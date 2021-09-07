Multiple students said a recent Club Fair on the Highland High School campus was disrupted by bullies, including players on the football team, who harassed and assaulted members of the minority clubs such as the Hula Club and the Black Student Union.
“These boys threw food and school supplies at these clubs,” wrote a Highland High student, who goes by the handle awe.skeetskeet on social media. “They also called these different clubs multiple different slurs. This school is a homophobic, sexist and racist school and it has been this way since it opened in 1993.”
Another teen on social media, who was at the Out and About Club table or LGBTQ+ Club, confirmed the harassment and wrote, “One of them threw a sharp pencil aiming for my (expletive) eye, thankfully he missed but it wasn’t by a lot.”
The students, along with those from Desert Ridge High School, said they are fed up with administration failing to take a tougher stance against discrimination on their campuses and are calling for a walkout Sept. 8.
The students plan to leave campus and march to Hawes and Guadalupe roads at 9 a.m. to bring more attention to the issue.
Highland High’s student population for 1999-20 was 3,177 of which 73.18 percent was white and the white population of Desert Ridge’s 2,439 students was 64.66 percent, according to the latest available data from the Arizona Department of Education.
Gilbert Public School acknowledged the Aug. 19 incident at Highland High and stated that appropriate actions were taken.
“During the event, there was a brief disruption where some students caused damage to some of the tables on display and behaved in ways contrary to our district and school expectations of appropriate student conduct,” said district spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis in an email.
“There was a thorough investigation and consequences were determined for the students involved, including suspensions,” she said.
Antestenis stressed that the district and its campuses have a zero-tolerance for bullying or harassment of any individual or group.
“Concerted efforts continue to be made to create and maintain a safe and welcoming environment for all students,” Antestenis said. “Key to this is ensuring expectations regarding behavior are made clear with students, and that if these expectations are not met, investigations are thorough, and disciplinary measures are enforced.”
She added that other key actions include actively listening and engaging in dialogue with all stakeholders, holding school-wide activities designed to build community and reinforce the expectations for students in how they treat and interact with one another and holding students accountable when their behavior is in violation of GPS student conduct policies.
“We continue to work with our employees and students to build safe and inclusive learning environments,” she said.
Highland students on Instagram said that they were not satisfied with the punishment meted out and that unless harsher punishments are given, students will continue this kind of behavior and minority students will not be made a priority.
Yatzil, a 17-year old student at Desert Ridge, is spearheading the walkout.
“I am walking out because multiple times the Desert Ridge High School administration has seen discrimination and they just let it slide,” said Yatzil, who did not want a last name used in fear of getting into trouble, adding:
“It’s time that we make the conditions of this school decent and humane.”
Yatzil and others at Desert Ridge said they hear homophobic and racial slurs frequently shouted in the halls while teachers and staff do nothing about it. This makes for an unsafe and unwelcoming school environment for LGBTQ+ students, students of color and more, they said.
“Desert Ridge has had a long history of ignoring minority students and their wellbeing,” wrote drhsbugs on an Instagram account where students anonymously share their stories of harassment and bullying on the campus. “Casual bigotry is ingrained within this school and the administration must be held accountable for letting it slide.”
A similar account was set up for Highland High students.
One student wrote in August of the discrimination faced on campus.
“I’m a junior at Highland and it’s my second year here,” the student wrote. “Within my time there I’ve experienced more discrimination than I have ever felt anywhere else.”
The student, who is bisexual, said the n-word was used as well as other derogative names and that administration couldn’t do anything unless it had the names of the harassers.
Incidentally, public comments have been disabled on the official Instagram accounts for Highland High and Desert Ridge.
However, students want to be heard. They said ignoring acts of hatred enables students to continue discriminating and point to racism and discrimination at Highland dating back to the late 1990s.
At the time a group of mostly athletes at the high school formed a white supremacist group called the Devil Dogs. The group terrorized the community and grab headlines after violently beating up and disfiguring an 18-year-old boy.
In 2020, the school made the news again when a photo surfaced on social media showing a group of students flashing white supremacy signs. According to ABC 15 News, the students were members of the MAGA, Make America Great Again, club that officially formed at Highland in 2018.
Most recently in May, a cell phone video became public showing two white Highland students in a classroom re-enacting the murder of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a cop during an arrest.
That video prompted members of the Black Student Union to speak before the Governing Board, asking it to address what they said was on-going discrimination on their campus.
Students from both campuses are tired of what they see as inaction among the school administration and hope their walkout this week will change their schools for the better.