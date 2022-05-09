New flooring and roofs, restroom renovations and tennis court upgrades are some of the projects totaling $14.2 million taking place over the summer break at Gilbert Public School campuses.
Funding for the projects comes from a $100-million bond that voters approved in 2019.
“We are very fortunate to live in a community that supports our schools and provides us the ability to do this when there are a lot of districts that don’t have the opportunities that we have,” Governing Board member Bill Parker said at the May 3 work study.
The $13.9 million in structural projects include paint and weatherization work at five campuses such as Islands and Finley Farms elementary schools and Mesquite High School at a cost of $1.3 million; flooring upgrades at three campuses, $2.5 million and restroom renovations at nine campuses, $6.6 million.
Roof work at a cost of $2.1 million is in store for thee campuses – Islands Elementary, South Valley Junior High and Gilbert Classical Academy.
“South Valley Junior High, the roof basically from inception wasn’t built up correctly. We’ve had issues pretty much since Day 1,” said Albert Dutchover, operations manager. “We combated them the best as we could and had work done under warranty but we are at the point of complete deterioration. We’re susceptible to penetration from rain and other elements.”
Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Bonnie Betz said the campus was hit pretty hard last fall during monsoon season.
Board President Lori Wood asked for the longevity of a new roof, which Dutchover said would be 20 years.
The remaining $292,940 will go toward for athletic projects such as tennis court repairs and upgrades and restriping the pickleball courts at Highland and Gilbert high schools.
“We have a list of pending projects that we may be presenting to you in the next month for additional work that would need to be completed, probably through the end of the fall in the new fiscal year,” Betz told the board.
Those projects, which did not have cost figures yet, include HVAC replacements at Highland High and South Valley Junior, automate irrigation systems and LED lighting at all five high schools, kitchen upgrades at five campuses, stage-rigging upgrades and replacement at all the high schools and Mesquite Junior High and computer lab remodels to classrooms at four campuses.
Dutchover said the district has continuing issues with the air-cooling units at both Highland High and South Valley. He added that the expected lead time to get an HVAC unit just for Highland High is 27 weeks out.
Also pending is a replacement of the track perimeter at Mesquite Junior High.
The concrete perimeter has deteriorated over time, creating a safety hazard, Dutchover said, adding that with the increased cost in concrete it will be a larger-priced project.
Betz also shared with the board the status of bond money spent for other projects, which included $1.7 million in transportation encumbered since October.
She said funds from an $82-million bond passed in 2015 has been spent on 3,700 Chromebooks for 9th graders that will be delivered by the time school starts in July but the year-old order for eight school buses and six multi-function activity buses is pending due to supply-chain issues.
But Betz said she anticipated that the three larger buses, which each seats 84 students, will arrive by the end of the summer.
“They have not given us a delivery date for the special-needs buses (with 37 seats each) and the (two) 54-seat buses,” she said.
And, the district was still waiting word on the delivery of six multi-function activity buses, which was ordered in October, according to Betz.
“That was to help provide additional resources where our schools can take on the responsibility on transporting tennis or golf teams,” she said. “Our athletic directors and coaches could drive those multi-function activity buses.”
Additionally, work on two big technology-based projects funded by the 2019 bond will continue through the 2023 calendar year – a classroom audio visual project or digital whiteboard and a security system project, both being implemented at all campuses district-wide, Betz said.
She said $10 million was committed to the security cameras, with nearly $9 million of it spent so far.
“The security operations center has been fully implemented,” Betz said. “The three prototypical schools are done as well as expecting all high schools to have all of their cameras fully operational in time for the start of school. We expect the entire project will continue through calendar year 2023.”
Betz also noted that completing the projects in a shortened summer – six weeks – will prove challenging.
The Governing Board in February 2021 approved a new academic calendar for the district, which has students returning to class eight days earlier but they get two weeks off for fall, winter and spring breaks. First day of school this year is July 26 compared with Aug. 5 last year.
Some of the strategies Dutchover is using because of the short summer schedule include improving communication about the projects with each campus and beginning some projects before the end of the school year.
For instance, identifying restroom locations that can easily be cordoned off for early demolition and using portable air-conditioned restrooms during the work. Renovations have already started at the older elementary schools – Gilbert and Patterson, according to Dutchover.
“If there is anything that we’ve learned over the last couple of years is deadlines aren’t always exact as we want them to be,” Superintendent Shane McCord said. “Whether it’s buses or materials, the supply chain is upside down and backwards and finding people to actually do jobs is extremely hard theses days.”