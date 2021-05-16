A month after Gilbert Public Schools axed 152 teachers, citing declining student enrollment, the district has offered to rehire 90 of them for the coming school year.
So far, 52 have accepted, district spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said last week.
The Governing Board at the May 4 meeting without comment approved contracts on the consent agenda for 45 of the teachers and is expected to approve more contracts this Tuesday, May 18.
“Additional positions for the next school year became available due to resignations and unanticipated retirements,” Antestinis said.
She was unable to say how many of the openings were due to retirement and how many due to resignation.
“As a school district we receive resignations every year, particularly around this time as the school year comes to an end, and this year has been slightly higher than usual,” Antestenis said.
She said that same trend is playing out across the state and that there have been significantly more teacher resignations than in years previous due to the pandemic.
“We are not able to share specific reasons given for resignations as this is confidential information,” she said. “However, we do know that there is a wide range of factors that affect resignations and that this year, with the global pandemic, the teaching profession has faced a large number of challenges that may be a factor. This past year has been unprecedented for all of our employees and we are committed to continuing to create and build supportive working environments as we move forward.”
Angela Philpot, who teaches at Desert Ridge Junior High and received her lay-off notice, accepted a contract to come back to work.
However, it won’t be as an English Language Learner teacher but as a fifth-grade teacher at Mesquite Elementary.
“I’ve been ELL for 16 years,” Philpot said. “I have not taught this grade. It will be a little bit of a change.”
Philpot, the treasurer for the Arizona Education Association, said she feels fortunate to get her job back but “that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop advocating for the teachers who were unfairly let go based off of this rubric or to put processes in place to allow for more transparency in the future when the livelihoods and reputations of educators are at stake.”
The district in January behind closed doors developed a rubric that principals then used to secretly rate their teachers on their effectiveness. The number of positions that had to be eliminated determined the cut-off in scoring.
Elementary teachers scoring 13 points and below out of 27 points were put on the reduction in force list. For secondary teachers, it was 16 and below out of a total score of 33.
The Governing Board, which was alerted to the possibility of layoffs in January, on March 30 voted 5-0 to lay off the teachers.
According to Antestenis, the district referred back to the rubric scores in determining who to ask back.
Some teachers, however, questioned if that was so.
A teacher, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she received an 8 in her rubric score, yet she was offered a contract to come back.
“I know teachers with higher rubrics that were not offered their jobs back,” she said, adding her low score didn’t match with her performance evaluations.
“If we were so bad, why are we being offered our jobs back?” she said.
She said she rejected the offer because the location and position changed.
“I never taught high school before,” said the special-education teacher.
A longtime science teacher with multiple certifications who taught at the district for seven years said she decided not to accept the offer to return. She didn’t want her name used because she said she feared retaliation.
She said she had always had “very good evaluations,” so her rubric score came as a shock when she was laid off.
“I was angry but decided to take it as a sign and move on,” she said. “GPS clearly did not value me as a teacher. I decided that when my contract was over, I would start my own business and change life directions.”
She said on May 3 she received an email from Superintendent Shane McCord offering her a contract to teach science at a different location.
“There was no explanation or apology, just a directive to sign it within 48 hours,” she said.
The teacher said she had already cleaned out her classroom and moved three truckloads of teaching resources to her garage.
“If I did want to continue teaching, it would never be for GPS,” she said. “The way this entire process was handled was horrible and degrading, from beginning to end.”
Another teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she decided to accept the district’s offer to come back to work because she is close to retirement. She had an offer from another school district but the pay was lower, she said.
However, she noted, her new position in GPS is at a different campus and different grade level.
That seemed to be the case for a bulk of the returning teachers approved May 4. Only six of the teachers remained at their same campus, according to district documents.
The teachers interviewed were not only critical with the rubrics used but that the district didn’t do a better job assessing staffing needs before the March 30 vote.
A couple of teachers suggested there were legal forces in play in the district’s move to rehire the teachers they discarded. The board held an executive session April 27 to discuss with its attorney “Reduction in Force matters.”
“I wouldn’t say it was so much the AEA attorneys,” said Faith Risolo, an organizational consultant with the state teachers union.
“It was the work our members did on behalf of themselves with the assistance of our AEA attorneys and with the GEA leadership team that certainly led them to believing that the RIF, the complete number, the 152 was probably too high,” Risolo continued.
“When folks got their RIF notices they decided they would work on their own behalf and fight to keep their jobs and to serve the students they dearly love.”