Gilbert Public Schools has lost 3,883 students so far this academic year, which translates into a $26 million drop in state funding.
The Governing Board in a special meeting Dec. 8 voted to amend the budget it adopted in June because of COVID-19’s impact.
“This is a tricky year when it comes to finances,” Superintendent Shane McCord said.
GPS’ enrollment loss appears greater than the larger Mesa Public Schools district, where officials last week put their loss at 3,500 students at a cost nearly $28 million in state reimbursement.
That enrollment loss also is mirrored statewide.
Mesa Assistant Superintendent Scott Thompson last week told his governing board that more than 40,000 students across Arizona have literally disappeared from enrollment rolls in both charter and public schools.
“We’ve got kids all over the grade levels and all the grade spans who just aren’t in school and they’re not in charters and they’re not online because those numbers would still show up at the state level and the state would not be down,” Thompson said. “This is not the simple case of they’ve just gone somewhere else.”
GPS Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Betz said the district is required to revise its budget because “our student counts were significantly less than what we projected in our adopted budget.”
Betz said the district anticipated 32,801 students but at this time the enrollment is at 28,917.
As a result, the district’s revenue control limit or spending limit has dropped from $214 million to $188 million, she added.
“So, note that the whole situation because of the pandemic, the governor signed an executive order during the summer indicating that school districts will be held harmless to 98 percent of the prior year’s weighed student count,” Betz said.
In essence, Gov. Doug Ducey guaranteed that districts will have at least 98 percent of the state aid they were getting in the past school year.
Betz said the district anticipated receiving $30 million from the governor’s Enrollment Stabilization Grant but instead got $14.3 million.
That was far lower than the grant MPS received. It is getting roughly $25 million of the $28 million it expected.
“We are anticipating still a shortfall because we did not receive the $30 million, we only received $14.3 (million),” Betz said. “So, we are anticipating a $15-million shortfall at this time.”
Betz said GPS risks losing more state reimbursement as the result of hybrid and virtual learning because the state per-pupil reimbursement is 5 percent lower than what districts receive for every student in a classroom.
Compounding the financial worries for GPS and most other districts are higher costs as the result of special-education students still enrolling for in-class instruction. Their needs require more than what the state funds.
Betz said there are opportunities for the district to make up the funding loss.
They include asking legislators to provide more funding, scrutinizing vacant positions to see if they need to be filled and using unspent money from some departments – such as an anticipated drop in fuel costs for the transportation department.
Board member Jill Humpherys commented those carry-overs of unspent fund would be important as the district wrestles with the drop in student enrollment for the 2021-22 budget.
“This is huge loss,” Humpherys said of the enrollment figures. “We’ve had 1,500 students one year that we’ve lost. I’ve seen declines in our district before but this is probably twice as much or more than I have ever seen.”
She asked how much of the loss was due to students enrolled in virtual learning, which has seen a huge uptick, and how much was due to people who have chosen to go elsewhere.
She added she’s heard that many parents have not enrolled their kindergarteners this year as they wait out the pandemic – a trend that is occurring across Arizona.
“Depending on the day that we look at the enrollment, we are down in true enrollment between 1,000 and 1,200 students,” Betz replied.
“So, the remaining loss of the average daily membership is because we have students that are now being educated purely online.
“Keep in mind this is statewide, not just Gilbert,” Betz continued. “Statewide, there’s been a 40,000-student loss across the state. The pandemic has had a significant impact on enrollment statewide.”
Betz said staff will return to the board in February for another anticipated budget revision.