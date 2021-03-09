Houston Elementary School will likely close, forcing parents in April to decide where to send their children this fall.
In a cost-saving move, Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board is scheduled March 30 to vote on the proposal to relocate Neely Traditional Academy to the Houston campus and expand Burk Elementary’s attendance boundary to take in displaced students. Houston students can choose to attend Neely or Burk.
“The western region of our district has seen the largest decline over the last 15 to 20 years in enrollment,” said Jason Martin, Elementary Education executive director at last week’s work study with the board.
“We know that budgets are always tight here in Arizona in a school district and with taxpayer money we want to be fiscally responsible and utilizing that money as wisely as possible,” Martin said.
Both Burk and Houston have experienced declining enrollment while Neely’s has been steady and often has a waiting list for some grades, according to Martin. Houston enrollment for 2020-21 was 249; Burk, 261 and Neely, 614.
It made sense for GPS to relocate the Neely campus to Houston, which has the largest campus in the western portion of the district. Plans are to set aside an area on the Houston campus to showcase the school from 1987-2021.
Staff has determined that Neely will need $3 million in renovations for its aging building over the next five years. The funds would not address expansion of Neely, which currently houses eight classrooms in four portables.
If Neely moves, the Houston campus would be able to handle up to 940 students.
“The questions from the community is what will you do with the Neely building,” Martin told the board. “Right now, we are studying different options for that site use.”
The closing of Neely would save the district $1 million.
Martin went on to say Burk has the capacity to add several hundred students from Houston, which would improve the quality of education for all of the students.
“Currently Houston Elementary has one to two classes per grade level in K-6,” Martin said. “And one of the things that we see at Houston and many of our small schools, Burk included, is that when you get this small, you start to affect the educational accessibility of students.”
He said part-time special area teachers and specialists would then be needed and that it would be difficult to cluster students appropriately and efficiently.
“It also is harder if you don’t have site-based special area teachers and specialists to help with some of those extracurricular clubs, programs and additional services that schools where they have full-time teachers might be able to provide,” Martin said.
Should the board OK the proposal, Houston would need an additional drop-off/pick-up lane and more parking spaces, according to Martin.
Buses would be available to current Houston families living over a mille away from Burk and crossing guards would be stationed at Burk Street and Guadalupe Road and Burk Street and Houston Avenue.
Martin also said Neely and Houston parents have asked if the Houston campus would have a new name once Neely moves in.
He said he and Superintendent Shane McCord have talked about it briefly “but really haven’t had too many thoughts on that.”
“One thing we know is Neely Traditional has a very strong name in the East Valley with the traditional for over 20 years,” Martin added.
Board member Jill Humpherys asked if staff gave any thought to a process to for deciding a name.
“I’m really not too in favor of making any name changes at this point,” Dr. McCord said. “At this point, I think there’re a lot of changes going on….If you as a board want to have that discussion by all means but I think the process is difficult enough for all involved.”
Humpherys asked if the board could be provided with an estimated cost if it rebranded the campus.
“I think that could be a helpful piece of information to people because when our budget is extremely tight, if this is an expensive thing to do, it might help people to be more understanding,” she said.
Parents have until March 30 to comment on Gilbert Public School’s proposal that affects three campuses in the northwest corner of town. To give feedback, go to gilbertschools.net/campuschanges