Gilbert Public Schools plans on $16.6 million worth of bond projects over the summer, which include enlarging the former Houston Elementary campus to accommodate an expected increase of students this fall.
The Governing Board in March voted to close Houston and relocate the popular Neely Traditional Academy to the campus.
“We have to expand Houston a little bit to handle the population going from about 300 students up to 800 students,” said Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of Business Services at last Tuesday’s board meeting.
Betz added the campus also was due for a number of other upgrades because of its age.
The $16.6 million includes $2.4 million for mechanic projects, such as the complete replacement of HVAC units at Islands, Meridian and Patterson elementary schools.
The bulk of the projects totaling $14 million are structural – such as $4.5 million in bathroom upgrades at Gilbert High School, Pioneer, Val Vista Lakes, Islands and Mesquite elementary schools and Mesquite Junior High.
Other structural projects include $968,000 for replacing gym bleachers at Desert Ridge and Mesquite high schools and Highland Junior High and expanding the band room at Gilbert Classical Academy for $90,000.
“We’re going to enter into what used to be the sewing lab just to give them an expansion more of a comprehensive high school-level space for their band and add some additional storage area,” said Albert Dutchover, Maintenance and Operations Department director.
Board member Lori Wood asked Dutchover to give details on the interior door hardware upgrades at Gilbert High because of the cost – $620,878.
“All the interior door hardware at Gilbert High School is out of ADA compliance,” Dutchover said. “They’re actually knobs.”
He said that according to the Americans with Disabilities Act, “if you can’t squeeze and grasp it, it has to be a single-level exit or entry point.”
Wood asked if he anticipated similar costs for the district’s other campuses.
“No, this is one of the few facilities that had this issue,” Dutchover said.
The high school also is getting a secured entry, along with Houston and Neely campuses for a total of $783,170.
Wood said it takes time to get used to the secured entries and that she didn’t know how she felt about putting it in the elementary grades.
“I understand that it’s hard to see us putting these things in place in our schools,” board member Jill Humpherys said. “But you know, Gilbert is not a small town anymore. In fact, we had a huge incident just a couple nights ago and at least one officer got killed and one got critically injured. So, even though we think of ourselves as a friendly small town we want to be sure we have those things in place to keep our students safe and it is unfortunate that we have to do that but I think we have waited plenty long to do it.”
The projects also included $55,000 for new stage curtains at eight campuses, including for Gilbert Elementary.
Wood asked if the curtains actually were used at the elementary campuses.
“I was just thinking, maybe just take them off if we don’t need them or use them,” she said.
Wood was told the elementary schools use the curtains for musicals and different types of performances.
“We use them quite often,” board member Sheila Uggetti said.
The district also plans on parking lot replacement and upgrades at three campuses for a total cost of roughly $1 million.
“Parking lot upgrades, bus lanes – that’s always a continuous item, continued maintenance, continued improvement for bus (and) parent traffic as well as pick-up and drop-off,” Dutchover said.
“With the anticipated move of Neely to Houston there’s a need to mitigate the parent drop-off traffic. We’ve gotten engineering involved that way we could best utilize space as well as get it get the clearest design as possible to help us relieve traffic off of Houston Road and create a safe environment for parent pick-up and drop-off.”
Dutchover said the campus’ parking will stay pretty much the way it is but the playground will move farther north and a drive lane created so parents could drop off their students, who can then enter the playground.
Other projects included building an exterior patio at Greenfield Junior High and the renovations of portables with paint and new siding at three campuses.
“Since we have so many portables, we do try to maintain them,” Dutchover said.
Wood said she would like to phase out portables – especially given the extra costs and maintenance needed for them.
Superintendent Shane McCord said the district has done that over time.
“It just depends on what’s needed at a particular site,” he said. “If they’re not (needed) at a particular site, they’re put out of commission. They’re moved away, they’re gotten rid of. Or if we have one that is in good working order but we need it at another site, we’ll move it.
“It’s very expensive to move and set up a portable as well and so these are valuable type things that at the end of the day what they do with them when they do remodel them and refresh them, they make them look a lot better and they blend into that campus a lot more.”
He recalled that at one point half of Mesquite High’s parking lot was filled with portable classrooms and looked like a “mobile home park.”
“And, so we’ve been able to reduce that down and other portables around the district as well,” McCord said.
Dutchover listed a number of pending projects that didn’t have cost figures yet, such as implementing security cameras districtwide.
Board member Reed Carr wondered if any of the projects are eligible for adjacent ways funding – a levy districts can impose without voter approval.
Betz responded she believed there are but she would need to do more research.
“I’m not suggesting we look at it. I want to highlight that we have stayed true to the voters,” Carr said. “We’ve told the voters these are the types of things that we would be doing with the bond funds and I know there are others out there who take advantage and say, ‘we’ll keep the bond funds for this’ and then introduce an adjacent ways tax.
“I think there’s been at least four or five opportunities in the four and a half years that this board has been together that we could have done that and in my opinion, to the board’s credit, we have stayed true to our promises to the voters and not tried to, for lack of a better term, double dip in that area.”
Betz said McCord would not allow staff to bring that option to the board.