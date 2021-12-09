Gilbert Public Schools is doing its part to ensure its younger students who want the COVID-19 vaccine, get it.
The district has partnered with Safeway and Albertson’s on an event Nov. 17 and Nov. 20 at Global Academy campus that saw over 550 students ages 5-11 receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved for emergency use in October by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“Round two is coming up at the beginning of December,” Superintendent Shane McCord reported to the Governing Board at its meeting last Tuesday.
Mandatory COVID vaccination for children is unlikely to come to GPS or Arizona for that matter.
So far, California is the first state to announce in October that all K-12 students will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it receives full FDA approval. Maine reportedly was contemplating a similar move.
And a number of school districts around the country, including Phoenix Union High School District in the Valley have mandated the vaccine for its student athletes.
Howard Giemsoe at the meeting, warned GPS against enacting a COVID-vaccine mandates for students.
“Children do not need this vaccine because they do not work,” Giemsoe said.
He gave examples, including Vermont where he said 71 percent of the population was vaccinated yet “another new time, all-time high” in cases were reported on Nov. 10.
“Children do not succumb to COVID-19” Giemsoe said, adding that the mortality rate was low with 199 deaths out of 41 million children, 5-14.
“You’re chasing smoke and all other groups that have been vaccinated have suffered injuries and deaths after being injected with this new type of vaccine,” he said. “If you mandate this vaccine, some children will be experiencing adverse results. You will be responsible for the damage caused and when it happens, when you see or hear of a damaged child will you ask yourself, “did I cause that?’”
He asked the board to protect “our children by not creating mandates.”
“Do not put children on the injection-booster merry-go-round,” he said. “Do not allow injection sites on school sites.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone 5 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“There are approximately 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old in the United States, and there have been nearly 2 million cases of COVID-19 within this age group during the pandemic,” the federal agency reported. “COVID-19 can make children very sick and cause children to be hospitalized. In some situations, the complications from infection can lead to death.”
As of mid-October 2021, children in that age group ages 5 through 11 years have experienced more than 8,300 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and nearly 100 deaths from the virus, the CDC said.
“In fact, COVID-19 ranks as one of the top 10 causes of death for children aged 5 through 11 years,” it added.