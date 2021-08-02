Optional masks, daily health checks and 3-feet social distancing when possible are in place for Gilbert Public School students as they return to campuses this Wednesday.
Overall, GPS is close to pre-pandemic normal with no restrictions on parents and volunteers coming onto campus or on students during recess and a green light for day and overnight field trips.
“Our main goal is to make sure we get students in the classroom, keep everybody as safe as possible and give them the very best education that we know we can give,” Superintendent Shane McCord said at last week’s Governing Board meeting.
McCord said students and staff will be asked to do a daily health assessment at home for symptoms such as cough, chills and sore throat before coming to school. That assessment includes identifying anyone in the household isolated for COVID-19 and any contact closer than 6 feet for over 15 minutes with someone diagnosed with the virus.
The district is allowing large-group gatherings but will try to schedule events outdoors when possible, according to McCord.
Water fountains also will be open both inside and outside.
Last year, the district turned off all fountains and only allowed bottle fillers. McCord said the district has installed lots of water-filling stations at schools for this year.
Athletics and athletic events will follow mitigation and protocols set by the Arizona Interscholastic Association. The AIA’s guidelines allow vaccinated students to resume travel and play while unvaccinated students must wear masks, social distance and bring their own athletic equipment.
McCord said the cleaning and disinfecting protocols put in place last school year will continue and buses will continue to observe social distancing, sanitize after each route and leave windows and vents partially opened for air circulation.
This year, however, it’ll be up to teachers to determine how they want to arrange their classrooms and there’ll be no formal restrictions in the cafeterias except for spacing. Also, free breakfasts and lunches for any child in the district regardless of whether they attend a GPS school is extended for this year.
The district also will keep its COVID-19 dashboard that tracks active cases, which will be updated weekly. But the district will no longer use the dashboard as a guide for when to close down a school, instead looking to the county health department for direction.
Any mandate from the state or county health departments and any executive orders from the governor will be followed, McCord said.
And that includes the governor’s order banning mandatory masks on campuses and mandatory vaccinations for students and staff.
With the highly contagious Delta variant driving up cases in the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services are recommending masks indoors for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
“This obviously comes down to a choice for the individual whether they want to wear a mask or not,” McCord said. “But it also comes down to respect. You have to respect what those individuals are choosing.”
He added that school sites will be vigilant about student and staff behavior regarding mask bullying.
And if there is a positive case on campus, the district will continue to notify the class and staff and any student in contact within 6 feet for over 15 minutes with an infected individual.
Although there was a standoff between two school districts and the governor over quarantining unvaccinated students, GPS will follow the law, McCord said.
“This is something that we needed to get a ruling on from our attorneys and Maricopa County Department of Health,” he said. “This is what they came up (with).”
McCord said the district is mandated by law to quarantine students who’ve been in close contact with a COVID-positive student or staff. Students and staff who have been vaccinated and anyone who has had COVID in the past three months, however, won’t need to be quarantined.
There were 27 people who emailed their comments on COVID-19 mitigations to the board ahead of the meeting, with over half favoring the use of masks on campus.
No board member commented on the mitigation plan but three people spoke on the re-opening before McCord’s presentation.
“I’m here as a parent to ask that you follow the state mandate and the state laws, which say that you cannot forcibly mask children in school,” Amber McAffee said. “Masks do not filter out COVID except properly fitted N95 masks. I never saw a single child or anyone on campus wearing such a mask so that’s not even anything that kids will be wearing so that doesn’t apply here.
“Masks do cause hypoxia, mask acne, increased dental and gum disease, fight-or-flight syndrome, which suppresses the immune system, speech delays and many other devastating problems,” she said.
McAffee said the World Health Organization “stated face masks should not be required as no evidence is available on its usefulness to protect non-sick people.”
She was likely referencing a statement made by Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, in March 2020 when masks were in short supply.
Two months later, WHO updated its guidelines, advising that “governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments.”
And in June of this year, WHO urged fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks and practice other COVID-19 pandemic safety measures with the spread of the Delta variant.
McAffee asked the district to allow parents to decide if they want to mask their children.
She also noted that according to the CDC, children aren’t the spreaders of COVID.
That may have been the case early on in the pandemic because children, when compared with adults, have fewer opportunities for exposure and a lower probability of being tested, the CDC stated in July.
In that July 9 science brief, the CDC found that through March 2021, the estimated cumulative rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 symptomatic illness in children ages 5-17 years were comparable with infection and symptomatic illness rates in adults ages 18-49 and higher than rates in adults ages 50 and older.
McAffee went on with the detrimental fallout from the mitigations schools put in place.
She asked the board to not listen to the pro-mask people but to parents like herself.
“Please listen to the hundreds if not thousands of parents who agree with what I’m saying,” McAffee said. “Don’t mask our kids again. We tried that. It didn’t work.”
Gerald Bradley, dad to two elementary students who were schooled online last year due to COVID-19, asked the board to continue mitigation measures put in place last year as they worked and have the science to support them.
He ticked off a list of medical and educational organizations, including the CDC, the state health department and the American Association of Pediatrics, that recommend a continuation of the safety protocols, including masks.
“I’m not asking for the district to tell all the kids thy need to be masked,” he said. “I know you can’t do that. I’m not asking that but I do think that it’s your job and it’s the schools’ job to keep the kids safe.
“The good news is it looks like there may be a vaccine for children mid-winter, maybe earlier so in some sense it looks like we’re reaching the finish line where we’re going to be through this.”
Currently the vaccine is approved for those 12 and older.
Justalyn Couser said she spoke on behalf of other parents in asking the board to put children’s education first.
“We want to see them have a successful, happy, education-filled year,” she said. “We are over the political propaganda that has plagued all of these decisions throughout the last year across our state and our country and we just don’t want to see another year of education for our children jeopardized.”
She said she understood that everyone has a different level of comfort with COVID-19 and disagreed that it was the board’s role to keep children safe.
“I think it’s my job to keep my children safe,” she said. “It’s your job to keep my children educated.”
According to the state health department last week, 51.2 percent of Arizonans received one or two doses of the COFID-19 vaccine. County data released last week show 51.2 percent of all eligible Gilbert residents are fully vaccinated.
According to the Maricopa County health department dashboard, the GPS district was listed as “high community transmission” of the virus.
The dashboard’s recommendation of learning model called for hybrid learning or reduced attendance with social distancing for elementary schools and virtual learning unless there’s strict implementation of all mitigation strategies for middle and high schools. It also recommended virtual only for sports and extracurricular activities.