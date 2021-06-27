A Gilbert Public Schools committee picked four individuals in hopes one of them will be appointed to the Governing Board after Reed Carr steps down on June 30.
The district, the fifth largest in the state with 39 campuses and over 33,000 students, last week forwarded the names of Collette Evans, Cody Jacobs, Trina Jonas and Blake Robison to Maricopa County Superintendent Steve Watson for consideration. A total 17 people applied to the district for the non-paying position.
“The appointment will be made likely in the last week of July or first week of August,” said Tim Sifert, Watson’s spokesman, noting his boss is not obligated to pick from the district’s recommendations.
Under the process, Watson’s office requests the names of all applicants who applied with the district. Watson also accepts letters of interest from individuals who did not apply to the district. His office received interest from nine applicants, four of whom also sent applications to the district.
All applicants are reviewed and are likely to be interviewed by Watson and his staff.
GPS’ eight-member Collaboration Team, which included two board members, the superintendent and two parents, concluded its interviews of the 17 candidates last Wednesday.
Whoever is appointed to Carr’s seat will serve until Dec. 31, 2022. The position then goes up for election in November 2022 to fill the remaining two years of the term.
Carr in late April unexpectedly announced his resignation, six months into his second four-year term.
Davis Evans said in her application that if she is appointed, she plans on running for the remaining two years.
A graduate of Brigham Young University and Arizona State University with math and education majors, she is a loan originator with AZ Home Loans.
She helps in her children’s classrooms and has served on the district’s zero-based budgeting, math curriculum selection and override committees.
In 2014, she co-formed the United for Education Political Action Committee to support public education through school board and override campaigns. She called herself a people’s person, a problem-solver and organizer.
“As an involved parent, I believe GPS has made significant improvements over the last few years,” Davis Evans wrote in her application. “And I want to help support those efforts and ensure GPS remains among the top districts in the state.”
Jacobs’ education background includes National Defense University, U.S. Army War College, Joint Military Intelligence College and University of Maryland College Park.
He is a senior human relations leader at Boeing and is an active supporter of a Scout Troop and Boulder Creek PTO.
A retired U.S. Air Force colonel, Jacobs said he likes supporting his son’s soccer team.
“I want to actively contribute to helping the district succeed in building a better future for our kids,” Jacobs said in his application. “These are unique and tough times. There are very challenging and complex issues facing our institutions. A positive board member will work to build consensus, evaluate competition points of view, and make decisions in the best interest of children.”
Jonas is a Realtor who owns her own business and has an Arizona substitute teaching certificate. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business management and a master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis in nonprofit organizations.
Jonas is actively involved with community groups and was the secretary, then president of Greenfield Elementary School PTSO for three years. She currently is serving her second year as president of the Greenfield Junior High PTRO.
She also said she has worked hard to recruit families out of charter schools.
“Amazing public schools are the anchor of strong viable communities,” she wrote on her application. “I want to be on the GPS board because I think that I would be able to represent a wide variety of parents in the district who want to feel represented on the board.”
Robison is an orthodontist, educator and owns his Gilbert dental practice.
He is an active GPS volunteer, serving on booster clubs and PTO at his children’s schools and a Boy Scout leader and a coach for several youth sports teams. He co-founded Smile Back, which provides dental services to local kids in need. He currently has children attending all three levels in the district.
“I will invest the time outside of board meetings to be present in our district’s many activities and events to help build community,” he said. “Above all I would put the students first with the goal of every student having a joyful school experience that prepares them for success after high school.”
He added that all his actions and votes would be made with the mantra of “students first.”