Self-filling water stations, one-way traffic in the hallways and spray bottles of cleaning chemicals in each classroom are some of the safety protocols that will greet students when they return part time to Gilbert Public Schools campuses on Tuesday.
And, should COVID-19 benchmarks continue to be met, the district plans on a full return to classrooms on Sept. 21. Students began school remotely on Aug. 5.
Meanwhile, Tuesday will mark the return of five-day in-classroom learning in neighboring Higley Unified School District for the first time since mid-March.
Some GPS board members, however, said they were satisfied with a later return to full in-class learning.
“I think we are doing this safety and carefully as we can using the benchmarks, going back in a hybrid model so that we can monitor for a couple of weeks and getting kids used to being back in school because it’s been a long time for them,” said Jill Humpherys at last week’s work study.
“I hope we learned our lesson from this summer and continue to have the kind of behavior we need in Arizona to keep the spread of the virus down and let our kids get back in school.”
Humpherys was referring to critics who say the state opened up too soon in May, propelling a surge in COVID-19 cases. But since the governor implemented safety guidelines the cases have been dropping.
GPS Superintendent Shane McCord said the district has hired five additional custodians to fill in for those who call in sick. They also will do the deep cleaning if there is a positive COVID-19 case on a campus.
Custodians will deep clean desks every other night and teachers also will be wiping down desks, McCord said.
The district has two options for learning – in person and online through its Global Academy. Under the temporary hybrid model, students on each campus will be split into two groups alphabetically with one group attending classes Monday and Tuesday and the other Thursday and Friday. The other three days will be devoted to online learning.
To date, about 27,800 students have enrolled for brick-and-mortar learning while roughly 5,600 have enrolled for virtual learning, according to Business Services Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Betz. She noted the numbers change daily.
Last year’s enrollment showed 33,000 students in the classroom and 131 learning online, Betz added.
Elementary, junior high and high schools principals told the board what was in place at their respective campuses to keep staff and students safe when they return.
All students and staff will be required to wear masks.
The principals said there will be fogging of playground equipment twice a day, regular clearing of classroom supplies and frequent cleaning of high-touch points and bathrooms.
Additionally, directional markings for social distancing are laid out and drinking fountains will be turned off. Families have been advised to have their children bring water bottles they can replenish at water stations.Students arriving at elementary school campuses will go directly to their classrooms instead of the playground like in the past, according to Suzanne Carlson, Ashland Ranch Elementary principal.
Classroom desks will face forward and be spaced apart, cafeteria tables will face forward with three students to a bench and one primary and one intermediate grade will be allowed on the playground at a time, Carlson said.
Lunch times also have been extended to allow for fewer students in the cafeteria.
At Greenfield Junior High, protocols include staggered releases for passing between classes, hallway doors propped opened as well as classroom doors before and after class to minimize people touching them, said Principal Brian Yee.
In the cafeteria, seating will be limited to three per bench and students will have the option to bring a blanket and eat on the grass, Yee said.
Also, classrooms will have a green/red card system in place so if a teacher returns after school to a classroom that’s been cleaned, the green card would be flipped to red after use so custodians would know to clean it again, according to Yee.
Students also are being asked to bring their own disinfecting wipes so they can clean their desks, Yee said. If students don’t have their own supply, they must inform the teacher, who will then spray the desk and the student will use paper towels to clean it, he added.
At Campo Verde High School, the hallways are one-way with all foot traffic facing in the same direction, which will help reduce congestion at the doorways, said Principal Krista Cox, adding it may take students longer to get to their classes.
In the cafeteria, students will be limited to four to a table and security has been instructed to monitor for violations, she said. Lab tables will seat two students instead of the six, she added.
The number of students allowed in a bathroom will be limited to the number of stalls and security and staff will monitor for students congregating in restrooms, Cox said.
The band and choir rooms are much larger so there will be no problem with social distancing, according to Cox.
Assemblies will be virtual and all high school gyms and fields are capable of doing quality live streaming, Cox said.
She said under the hybrid model, there’s not much concern with the lack of space to distance the students but that won’t be the case when there is a full return and staff was currently working on plans for that.
Board President Charles Santa Cruz asked Cox if she was keeping track of the number of students in her largest classes for when school resumes in-person learning full time.
She responded she is updated 10 times a day with the student count and that teachers with anticipated larger class sizes will work in larger rooms beginning Tuesday so that when full-time return begins, the classroom is not disrupted by relocating to a bigger room. This also will occur at junior highs.
Health Services Director Jennefer Frost went over the medical protocols and the notification process for when there is a positive case on campus.
Frost said there was a lot of anxiety because COVID-19 symptoms are similar to that of the flu and cold, so the district was going over with staff how to assess students.
Also, parents are being advised to update their children’s online health history so the district will know if a student suffers from migraines or allergies, which helps staff determine whether or not to send a child home if there’s a runny nose, according to Frost.
Teachers also have been provided guidelines to send only sick students to the nurses’ office. Students see the school nurse for various non-medical reasons such as for a safety pin or a change of socks, Frost said.
Sahwn McIntosh, assistant superintendent overseeing talent management, said the district’s most susceptible employees have been placed for work in Global Academy and that all employees have been trained to look for COVID-19 symptoms.
He said new teachers will need to be hired if class sizes go up in order to ensure there is social distancing.
McCord added that most elementary school classes have 13 students while some are in the upper 20s. He said the district is keeping an eye on classes with high numbers, which would trigger the need to hire additional teachers.
Betz said the school bus fleet “is in better shape than it’s ever been.”
Buses will run the same route each school day but with fewer students onboard, she said.
Assigned bus seating will begin at the end of September, which will help with contact tracing if an outbreak occurs.
Additionally, all buses are equipped with cameras and the videos are kept for up to a month and can be pulled for review to see who sat next to whom, she added.
When it comes to bus drivers, 12 have resigned since Aug. 1 but the district has a game plane so that all routes will be covered on Tuesday, Betz told the board.
She said besides posting job ads, staff also was exploring the possibility of renting bus drivers from districts where in-class learning has not yet started.
She noted Chandler Unified is renting out its drivers to Queen Creek Unified, which resumed in-person teaching on Aug. 17.
Betz also informed the board that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended to Dec. 31 its summer meal program that gives free meals to kids.
The packaged meals are offered hot or cold and the district anticipated the number of students lining up for them to increase from the normal 40 percent to 80 percent, according to Betz.
And because the federal program provides fully reimbursement the district won’t lose money in its self-funded food program, Betz said.
Because online enrollment is so much higher this year, the district is not receiving as much funding for those students, Betz said, adding year over year, the district has been losing 980 students from its enrollment.
As a result, the district expected to see a $2.5 million revenue loss this fiscal year and is working to revise the budget downward, she said.
The district was applying for $30 million from the federal Enrollment Stabilization Grant, which will help make up for the shortfall in brick-and-mortar enrollment, according to Betz.
“It is a federal grant and it was identified that we need to find COVID-related costs associated with the Enrollment Stabilization Grant but that they were going to be open and flexible about how we did that,” Betz said.
To date, the district has identified $5.1 million in pandemic-related losses, which include $1.9 million in food services.
Betz also reviewed the district’s allotment of federal funds for pandemic-related expenses.
Out of the $2.3 million received, the district spent $477,700 last fiscal year and $1.7 million this fiscal year for things like cleaning equipment and services, health services, payroll for essential workers, the virtual graduations for the 2020 Class and online instruction.