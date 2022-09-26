Gilbert Public School parents are going to have to dig deeper into their wallets to send their students to district programs such as for preschool and summer camps.
The Governing Board is expected on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to approve fee increases for its Community Education, which includes Advantage Preschools, VIK Club, a before- and after-school program, and facilities rentals.
They would take effect for the 2023-24 school year. The last time these fees were increased was about five years ago.
“This is a self-funded program,” Superintendent Shane McCord said at a recent work study. “Over X amount of years, they constantly have to look at what fees they charge and how does that keep up with inflationary rates, supplies, all those types of things.
“We have to analyze are we charging the right amount to ensure that we’re keeping up with what we need to make sure we’re still self-funded.”
Tuition for the four preschool programs – Advantage Preschools, Building Blocks, Toybox and Kindergarten Prep – are proposed to hike by 10% to 20%, according to Jared Ryan, Strategic Initiatives executive director.
VIK club is proposed to increase 10% to 20%, depending on the time of day and how many days are selected. For example, VIK PM is proposed to go up to $299 a month from $260 while VIK AM/PM’s month fee is anticipated to increase to $447.60 from $373.
“We know that that cost gets really steep, really quick and many of our families are working families that need before- and after-school care,” Ryan said.
Holiday and summer camps also expected to rise by $10 a day and $6 a day, respectively.
“Unfortunately, every time we go fill up a tank of gas or every time we go eat a meal or any time we do just about anything else I think we all feel it,” Ryan said.
“We’ve really tried over the last couple years to prevent that from trickling down to our families and our community because we know from the school side of things if we can keep things as financially accessible as possible that it just goes a long way to making sure that they can live with less stress in their lives.”
Ryan said Community Education hasn’t had to ask for increases for the last couple of years because it was fortunate to have received grant funding, which is starting to run out.
“We were prepared to come two years ago and have this discussion and obviously some things have happened and we were fortunate to receive some grants,” he said. “So, really this has been pushed back a couple years because we’ve been able to utilize those funds to offset these costs.”
The biggest cost driving the need for the increases is attracting and retaining employees, he said.
“We all know the employees within our organization are experiencing those same increased costs in their lives,” Ryan said. “And, so for them to able to live and survive in our town and live in Gilbert … our rate of pay has had to increase to be able to attract and retain some of the best out there.”
He added that there are between 230 and 250 employees in the Community Education program.
“We’d like to be at 250,” he said. “Right now (we’re) in the 230s.”
He said staff tried to ensure that the requested fee increases are in line with actual operating costs.
“This isn’t a requested increase to generate more revenue in terms of profit but rather just to maintain our same margin of profit,” Ryan said.
He said initially he thought there could be a blanket increase, which would have been easier, but staff in delving into each of the programs found imbalances.
For instance, Building Blocks is proposed to increase by 10% for a full day of pre-school day and 15% for extended day.
“The reason for that adjustment is what we realized is the time that students would be with us, beyond the typical school day, until they were picked up sometimes 5:30, 6 p.m.,” Ryan said. “The rates that we were charging for that extended time wasn’t nearly enough to cover our costs of having staff there with those students.
“When your preschool students stay later into the day and are offered extended care, your staffing ratios have to be adjusted accordingly, which then expenses go up.”
Ryan said in comparing the district’s proposed monthly pricing with surrounding schoos districts and private organizations, it was lower.
For example, three days of extended hours with Building Blocks would cost $645 compared with $760 charged by Tutor Time and $1,086 by Crème de la Crème, according to Ryan.
“We tried to find a balance between each of those and understand how their billing and their cycles were working and we feel like we’re in a really good place,” he said.
“While there’s some sticker shock certainly for families – particularly when you have multiple students or multiple children overall – we’re in a really competitive spot and actually below most of the people that that we compare to locally in terms of sister campuses and privates.”
Ryan noted that the 25% discount currently for GPS employees will continue after the increases are approved.
