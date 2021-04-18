Two weeks after pink-slipping 152 teachers, Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board unanimously approved 2-percent pay raises and 3-percent stipends for next school year, totaling $8.9 million.
District officials made clear, however, that the two actions were distinctly different from one another.
“The question that I’ve received is ‘why are you giving raises when you’ve just announced that you’re reducing employment?” board member Reed Carr said at the April 13 meeting. “As much as they seem related to some, they’re actually two different drivers.
“One is we have to align our staffing to student numbers. The other is we have to remain competitive with neighboring districts to keep employees and treat them fairly.”
The Board voted March 30 not to renew the contracts of 152 teachers next school year due to declining enrollment, made worst during the pandemic. For the 2021-22 academic year, the district expects 2,144 fewer students in the classroom since 2019-20.
Carr said the district spent the last two to three years trying to align its compensation to ensure it can compete for employees.
“If we backtrack now, we fall behind again and that creates a two-, three- and even four-year fix that we’re constantly behind not knowing if future budgets or future allocations will allow us to fix that problem,” he said.
Board member Lori Wood acknowledged it’s been a difficult year with difficult decisions.
“But I also know that we’ve made commitments in our strategic operating plan in the past year in our overrides, in different things to provide competitive compensation,” she said.
“And we’ve made strides toward that and I think this is important even though recognizing that this 3-percent stipend is a one-time use of money. I think it’s as much as we can offer in the best way that we can at this point,” Wood said.
Board member Jill Humpherys said she was concerned with using one-time monies for the stipends.
“It’s nice that we can give the stipend but it’s going to be challenging to keep that 3 percent as we go forward,” she said. “We’re going to have to figure out how we do that.
“So, I just want people to be aware we’re doing our best. Hopefully as we go forward in the future, I hope the Legislature will be more generous. We need funding in order to pay people to have education.”
Beginning next school year, employees will receive an ongoing 2-percent bump in pay and a 3-percent stipend just for that year, payable in two lump sums, December 2021 and June 2022.
Those not eligible for the 2-percent increase include minimum-wage employees, temporary employees, supplemental-pay employees and substitutes. Minimum-wage earners will get a cost-of-living increase in January, as per Proposition 206.
The estimated cost to provide the 2-percent raise was $4.4 million and for the stipend, $4.5 million.
Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of Business Services, said the stipend would be funded out of the third allotment from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, commonly called ESSER.
The size of the ESSER III allotment won’t be known until the end of April but Betz anticipated the district could receive as much as $20 million and not less than the $9.7 million from ESSER II. The federal government is requiring that 20 percent of the third allotment be used to address learning loss.
The district used the $9.7 million from ESSER II for teacher salaries and benefits this school year to avoid pay cuts and furlough days.
It used the $2.3 million from ESSER 1 on COVID-19 mitigations such as cleaning supplies and on-line software expansion for virtual learning.
Carr said he’s been asked by teachers and the public why the district couldn’t have used the one-time ESSER III money to delay the layoffs until enrollment picked back up.
But that only pushes the problem down the road, according to Carr.
The state uses average daily membership numbers to calculate how much to fund a school district, and if GPS can’t get back the students it lost it won’t have the funds to keep the teachers after ESSER III runs out.
“I know the many decisions that we made a couple of weeks ago seems heartless,” Carr said. “In reality it is intended to be made at this timing in order to optimize the opportunities for those affected.
“One of our main responsibilities is to maintain a workable budget.”
Superintendent Shane McCord said he expected students will come back next year.
“But am I willing to stake the financial stability of our district on it?” he said. “No. Not right now.”
Wood asked what the district was doing to recruit students.
Dawn Antestenis, Communications and Marketing director, said it’s long been the district’s goal to increase enrollment and ongoing efforts included social media advertising, distributing leaflets to homes in the district’s boundary and personally calling each family who did not enroll their children this year to find out what can be done to bring them back.
Board members also heard a presentation on the preliminary Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget at a work study held before their brief business meeting.
The preliminary spending plan is expected to be close to what will come to the board for approval in June, according to Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of business services.
“Many of the assumptions in the preliminary budget for next year are based upon Gov. Ducey’s Fiscal Year 2022 recommended budget to the Legislature,” Betz said.
The district’s projected $252-million budget for maintenance and operations has a shortfall of $9.8 million despite finding savings of $6.5 million – including $4.5 million from the teacher layoffs and $500,000 from a decrease in district office personnel, according to Betz.
There are projected cost increases of $7.65 million for items such as medical insurance premiums, the 2 percent pay raise and the state pension system, she said.
Strategies to close the funding gap included the approved closing of Houston Elementary School at a savings of $1 million, use one-time monies such as ESSER and move teacher salaries and other expenses to other funding accounts.
Betz added at this time she was not recommending the district move unrestricted capital money into the maintenance and operations budget but that it was still an option if needed.
She said potential risks to the proposed budget included an ADM loss greater than the 400 anticipated for next school year.
On the other hands, the budget could be helped if the Legislature approved greater funding and the size of ESSER III is $20 million.
Betz also recapped the one-time federal funds the district received, the ESSER money and the $14.3 million Enrollment Stabilization Grant, which was funneled through the governor’s office.
Betz said the district spent $12 million of the grant in 2019-20 for salaries and $2.3 million this fiscal year to offset increases in overall costs such as for substitute teachers and overtime for janitors.
She reminded the board that the district received less than half of the $30 million it requested for the grant.
“That’s an important point given that there are expectations about receiving certain dollar amounts that you can’t count on until you actually receive it,” she said.
Because the grant came in so low, the district was fortunate to receive ESSER II, Betz added.
“ESSER II came into play at the end of December, giving us an opportunity to avoid having to do furlough days or decrease staff salaries throughout the school district,” Betz said.
McCord confirmed those were the options the districts would have been forced to explore “because we wouldn’t be able to make our bills.”
“If some of this money didn’t come through…we would have had to make some very difficult decisions on employees and thankfully, we didn’t have to do that right smack dab in the middle of the pandemic,” McCord said.