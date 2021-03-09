Gilbert Public Schools is looking to stage in-person graduation ceremonies at all seven of its high schools in May.
Last year, the Class of 2020 got a virtual send-off instead because of the pandemic.
“We know last year at this time we thought we’d be out for just a couple of weeks and then life would be back to normal and the saga continues,” Superintendent Shane McCord told the Governing Board last Tuesday. “My goal is to make sure we get students across the stage and I think we will be in a position to be able to do that.”
Although last year’s virtual graduation went off with few snags, there are fewer hitches when it’s in-person, McCord added.
The recommendations for holding the 2021 graduation ceremonies included spacing graduates farther apart on the football field, requiring masks and limiting guests to four per graduate. The ceremonies also would be live-streamed.
Higley Unified officials are planning similar rules, although they currently are thinking of limiting grads to only two guests.
“All of the high school principals are really wanting to do whatever it takes to try to figure out what we need to do in order to hold a more traditional graduation ceremony at each of their campuses – like the community is used to,” said Marcie Taylor, Secondary Education executive director.
All the high schools will host their own ceremonies on campus.
Mesquite and Desert Ridge high schools traditionally held their events at Wells Fargo Arena but Arizona State University is not taking reservations for its venue, according to Taylor.
The two schools will instead have to do their own equipment rental, decorations, parking and security, which were previously handled by ASU, Taylor said.
But this gives the two schools opportunity to create “really meaningful new traditions with their senior class this year,” she added.
Taylor told the board that staff also considered limiting guests to two per graduate.
“We’ve thrown a bunch of different numbers around,” she said. “Obviously the crowd or fans or guests would have to wear masks as well.”
She presented the board with a chart showing what the capacity would be at each campus with two and with four guests.
For example, Highland High, which has the largest senior class with 876 graduates, would be at 21 percent capacity with two guests and 49 percent with four guests. The average capacity of all campuses was 40 percent with four guests each graduate.
“So, we’re looking at trying for the four,” Taylor said. “Obviously we want as many of our family members to be able to attend the graduation of their kids but those numbers of the spectators obviously would need to increase or decrease, depending on the pandemic conditions as we get closer to May.”
Taylor said there’s also been discussion of what to do with other senior events such as Scholarship Night, prom and the baccalaureate ceremony. Many of the campuses also are talking about holding Senior Awards and combining it with some sort of formal event, according to Taylor.
For the prom, schools are looking at several adjustments to the end-of-the-year dance.
“A lot of the venues required deposits that were non-refundable,” Taylor said. “We didn’t want our student councils to lose out on the money that would be lost if they weren’t going to be able to hold a prom, so they’re looking at alternatives to that such as holding these formal galas or red-carpet events.
“Some of them are using their school colors to call it a blue-carpet event or a green-carpet event,” she continued “They have come up with a lot of really great ideas – art galleries where kids walk through and take a look at some of the senior photographs and memories of the year or the years that they were at the school.
“They’ve talked about having their senior slideshow where these kids would still be able to dress up, get their pictures taken and then enjoy some sort of a dinner, possibly do an awards in combination with that as well.”
Taylor said the schools also are looking at holding events like Power Puff Football, Mr. DRidge, Mr. Highland and Mr. Coyote events and Movie Night by limiting the number of people and spacing them apart.
“They’re still trying to give all of our students as many memories as possible under the current circumstances,” she said.
Board member Jill Humpherys said she appreciated the creative ways being devised and that graduation can take place in-person again.
“I really think graduation is one of those times when you look across the field and you’re like, ‘look what we do.’ This is amazing, we have actually got these kids to this point and to me, I always feel it as a board member, that we’ve accomplished this for the community. It is really an amazing night.”
Board member Lori Wood commented she was glad that the district can live-stream the ceremonies because “that gives that option for those who aren’t comfortable or aren’t able to be there with limited capacities or different things.”