Gilbert Public Schools is going out to the bond market in February to sell $50 million in IOUs and fund capital projects like artificial turf, LED lighting and security cameras on campuses.
The Governing Board Dec. 14 approved the second sale of the 2019 voter-approved $100-million bond. The district anticipated receiving the sale proceeds in March.
“We’re just bringing this forward because the timing is right,” Superintendent Shane McCord said. “Interest rates and the quality of the market right now for bonds are excellent for us, which in the long run could help our community.”
Bill Davis, managing director with Piper Sandler, a Phoenix finances company, also said the district’s bond fund had a balance of $7.7 million, indicating the need for another sale in order to meet ongoing capital needs.
Bonnie Betts, assistant superintendent of Business Services, said the district planned to spend the bond proceeds over the next three to four years.
Her breakdown showed:
• $8 million on a classroom audio-visual project
• $2.35 million for district-wide security cameras
• $39.65 million for various facilities upgrades and renewals such as restroom remodels, flooring, landscaping at four campuses and lighting upgrades at stadiums and varsity athletics fields at all five high schools.
Betts said $13.8 million of the $39.65 still needed to be allocated.
Betts said the lighting upgrade is more efficient and would save the district money.
Currently, the district needs to rent equipment to change out lighting at the stadiums once or twice a year, she said. Operations Director Albert Dutchover added it cost the district close to $8,000 for a week’s rental of a flat-bed trailer to bring in lifts for the job.
“So we’re renting the lifts and they go through and change all the light bulbs that they think they need to change and then the very next day a light bulb could go out and so it’s just they’re out of luck,” Betts said.
“The LED light bulbs are supposed to last 20 years or more. But also as part of the project, they warranty the lights through 20 years so if they do fail, the provider will come out and replace the light bulb on their dime and their equipment as opposed to ours. So that’s a huge advantage throughout all of our major stadiums.
“The provider (also) indicated that we could see an annual savings of both maintenance as well as utilities of in excess of $450,000.”
Board member Jill Humpherys voiced a concern with possible light pollution from the LEDs.
“We’re working in Arizona to keep our skies dark for places like Flagstaff and Tucson that have the observatories,” she said. “So, what is the effect of these new lights? Is there some attempt to focus that light downward so it doesn’t contribute to light pollution?”
GPS does follow the dark-sky ordinance, Dutchover said.
“The good thing with LED is they are directional so you can capture more of that lighting into your focused area,” he said. “It won’t bleed out any further than what we have now.”
Betts said other proposed projects included adding fake grass and installing a smart-irrigation system at campuses “that will tell us when watering does not need to occur because we had rain the night before” and could be controlled via a laptop.
She said artificial turf placed in key areas at Mesquite and Desert Ridge high schools would improve the curb appeal.
“It’s not just about improving the curb appeal,” she added. “It also is about not watering the parking lot. In many of our facilities we’re actually running sprinklers and they’re putting much of the water onto the parking lot or onto our fencing, causing damage to our fencing.”
Artificial turf also was recommended to replace the grass in the front area of Gilbert Classical Academy.
“As these projects come to us for approval, I’d really like to know what the water savings are,” Humpherys said. “We know water is just going to get more expensive and there’s going to be less of it.” Humpherys also asked if there was a statutory time limit for the district to spend the $50 million.
“There is federal tax law that applies to the spending down of tax-exempt bond proceeds,” Davis said. “There’s really two levels. The first is the reasonable expectation that you’ll be able to spend it in three year. If three years down the road if more than 5 percent is still available you’ll have an additional two years so there’s a total of five. The goal is to try to spend it in three.”
With the sale of the bond, Betts said the district will have a projected outstanding principal balance of $162 million, “which is still extraordinarily low in comparison to our peers.”
“The administration has had the philosophy of trying to amortize the debt as quickly as possible and that’s why our outstanding general-obligation bond debt is so low,” she said.
Davis added that the bond sale’s impact to the property tax rate will be less than previously anticipated.
“Under current 2022, instead of $1.12 that we had estimated back in 2019 we’re at $1.06,” he said. “That’s your actual tax rate even with the sale of this $50 million in early 2022. (For the subsequent years) the projected tax rate is going to be at or below 91 cents.”
He said the tax rate was decreasing faster than projected because of the low-interest rates “and the fact that there has been so much growth in the district.”
“Your assessed valuation is growing faster than was projected,” he said.
He said the strategy is to continue paying down debt as quickly as possible with a final payoff of the $50 million in 2031.
“So really, it’s about less than 10 years,” Davis said. “This will enable the district should the need arise for a future bond election to go to the voters (and) illustrate that it’s not going to have a significant impact on their tax rate and you’ll be able to layer any potential new debt into that.”
Davis also recommended the district sell off the remaining $18 million of the 2019 bond in 2024 to meet its capital needs.
“I appreciate that we’re keeping our debt level low and keeping our tax rate low for our taxpayers,” Humpherys said. “One of the things I have mentioned several times is that it’s important that our students have pride that they go to a school that is well-cared for and is updated.
“And I think it just makes us all proud when we see those schools and that they have curb appeal and that inside students are in a building that functions well, that has good heating and cooling and doesn’t leak.
Board member Lori Wood was absent from the meeting.