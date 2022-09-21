Sixth-grade students can pick which of Gilbert Public Schools junior highs they might want to attend the following year by sitting in on classes, eating in the cafeteria and touring campuses.
GPS introduced the Level Up program in the 2021-22 school year with the goal of attracting new students and retaining 100% of its sixth graders – who have options like going to a charter school or a school in another district.
“We know that most shopping around for schools happen around that transition,” said Dawn Antestenis, communications and marketing director during a Sept. 13 update on the district’s marketing strategies to retain and attract students. “And we also know that larger numbers of students are not in their boundary schools when it comes to junior high.
“So, were looking to retain all those students and also bring in new families.”
The program so far is working: The district anticipated losing 400 students but ended up losing 86, according to the district.
A similar program to help preschoolers transition to kindergarten, Pave the Path, also was introduced last school year and is held in March.
The district also will be bringing back kindergarten readiness fairs, which includes vision screenings and a question-and-answer session with kindergarten teachers, scheduled to be held a week after the Pave the Path event, Antestenis said at the Governing Board’s work study last week.
“Kindergarten is really key for us,” she said. “That is where we are welcoming a lot of families for the first time to GPS.
“So not only have they not experienced our schools potentially, they don’t know anything about our district. So events such as that we are really building trust with the brand. We want to provide them with community resources and really welcome them to the GPS family and provide them clarity with the (learning) options.”
She said in looking over data and analysis for the past five to 10 years, kindergarten “is definitely a vulnerability for us and all surrounding districts.”
“So, that is an area we are going to putting a lot of focus,” she added.
The district last year also created campus communication teams that include teachers, administrative aides and principals, who help spread positive news about GPS.
Over 100 employees are on the specially trained teams across the district.
“We are trying to empower the people on our campuses and also in our departments to share the good news, to constantly put information out there about why people should choose GPS for their students’ education,” Antestenis said, adding:
“Enrollment is really everyone’s business. And a big part of what we are trying to do when we are building brand and when we are bringing in different tools that our schools can use to communicate and market. “
She noted the district’s numerous educational choices, including dual-language Spanish Academy for K-6, gifted programs, AP classes, Accelerated Middle School, Global online for K-12 and International Baccalaureaute.
Antestenis said the district launched Gilbert Gold last year, which highlights student and staff achievements and has published 72 stories so far on the campuses and district’s websites and newsletters.
However, “marketing doesn’t solve everything,” she said. “There are other factors that affect enrollment, including reputation, experience, quality, competition, birth rate, cost of living, boundaries and programs.”
Antestenis said the district collected three months of feedback from parents requesting campus tours to find out what worked in helping promote GPS.
The data showed that 37% heard about GPS through recommendations; 22% from the internet; 20% other; 13% from campus signs; 5% percent from older students attending GPS; 2% digital ads and 1% newspaper ad, according to Antestenis.
“Word of mouth is always the most value form of marketing,” she said of the No. 1 on the list.
Board member Jill Humpheries asked if the low showing for newspaper ads is due to the district not heavily using that as a promotional vehicle.
Antestenis said the district regularly put ads in the Gilbert Sun News, in the East Valley Tribune for its campuses in Mesa and in the Morrison Ranch’s magazine.
“The value of print advertisement and digital advertisement is when people frequently see our brand and see the information, maybe they drive past the school,” she added.
For the 2022-23 school year, the district will build upon what’s successful, according to Antestenis said.
“We will continue to focus on what works and the additions from last year and then bring in some new campaigns,” Antestenis said.
One of the new campaigns coming is Next Level, which will provide 8th graders opportunities to transition to a district high school.
Board member Bill Parker said the district’s efforts are working.
He said that a family recently moved in next to him and they “explained that they’ve done a tremendous amount of research on GPS before moving here from out of state, back east and this was the reason they bought the house.”
Board member Dr. Charles Santa Cruz applauded Antestenis and her team’s efforts.
“You have done just an incredible job of keeping Gilbert Public Schools out in front and in the public view,” Santa Cruz said. “This is exception stuff. It’s quite innovated and it promotes the district well.”
That said, he asked for some of the challenges Antestenis, her department and the district face as they look to search and refine “those things we are doing and innovate where we can.”
“One of the challenges is always going to be competition,” Antestenis said. “I’ve always said we have the most charter schools in the world here. But we have 18 within our boundaries and 26 additional within a mile and that hasn’t changed since I started here five years ago.
“So that’s every present and then also increasing competition from surround districts, particularly when surrounding district are experiencing enrollment losses for the first time so they are switching out how they market.”
She said the number of schools in the district and the campus communications teams approach have significant helped counter that.
Board President Lori Wood said she loved that the focus was not just on attracting new students but retaining them.
“I think that’s the key is to make sure are we meeting the needs of students we have, both through customer service, through marketing and through just communication, letting them know what our choices are (and) letting them know they have the opportunity to find a program that fits their child’s needs,” Wood said.