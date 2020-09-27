Gilbert Public Schools went live last week with a dashboard that shows reported positive, active COVID-19 cases on each of its campuses.
As of last Thursday, 10 campuses reported a total of 12 cases of the coronavirus – four days after the district opened schools for fulltime in-person learning, though students can choose to continue learning online.
The reported cases were - one case for Carol Rae Elementary; two at Desert Ridge High; one at Desert Ridge Junior High; one at Finley Farms Elementary; one at Gilbert High; two at Greenfield Junior High; two at Highland High; one at Islands Elementary and one at Mesquite High.
“Upon notification of a positive case, extensive procedures and protocols are immediately actioned by our district and campuses, including exclusion from participation in any in-person, on-campus activity until the registered nurse verifies that the individual meets the return criteria set by state and local health authorities,” Superintendent Shane McCord read from a statement at last Tuesday’s Governing Board meeting, a day before the dashboard activated.
“Once they are no longer active and return back to school or work that number will drop off,” he said.
The dashboard, which is updated weekly, will provide transparency to the community, McCord said.
The dashboard listed all the schools, the total number of students and staff on each of the campuses and the number, if any, of current, active, confirmed cases.
The number of cases does not distinguish between students and staff.
The district has 33,000 students and 4,300 employees. A district official previously reported about 5,600 students were enrolled for online learning.
“It seems like not everyone who has COVID tests positive,” said board member Jill Humpherys at the meeting. “Sometimes there are case where people are sick but do not test positive. So, if they have symptoms, would we count them as positive?”
McCord reiterated only confirmed cases would be posted.
McCord also discussed how the board reached the July 28 decision to return students and teachers to classrooms fulltime on Sept. 21.
The district had received a letter signed by 150 people, claiming the health benchmarks were not met for a full return.
“None of the data for percent positivity on the Maricopa County and Health Department sites meet the criteria set forth by the benchmarks chart the District said they would follow,” the letter read.
“At the time of the Board’s vote in favor of returning to full-time, in-person learning, the percent positivity for the Gilbert Public Schools district was 6.07 percent, not below 5 percent for two weeks,” it stated.
The letter asked the district to continue hybrid learning – two days on campus and three in online learning – that was in place Sept. 8-21 until the state benchmarks are green. The district started school Aug. 5 with remote learning.
The benchmarks are color-coded so that red indicates “significant” COVID-19 spread warranting full at-home learning; yellow indicates “moderate” spread allowing for a hybrid format; and green indicates “minimal” spread allowing for five-day in-class learning.
The letter also stated the district’s online learning through Global Academy does not work and demanded additional resources, such as in-classroom lessons recorded by laptops or webcams when possible.
Though they did not acknowledge the letter, GPS officials said there are shortcomings with online learning.
They said it would cost $15,000 to $20,000 to equip every classroom with a camera to record lessons, but said even if they had the money scheduling problems would make such a format unworkable.
McCord said the district initially relied on the state Health Department’s dashboard on COVID-19 cases for counties and subsequently those provided by Maricopa County, which gives data specific to school districts.
“As we came to the meetings from then on out we kept looking at both sets of data…to guide us in our decision-making,” McCord said. “With that we didn’t specify whether it had to be all green or how many yellows there had to be.”
The county’s data, updated every Thursday morning, is 12 days old by the time it is posted.
The district followed the state’s three recommended benchmarks for reopening, which include 14 days of fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 individuals, less than 7 percent of area positive cases and less than 10 percent in-hospital COVID-19 visits.
Board member Reed Carr said the public’s confusion stemmed from the use of colors for the benchmarks by the state and the county – red for remote learning, yellow for hybrid and green for traditional learning.
“Part of the confusion of the metrics is that there are two and there really are three elements to the metrics as far as the green and red,” Reed said. “We were looking at the metrics of did we meet specific benchmarks and that’s 100 out of 100,000 people and that’s 7 percent and that’s 5 percent, depending on which of the metrics it was.
“We either met that or we didn’t and we have referred to those as either green or red. At the same time the metrics released indicated a component of risk level for spread and that was either red, yellow or green and so the fact that we are using red and green for a specific metric and we are using red, yellow and green for a risk level, I think is part of what is causing the confusion.”
Carr added, “We authorized (McCord) to go forward with the plan. I honestly don’t feel like it’s an issue of whether we are meeting the metrics – again I’m referring to the specific numbers and not the range – but perhaps we didn’t communicate it post fact how we were following those. We moved forward because we believe we’re meeting the metrics.”
Phill Monsalvo raised concerns with how the district used the data.
He said when the county data for GPS first turned yellow, signaling hybrid learning could be implemented.
He said parents were not told for quite some time that the board knew they were on track to opening up schools for fulltime in-person learning. The county’s dashboard last week showed the entire GPS district in yellow.
Monsalvo said his daughter is now in a difficult situation, having to choose between the additional risks of going to classrooms fulltime or learning at home and its inadquacies.
“It’s just really, really frustrating,” Monsalvo said. “I’ve lost a lot of confidence and it appears to be some slipperiness now going on, which really, really surprises me to say that we want to shift the data we’re looking at to meet what we want to do and that’s the way it looks and that’s the way it appears.”
Michael Langford said the district seemed to reinterpret the data to justify a full return to the classroom.
The county and state benchmarks are voluntary and districts can choose to ignore them.
Langford said what is affecting his family is that not all classes are online. He said that forces students to decide if they want to stick to their academic plan or stay safe and learn online.
McCord also reported that he visited campuses on Monday and received positive feedback.
And, he noted students and teachers were wearing their masks, which wasn’t the case for some parents.
One mom wrote on the district’s Facebook page, “lots of kids in groups not wearing masks at one of your high schools, after school, during parents’ student pick-up today.”
She acknowledged while there was an announcement that students don’t need to wear masks while outside, they should when they are in close proximity.
“We are hearing mixed messages about safety protocols on campuses,” she wrote.
Another mom reported seeing the same thing when picking up her two children from school on Monday.
“A boy got out of his car, no mask on and walked right next to the woman security guard who was sitting in the golf cart,” she wrote. “She looked up from her phone, saw him and said nothing. He proceeded to walk on the campus, up the stairs and into the building. Saw another girl with a mask hug another girl without a mask on.”
And, still another mother wrote that the District’s safety protocols were nothing more than lip service.
“I saw a yard full of kids at recess today with no masks on any child. Many kids huddled together in small clusters talking within less than a foot of each other’s faces, and kids running in close proximity to one another. This defies all logic. Guessing we will be seeing numbers go up again very soon.”
In response, one woman wrote. “I’m so glad those kids were able to breath freely, without something hindering their oxygen intake! If you’re so worried about someone wearing a mask then you should stay home.”