Bathroom renovations, new flooring, painting and other projects totaling about $10 million are planned for Gilbert Public Schools campuses this summer.
The bulk of funding for the projects – 89 percent – will come from a bond that voters approved in 2015, according to district staff.
There’s $9.2 million available for the remainder of the bond’s existing sales proceeds to spend on facility renewal and general school improvements, Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of business services, said at last week’s Governing Board meeting.
The board has already approved some of the projects and others will come later for approval.
The biggest expense involves air conditioning, electrical and lighting work at eight campuses – including Ashland Ranch and Gilbert elementary schools and Highland and Mesquite high schools for a total of $2.3 million.
Operations Director Albert Dutchover explained some projects are proactive in nature, such as repairing the main electrical switch at Augusta Ranch at a cost of $39,250, to avoid a catastrophic failure and a bigger bill.
Betz noted these mechanical projects are at older campuses – all eight locations were built between 1954 and 2002. She added that air conditioning systems generally last 15-20 years.
Another $1 million will be spent on new flooring, which would take place at campuses built before 2000, Betz said.
Burk, Islands, Patterson, Pioneer, Superstition Springs and Val Vista Lakes Elementary schools are scheduled for complete floor replacement and Highland High School will have its auditorium carpet replaced.
Dutchover said the district replaces flooring every 10 to 15 years.
“Lot of these are behind a couple of years,” he told the Board. “Some have exceeded the life expectancy for carpeting.”
He added the flooring is carpet squares, which is more versatile and easier for maintenance.
Fifteen elementary school sites will see projects such as office remodel or expansion, roofing, painting or classroom remodeling take place.
The district plans to spend $1.54 million for parking lot/bus lane improvements at four elementary schools. The two biggest spending are at Ashland Ranch and Val Vista Lakes.
Ashland Ranch is expected to have its parking lot and bus lane improved at a cost of $414,567 and Val Vista Lakes’ parking lot is to be replaced and its bus lane improved for $950,767.
The bus lane improvements are to keep drop-off/pick-up traffic separate from buses for safety, according to Betz.
Another expense involves interior and exterior upgrades to portable buildings at nine campuses for $875,270.
Board member Lori Wood questioned the district spending money on structures that are not permanent. She said she doesn’t doubt the portables needed updating and asked if the district is using space efficiently.
Jason Martin, elementary education executive director, said many of the schools had a higher enrollment 10 years ago but over the years, the schools have added special-education rooms and support services such as instructional coaches who need classroom space.
Also, the district recently added social workers, who need classroom space, Martin said.
“Some portables are in dire need,” he said.
Board member Reed Carr said a majority of students and staff feel they are in exile when they are in the portables. He added the district’s approach is for the portables to be as cohesive as possible with the main building and provide a comfortable environment.
Board member Jill Humphries noted the administration is looking at a district-wide plan to make sure space is being used appropriately.
Other projects include replacing the hardware on exterior doors and improving fencing at Mesquite High at a cost of $165,812. Dutchover said there is equipment failure with the door hardware, issues with locking the doors.
Canyon Valley School, an alternative program for district students, has a proposed $800,000 project that included renovation and expansion of new classrooms. The board has not approved this project yet.
Betz said the district plans to close the transportation complex on Guadalupe Road in Mesa and bring that operation to the transportation complex on Gilbert Road.
The vacated complex could then be used for Canyon Valley to expand and enhance its academic opportunities, she said.
“They’ve been lacking science labs for some time,” Betz said of the 17-year-old school.
Betz also said staff plans to recommend to the Board at the end of May that the district sell $40 million of bonds – $8 million from the 2015 bond and $32 million from a bond voters approved in 2019. The size of that bond was $100 million.
She noted a number of school districts in the Valley have already completed their sales, taking advantage of the low-interest rate. A lower interest rate means a lower debt levy, she said.
If the time is not right, the district would delay the sale to late fall or next spring, according to Betz.
“We have things going wrong now and we have to deal with them,” said board member Shirley Uggetti, a retired educator. She likened the campuses’ upkeep to that of a 30- to 40-year-old house.
“Obviously we recognize from a taxpayer’s perspective that if we didn’t have to issue bonds whatever the interest is on zero debt is still cheaper to the taxpayer,” Carr said, adding:
“However, we also recognize that not caring for our buildings in a proper way devalues them and ultimately leads to higher costs. So, I appreciate Mrs. Betz’s comments about making sure that we are balancing these needs with the commitment to the taxpayers to try to keep the tax rate as low as possible.”
He said hopefully the timing holds to take advantage of the low-interest rates as the district pays off bonds that have higher rates on them and replace them with rates that are lower.
“Our hope is to care for the facilities owned by our taxpayers but to do so in the least-expensive manner possible,” Carr said.