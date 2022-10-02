A father last week claimed that Gilbert Public Schools violated his parental rights when a teacher refused to hand over his daughter’s school work for inspection.
“I am being denied involvement with my daughter’s education in Oak Tree Elementary,” Devin Paul Gillilea told the Governing Board Sept 27.
“I have requested that my daughter’s work and or homework relate to what is being taught daily be sent home so that I can be informed about her poor performance and support her understandings of the concepts on a regular basis.
“This request has been denied repeatedly by the teachers and the principals. I need to know why it is allowed that my daughter’s teachers can deny me access to knowing what she is being taught in the class and how she is progressing on the standards that are being covered.”
Gillilea said his daughter failed her first test this school year because he was not informed that she was struggling and had he known that he would have addressed it at home.
He maintained that the district’s policy “has indirectly or directly violated my rights as a parent.”
Citing Arizona Parents’ Bill of Rights, Gillilea asked the board to look into his situation and staff was asked to follow up with Gillilea.
Parents will soon get more rights as the GPS Governing Board is expected later this month to adopt policies that give parents access to school libraries to inspect books, allow them to obtain a list of what their children borrowed and let parents to tour, visit and observe classrooms.
The district, however, can ban visits or observations if it threatens the health and safety of the pupils and staff.
Parents also will be allowed access to all written and electronic records of a school district or school district employee concerning their children.
Chandler Unified Governing Board adopted the same measures at a meeting Sept. 28 and all five members there condemned them as an unprecedented intrusion by the Legislature into district affairs.
Board member Jill Humpherys said she attended an Arizona School Board Association conference that spent a whole day on the parental rights revisions made during the legislative session.
“The takeaway I had from that was that we just really worked to engage our community and help them to know what our processes are and what we’re doing with students because we want to partner, we want to work as a partner with parents in educating their students,” she said. “That’s our goal.”
The policies reflect a package of conservative measures the governor signed into law in the spring giving parents more say in their children’s education.
The board also will adopt policies barring the district from mandating masks, imposing COVID vaccines and teaching sex education before 5th grade. Another policy requires the district to teach about the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, beginning next school year.
Masks will not be allowed anywhere on district property except “where long-standing workplace safety and infection control measures that are unrelated to COVID-19 may be required.”
Superintendent Shane McCord noted that GPS does not have sex education but is required to adopt the policy, which also bans a public school from referring students to or use any sexually explicit material in any manner except in a board-approved sex ed program.
Board members conducted a first read of 14 policy items at the meeting but didn’t delve into them as they had already reviewed them in depth during a policy meeting in September.
The board also voted 5-0 to approve fee increases for its Community Education program, which includes Advantage Preschools, VIK Club, a before- and after-school program, and facilities rentals.
Chandler Unified board members also adopted the measures, though one member refused to approve them and all roundly criticized them.
“I just want to take a moment to explain why I voted yes,” Lara Bruner said. “We took an oath of office, where we said we would support the U.S. Constitution and the laws of Arizona.
“But it is truly disheartening that some of our representatives and our legislature have decided to increase their control from the top over decisions that should be made in our local communities.”
“It’s amazing how people just say (they) believe in local control until they can tell everybody else how to live,” Jason Olive said.
“I’m very disappointed in the legislature, and its efforts to micromanage school districts and force their political beliefs on the district,” Joel Wirth said. “I think it’s wrong and inappropriate.”
The harshest words came from Lindsay Love, who cast the sole vote against their adoption.
“These policy revisions are rooted in transphobia, homophobia, racism, and a general disregard for the mental health and wellness of our students,” Love said after her no vote.
“Some of these policy revisions and adoptions would create an environment in which our LGBTQ students could potentially be outed to their parents and community members before they are ready and could create situations that put their physical, mental and emotional health and safety at risk.”
Love added, “While I understand that district policies are often determined by the state Legislature, at some point we have to take a stand in school boards and defend our kids.
“When we simply ignore and stay quiet about obvious contradictions between our stated values and our votes and actions, why should a parent or voter trust us? They shouldn’t because it’s plainly hypocritical.”
The elected officials were not the only ones to express displeasure at the changes state lawmakers forced them to make.
“These statutes that come back from legislation are law and districts have to work with policies to be able to make sure the laws are followed,” CUSD Superintendent Frank Narducci said. “We don’t have choices on those pieces.
“We’re not in agreement with all the laws, and we will make sure that all students – all students – are protected all the time. All students means all. … I’ve been in education for 40 years and just haven’t seen this type of activity. It’s almost harnessing the energy we have in a school district.”
GSN Staff Writer Ken Sain contributed to this report.