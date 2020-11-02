With COVID-19 cases increasing in the county, Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board this Wednesday is expected to adopt metrics that would trigger a return to hybrid and virtual learning.
Superintendent Shane McCord in a special board workshop and meeting last Friday recommended using the percentage of positive virus cases on a campus to make a change in the learning model. The change would be on a school-by-school basis.
“With the rising cases we do have concerns,” McCord said. “We want to make sure we are doing all we can to make sure people are safe.”
The board’s meeting came on the heels of the state health department’s change in the criteria that school districts use to determine what type of learning takes place.
“One red in the past we considered going virtual,” McCord said. “And now it’s all three.”
The state now recommends that schools revert to virtual learning when the three benchmarks – cases per 100,000 people, percent positive new tests and the percentage of hospital visits by people with COVID-like illness – are all in the red or are in “substantial” range for two consecutive weeks.
Previously, just one of those metrics had to move from moderate to “substantial’’ spread to prompt schools to go back to fulltime online teaching.
Data within the district’s boundary last week showed the number of positive cases in the substantial risk category during Oct. 18-25. The other two criteria were in the moderate risk and minimal risk but were trending up.
McCord told the board that he was caught off guard by the state’s new interpretation of the health benchmarks – as were his peers when he contacted them about it.
McCord gave a range of percentages for the board to choose for triggering a switch in learning, ranging from 1 to 3 percent for positive cases on a campus.
For example, Desert Ridge High School with 2,405 students and staff for 3 percent would need 72 positive cases and 24 cases for 1 percent.
As of last week, none of the district’s schools reached any of the percentages that would cause them to go back to hybrid or virtual learning.
A few board members wanted to know how many students so far have been quarantined in order to pick which percentage to go with.
Staff did not have that number readily available, prompting the board to delay its vote to this week.
Last week, all 15 counties were classified as having a “moderate’’ threat of spread of the virus and state leaders expected cases to increase in the coming weeks.
GPS began the new school year with remote learning on Aug. 5 and on Sept. 8 transitioned to the hybrid model where students were divided into two groups with each group allowed two days on campus before opening up classrooms for full, in-person learning on Sept. 21.
The district reported 42 positive COVID-19 cases on 10 campuses last week with the most at Desert Ridge High School, which had 15 cases.
Dr. Cara Christ, who heads the state Department of Health Services, last week wrote a blog that explained the change was made after the Schools Reopening Workgroup expressed concern with the instability that would occur if recommendations to move back to virtual learning were based on a change in one benchmark.
“This variability could cause weekly shifts in educational delivery model recommendations, resulting in uncertainty for families and schools as they plan for upcoming weeks,” Christ said.
ADHS determined that all three transmission benchmarks should be the substantial, or red, category before districts and charter schools begin planning for virtual learning.
The look and feel of the state Schools Dashboard also has been updated.
It shows recommendations for a district’s learning model are based on the transmission category for the county in which the school operates as well as guidance from county health departments.
This updated state dashboard now shows all three categories – minimal, moderate, and substantial – instead of only the high and low categories to indicate whether reopening metrics had been met.
The state had quietly changed its guidance on Oct. 22 and Christ wrote her blog last week when it caught the attention of news media.
Gov. Doug Ducey in a media briefing last Thursday said too much was being made of the change.
“These adjustments are just that,’’ he said.”They are guidance.’’
The governor said he understands there are teachers with underlying health conditions who may not want to be in school and parents who don’t want their children in a classroom. He said, though, that should be the exception, not the rule.
Education leaders criticized the governor for keeping them in the dark about the changes until they were notified by media outlets.
State Superintendent of Public Education athy Hoffman also disputed Ducey’s that she was involved in the decision.
“The Arizona Department of Education did not request or recommend any changes to the Arizona Department of Health Services school benchmarks,’’ she wrote in a Twitter post.
The former director of the state health department also was critical of the change.
The change from recommending closure if one metric reaches red to all three reaching red is poor, because it gives too much weight to the “covid-like symptoms” metric, which is not a good indicator, said Will Humble, executive director of Arizona Public Health Association
“I do still think they’re good metrics, especially the percent positivity, and the number of cases per 100,000 – those are solid metrics,” he said.“I’ve always been less enthusiastic about that third metric, which is COVID-like illness reported by hospitals because it’s what we call it in the businesses ‘syndromic surveillance.’”
Humble explained covid-like symptoms is not a diagnosis.
“It’s a constellation of symptoms and they’re subjective, No. 1, and they’re voluntarily reported, No. 2,” he said. “So it’s just a poor indicator to make important decisions.”
Humble said he had no problems with the way the guidance was written before, because “you could have two out of the three indicators – meaning the two good educators regardless of what happened with the bad indicator – and once you got into the red zone, then you need to start thinking about going back to a virtual instruction.”
Including the third metric, which is a flimsy metric, puts governing boards in the position of not understanding that two of the three metrics are good and one is bad and they may start to change their decisions based on a metric that is poor, Humble said.
“Somebody who’s on a governing board or even a superintendent is unlikely to understand that COVID-like illness reports from hospitals is not a solid indicator; yet they will be making recommendations to their boards thinking that it’s equal importance to these other two indicators,” he said.
Ultimately, Humble said, the decision to close schools – whether one or three metrics are in red – should be left up to local control.
Chris Kotterman, lobbyist for the Arizona School Boards Association, said the way board members around the state found out about it was through the media.
“We weren’t consulted on it,’’ he said. “We don’t like it when fundamental policy changes that impact the operation of public schools are not communicated clearly.’’
Kotterman said school board members “absolutely’’ see the change as having political overtones.
“There definitely are groups out there that believe that schools should be open and are pressuring their local governing boards to just reopen the schools and everything will be fine if only vulnerable people stay home and all that sort of stuff,’’ he said.
And when the health department suddenly changes the guidelines, he said, board members “tend to assume the worst, unfortunately.’’
Christ wrote that her department has been working on the changes since Oct. 2 after hearing concerns from the members of its Schools Reopening Workgroup, which includes representatives from county health departments and the Department of Education.
But ADHS still has not answered why it did not announce the change more publicly.