Bonnie Hickman knows firsthand what the ravages of conflict cause and that prompted her to open her own home to Ukrainians displaced by the invading Russian Army.
So the Gilbert Public Schools sixth-grade teacher saw accounts of the chaos Ukrainian refugees are enduring, she felt compelled to act.
A Mesa resident, Hickman first saw a Facebook post about people donating money to Ukrainians on AirBnb and her effort snowballed from there.
Now, she’s ready to welcome into her home anyone whom the nonprofit working with the rental app sends her way from half a world away.
“If we’re going to make a difference in the world, we better start where we can,” she said.
On Feb. 28, Airbnb announced it would offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.
“These stays will be funded by Airbnb, Inc., donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, and the generosity of hosts through Airbnb.org,” it announced.
All this started when Hickman read about people purchasing AirBnb rentals in Ukraine for approximately $32 per night. She purchased three nights herself.
“It was one of the ways to get money into the country,” she said.
She said the rentals she purchased in Ukraine were mainly by rescue teams and humanitarian workers helping people escaping the violence.
Eventually, she read about the possibility of taking refugees personally and she remembered her own experience stationed in Wurzburg, Germany, with her husband.
The couple has been married for more than 30 years and her husband, Ed, served 20 years as a meteorologist in the Air Force.
Ed deployed with the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division to Northern Iraq in April 1991 as part of Operation: Provide Comfort that helped the Kurdish refugees escape after the Gulf War.
From 1990-92, the couple lived among the German people during the fall of the Berlin Wall and Ed witnessed firsthand the gratitude East Germans had for American servicemembers.
“You were treated like you were liberating Paris during World War II,” he said.
Now, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Ed said “it really hurts” and feels helpless to watch.
“If I could go and make a difference, I would do that,” he said. “It starts to feel like it was for nothing.”
When his wife told him about her idea, he said he’d support her generosity.
“If that’s where your heart is, I’m behind it,” he said.
While he doesn’t think people would want to come to Arizona, he’ll welcome anyone who needs their help.
“They’re more than welcome to come,” he said.
Over the past five years, Airbnb and Airbnb.org have connected more than 54,000 refugees and asylum seekers – including people from Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan – to temporary housing through Airbnb.org partners, according to their website.
Last year, Airbnb.org announced the creation of its Refugee Fund and has galvanized more than 4,000 donors to further support its work with refugees and asylum seekers worldwide.