“For us to maintain the same level of service, there needs to be an increase or an adjustment to that fee that is paid,” he said. “The biggest thing is that we never want to have a waiting list. We always want to be able to serve every family in our community that needs it, that wants it, that is asking for it.
“I think that the worst times we have is when we pick up a phone and we have had to say, particularly in the last couple years, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t have enough qualified trained adults there to be able to make sure that your kids have the experience they’re supposed to have.’”
Last week, registration for the VIK Club was closed at all 26 elementary school sites due to a staffing shortage, according to the district’s website.
Board President Lori Wood said before the latest $2 an hour pay raise, no one was applying for the program’s positions.
“You weren’t able to offer the program,” she said. “We were really short on VIK or the summer program because we were not competitively paying our employees. They could go somewhere else not just in childcare but in any number of things to receive that kind of payment.”
Ryan backed Wood’s assessment and said, “You’re absolutely right. If the $2 an hour hadn’t occurred right now we would have far fewer students able to be in our programs.”
“There are specific examples of families who haven’t been able to stay (in the district), who had to go elsewhere because they had to have before- and after-school care,” he said. “Thankfully we were able to bring them back and thankfully we were able to get an employee in the room.”
Rental rates also are proposed to higher for district facilities, which include hiking the high school gymnasium fee to $52.50 an hour from $42, the high school stadium field to $100 from $53 and the auditorium to $80 from $63.
And, staff is proposing to increase the hourly utility charge for those facilities to $20 from $12, according to Ryan.
“One of the pieces that we’d like to propose that would be new for us is a differentiation between spring and summer months versus fall and winter months as our utilities are significantly different for a gymnasium or an auditorium in the summer than it is in the winter,” he said. “We’ve been a little behind on adjusting those over the course of time.”
Again, staff looked at what others in the area were charging.
“As we look to see what other like-kind facilities are being rented for, we wanted to find where are we in terms of the low to the high and make sure that once again it wasn’t something that we were pricing out our community and it wasn’t something that we were also taking a loss every time somebody was turning up the ac in an auditorium.” Ryan said.
Board member Dr. Charles Santa Cruz asked if the proposed rental fee increases will cover the cost of maintenance, “fertilizer and lighting and fencing and all of the things that could go in disrepair as we utilize these facilities.”
Ryan said the increases would help.
“The revenue generated by us will not cover the two maintenance and grounds crew that are there full time, the fertilizer throughout the year, the water throughout the year, the upkeep and just the manpower alone,” Ryan said. “But we feel as though this increase will support the rental side of it and the rental proportion of that use.”
Santa Cruz said the district budget includes the funds for maintaining and repairing those facilities and any contribution to them was important to point out to the public.
Ryan said there is financial support through the state for qualifying families in need, specifically for the before and after-school summer and holiday camps.
“It’s difficult to raise rates,” Wood said. “I know it impacts our families and our community members who use our facilities.
“We’re trying to do all we can to make sure that we’re allowing these programs to be accessible to our students because it’s an important way to support our community members but also we have to pay the employees to come so that we have great employees there. So, this is where we’re at trying to figure out how to how to make that all work.”
Santa Cruz said initially when he saw the proposed increase, he was “struck by sticker shock.”
“Then I cooled off and realized it’s been a long time since I’ve had to avail myself of daycare.”
He said when his two children were in daycare, the cost was $12,000 a year, “bare bones, almost nothing other than a snack and a loving person.”
He added that even with the proposed increases, the district was still “below many of our competitors.”
“I cringe when we have to bring these types of things to you or to look at just because it is difficult exactly from what you guys said,” McCord said. “These fees do get passed on and if it doesn’t get passed on to the individual it gets passed on to them indirectly.
“If a club team’s renting a field they’re playing paying monthly for to belong to that club and if rates increase they’re going to get increased somewhere down the line. So it is sadly the cost of doing business.”
He said he wasn’t sure if the district should be looking at the fees every year and make needed adjustments or do it every couple of years.
Board member Sheila Uggetti suggested the district looked at the fee structure annually so if there is an increase needed, it wouldn’t be as drastic.