Chrome book from the district and laptops will be provided to lower grades. The district also has plans in place for people without internet access to receive it.
Parents must provide transportation for their students who chose the flex option.
Global Academy
The district’s online learning through its Global Academy will be nothing compared to what the district offered in the fourth quarter when all schools in the state went to remote learning, according to Newman.
Unlike fourth quarter, when there were no grades given or attendance taken, there will be more accountability, she said.
The accredited online curriculum will be taught by teachers in lessons with opportunities for student discussion and connection.
All grade levels will all have core classes and electives. The online school also will offer gifted and honors courses for all grade levels.
Students will be expected to meet with their teacher at least twice a week as well as complete online lessons and complete assignments.
They also will be assigned a virtual mentor who they will meet with once per week for goal-setting and additional support.
In addition to their regularly scheduled classes, students will have access to their teacher during office hours and open lab hours. Students also will have access to a guidance counselor when needed.
Parents will be able to see what courses their children are taking online and monitor their progress by going to the platform.
While students will do most of their work at home, they will have the opportunity to go for in-person help.
It was expected that elementary teachers will take the lead in teaching the curriculum and students will engage in online practice mostly on their own.
Junior high and high school teachers will lead the learning with a greater emphasis on student self-directed learning as appropriate.
All three learning models also include special education, English Language Learner and gifted students as well as the district’s Career & Technical Education program and the East Valley Institute of Technology.
Newman said there will be mental health support in place and an emphasis on reestablishing relationships as some students disengaged during fourth quarter.
A few people, including Brian and Katie Layton, gave feedback on the reopening plan during the meeting.
The couple, who has two daughters attending Highland High, including a senior, opposed restrictions being put in place at the schools.
Brian Layton said he wants it to be normal for those who choose to go back on campus.
“My advocacy is for those who choose an on-campus scenario, for them to be able to have a normal on-campus scenario,” he said. “The things that our youth are starving for – a social life and the traditions of what is high school –– I feel that as they go back to school and they are restricted of those things, that will have a negative impact not only on their learning atmosphere but also the memories and social skills they are going to need moving forward in life.”
He also voiced concern that too many guidelines were being placed on teachers as he questioned how they will have the time to keep a clean classroom and be attentive to their students. He feared that would affect his daughters’ education.
“We are assessing these risks as parents,” he said. “We are assessing those risks on a daily basis from the time we’ve been parents and I would ask that we continue to be given that opportunity.”
Katie Layton said she contracted a rare virus 10 years ago that made her deathly ill, leaving her unable to care for her children when they were in elementary school and unable to drive for many years.
She was scared of catching a cold and has damage to her brain stem but despite that, she advocated for a return to school without restrictions.
“I do feel 90 percent of the community around me by Highland High School I think are very frustrated,” she said. “Moms are texting me. They are very angry.
“We want a normal year for our children. We want to send our kids to school and for them to have traditions and to be able to be around each other. Pep rallies, football games and dances, all of these things are part of high school.”
She said each individual should be allowed to make their own choice.
“If they want school to be normal then they should have that choice,” she said. “And if those that are scared, are frightened, they can stay at home and do school in a different way. The options do address a lot of that.”
However, the protocols put into place on the campus are “too ridged,” she said.
“It’s almost like Nazi youth school, not in philosophy but in rigidness. Kids are not going to adhere to those rules.”
She went on to say the facts of COVID-19 don’t equal the fear out in the public. She said it’s not like the Black Plaque that killed 60 percent of Europe’s population.
She said COVID-19 kills 3 percent of the people who test for it and most who die are 80 and older.
“I feel the fear is ridiculous,” she said, contending that 99.7 percent of people survived the virus.
Board Member Jill Humpherys acknowledged that people want kids to go back to a normal school year.
“It’s not in the cards yet,” she said, adding COVID19, which has no vaccine or cure, threw the world back 150 years.
Board member Reed Carr favored postponing the start of school until Aug. 17 so all three options will be available for families.
“If we are giving parents the option of starting in-person that’s what they want,” Carr said. “So, we are in essence removing a portion of that option.”
He said moving forward with an Aug. 5 start date has a lot of uncertainty.
“We don’t know if we will start on the 17th,” he said. “Gov. Ducey made that very, very clear, he’s moving it to Aug. 17 but that he may move it again.”
Carr said the district can begin remote learning Aug. 17 if the governor pushes in-class learning past that date.
Carr also said working parents assuming their child will have the option of attending school in person Aug. 5 will now have to take a week or two off to help their children with remote learning.
Delaying the start of school has implications such as delaying when teachers and support staff get a paycheck.
Superintendent Shane McCord said if the district pushed opening day to Aug. 17, teachers would need to report to work three days prior.
The assumption is pay is delayed until then, McCord said, adding that going on line Aug. 5 also would mean most support staff won’t be utilized 40 hours a week.
Carr noted if the district doesn’t activate the contracts, it can’t pay the teachers under the state statute banning public gifting.
Board Member Lori Wood said her first preference was for in-person learning but if there was a delay, the district may lose students to other school districts that are beginning online education before Aug. 17.
Chandler Unified School District, which is attended by 10,000 Gilbert students, is going with district-wide remote learning and starting its school year Aug. 5. Higley Unified has not stated what it will do in light of Ducey’s delay of in-campus learning.
McCord recommended the board start school Aug. 5 online with the hope the other two options become available Aug. 17.
It’s not ideal but the best choice educationally at this time, McCord said.
The board also voted 5-0 to start school Aug. 5 with online learning.
Carr after voting with his peers asked McCord to survey parents on their preference date for starting school, clarify paying teachers and just to get as much information he can.
Carr said based on what McCord finds, he may call for a special meeting to reconsider the vote on the start date for school.
Carr also expressed frustration with the state.
“I don’t like that the state moved the target without telling us where the new goal line is,” he said. “I don’t like the uncertainty that we have an ever-moving goal line and we are trying to develop a strategy to get across it.”
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to the story.