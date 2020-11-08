Campo Verde High School this Monday will return to hybrid learning for two weeks after mitigations were adopted last week to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Gilbert Public School district.
Under hybrid learning, students are split into two groups according to their last name with the A-L group going to school on Mondays and Thursdays and the M-Z group attending Tuesdays and Fridays with virtual learning for all on Wednesday.
The Governing Board voted 5-0 last Wednesday to put in place triggers that would determine the type of learning that would take place on an individual school campus.
“This is a difficult item to resolve,” said Board President Charles Santa Cruz. “And I’m not sure that it can be resolved until we have completely rid ourselves of the pandemic whenever that time occurs.
“Our goal in this instance is to keep the teaching and learning process moving forward and keep students engaged in their learning and schools opened but not at any cost but certainly as much as we possibly can.”
The move comes as COVID-19 cases are rising throughout Maricopa County. Apache Junction Unified School District announced it was closing all campuses until Nov. 23 because of a virus surge.
GPS also delayed district-wide the start of winter sports, such as basketball, telling parents in an-email a start date for now cannot be determined.
Data released by Maricopa County health department on Thursday showed that district-wide in GPS, one of three benchmarks for measuring virus spread had jumped higher in the category for substantial spread while another barely moved within the moderate spread category and the third remain in the minimum category.
Cases per 100,000 people in GPS jumped from 100 to 144 while positive new test results went from 6.78 percent to 6.5 percent.
In Higley Unified, cases per 100,000 went from 108 the week of Oct. 17 to 152 the following week – the latest available – and positive test results inched upward from 7.33 to 7.93 percent.
GPS decided that if COVID-19 cases per week are higher than 1 percent at a high school, 1.5 percent at a junior high campus and 2 percent at an elementary school, that campus would go to the hybrid-learning model.
Canyon Valley High School and the RISE Junior High program because of their size would have five and three cases, respectively, as their triggers.
Superintendent Shane McCord gave the board a range of percentages to choose from – 1 to 3 percent. The percentages chosen by the board for each level of schooling was based on the number of people who would have to be quarantine.
For instance, on an elementary campus because the students don’t move from classroom to classroom, the average number of students who would need to be quarantined for each positive student is three. The number goes up at the junior and high schools with six students needing to be quarantine for each positive student.
According to the district, a total of 54 students have had to be quarantined at the elementary level; 48 at the junior-high level and 636 at the high-school level.
Campo Verde on the district’s dashboard showed 20 active cases last week. The high school with 1,929 students and staff on campus only had to show 19 cases for 1 percent.
Although staff gets daily updates of cases, officials will use the weekly updated number reported Wednesday on the district dashboard for the public.
If a school hits the trigger for active cases on Wednesday, the data is reviewed and investigated. Within 24 hours, a determination will be made if a school will move to hybrid learning and parents and staff would be notified immediately.
Board member Reed Carr voiced concern with the two-day notice would be hard, especially for families with elementary students, because parents would have to scramble to find daycare for their kids if they work out of the home.
The district, however, would be required to provide support sites for students to during school hours if hybrid or virtual learning takes place, as mandated in a governor’s executive order.
The guidelines also call for all schools to revert to hybrid learning when two of the three state health benchmarks show a substantial spread of the virus for two weeks within the district’s boundaries.
If cases continue to escalate in the school community or within the wider Gilbert and Mesa communities, the board is to meet to decide if students and teachers will return to virtual learning. The guidelines are in effect through June 30.
The board wrestled with the issue in a three-hour meeting that followed several hours of discussions in closed sessions the previous week.
Board member Jill Humpherys said during her eight years on the board, this topic has garnered the most email from the community and noted the need to keep people safe and to control the spread of the virus.
McCord acknowledged the board faced a tough decision – keeping schools open and balancing that with keeping people safe.
“I don’t have the right answer for this, nobody’s whispered it into my ear,” McCord said. “We’re trying to do the very best we can with the information we are given in order to try to make sure we educate kids to the best of our ability.”
The district has chosen to go with its own metrics rather than follow what was recently proposed by the state. The state loosened the recommended criteria that school districts use to determine what learning model to implement.
For instance, the state is now suggesting schools go to virtual learning only when all three health benchmarks show substantial spread for two consecutive weeks. Before, only one of the benchmarks in a substantial category was sufficient for a return to virtual learning.
The guidelines are not mandatory, so districts are allowed to determine their own policy.
“Our intent here is to set criteria,” Carr said. “But our real intent is we want kids in school. We know that’s where they learn best and we hope that is conveyed.
“We’re trying to set this criteria high enough that we are not just jumping at shadows but still reasonable enough that we’re keeping those people who are the most concerned, and it’s not a small percentage based on the feedback we’re getting, it’s a sizeable percentage (and) we’re trying to address their concerns as well. This is an approached balance.”