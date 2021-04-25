Gilbert Public School students will continue to wear masks through the end of the academic year despite the governor rescinding his order for face coverings on K-12 campuses.
The Governing Board voted 5-0 last Thursday to keep the district face-covering policy in place to May 28. The board at Chandler Unified School District, where 10,000 Gilbert students attend, also voted to keep its policy in place through May 31.
Higley Unified Governing Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting tomorrow, April 26, to discuss its mask mandate.
“I would rather we be careful and end the school year well and that we end it safely then to risk an outbreak,” Board member Jill Humpherys said. “I think we made it this far, it’s only a few more weeks.
“My concern is that we are so close to the finish line, let’s not mess it up. We have AP test coming, we have graduation coming. I think we all want to get to that point at the end of the year where we can have an in-person graduation even if it’s socially distanced and people are masked that at least two people can come and watch that senior walk across the stage,” Humpherys continued.
“I think that is really important for our entire community wherever you stand on wearing a mask or not wearing a mask.”
Fourteen people spoke at the special board meeting, nine of them urging the board to keep the mask mandate.
“My daughter has a compromised immune system,” Angie Draper said. “Her health could be in jeopardy if she is in a class with kids who do not wear masks. Some of those classes she’s taking as a junior in high school are not offered in Global.”
Draper said parents advocating for in-person learning last summer commented if teachers didn’t want to teach in the classroom, they should teach online at the district’s Global Academy. And, she’s also heard that if parents didn’t like something they should put their children in Global.
“So, now those roles are reversed,” Draper said. “Maybe they should pull their kids and put them in Global if they don’t want masks for their children. The Global option has been there all year. It’s been maskless all year.
“It is not my fault or the district’s fault that some of the parents have too many children that they cannot manage them and they come in here and lecture you on them,” Draper continued. “It is not my fault if they can not keep their kids on task and off video games. Those are parenting issues. They are not your issues. So if you don’t want your children in masks, move your kids to Global. You have the option.”
Lindsey Stevens, a Highland High School senior, said she got her second dose of the vaccine Wednesday but many other students who want the vaccine were unable to find an appointment. She asked the board to keep the policy in place to the end of the school year to allow time for everyone to be vaccinated.
“We only have three to four weeks more of school, the final stretch,” she said. “And with pending travelers due to graduations come the risk of spreading the virus to love ones.”
Those who didn’t want masks told the board the decision of children’s health should be left up to parents.
Jaclyn McClure said students have been wearing masks for six months and now it’s known that children are not the super spreaders of the virus as once thought.
She urged the board to rescind the policy, telling other parents, “If you don’t like it, stay home with your kids.”
Craig Moore said the board should rely on science and he cited the latest study of 246 participants that found no difference between wearing a mask and not wearing one.
“There are, however, adverse effects to wearing them, both physiologically and psychologically” Moore said.
“My son has personally suffered with more than one of these. The school board should not have a say in a parent’s decision on the health of their child. Mask choice is needed.”
Board members Reed Carr and Lori Wood unsuccessfully pushed for a motion that would have the district recommend and encourage the use of masks on school property except where it’s required, such as by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Mesa Public Schools is moving toward that kind of policy, making masks optional outside as of tomorrow, April 26, and optional everywhere on campus as of May 2 as long as COVID-19 transmission levels remain low.
GPS’ attorney drafted five possible prototypes for the board to adopt regarding masks, but the district refused to release them.
Carr said the purpose of the district adopting a mitigation plan, which included using masks, was to enable the healthcare system to handle the crisis and the COVID-19 numbers are now down significantly from last year and people are getting the vaccine.
“I believe we hit the objective,” Carr said. “And I’m ready to move on.”
Wood agreed.
“I think all of us made huge sacrifices,” she said. “We’ve been trying to flatten the curve and we’ve done that.”
Board President Charles Santa Cruz said daily reports are saying more school-age people are becoming susceptible to the virus than previously thought and that the UK variant of the virus is “something we have not experienced yet” fully and that was a concern for him.
Board member Sheila Uggetti said she doesn’t like wearing a mask but the bottom line was the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control stated even though people are getting vaccinated, they should still wear face coverings.
Uggetti added a number of students returned to the classroom with the understanding the district had mitigation measures in place and she couldn’t understand why the district can’t have the masks in place for the few short weeks before the school year ends.
The district will not require masks during summer school but there will be online options for students. Masks also will not be required in the fall when students return for a new school year.
Gov. Doug Ducey last Monday rescinded his July 23 order that required all school districts and charter schools to develop and implement a policy to require face coverings, such as masks or shields. He also on Monday overruled the Nov. 19 order by the Department of Health Services, which actually mandated face coverings in schools.
Ducey based his decision on the number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
All of those who have been inoculated, however, are at least 16 or older than most of the children in school because the CDC has yet to approve any vaccine for those younger than that. The governor, however, brushed that aside.
“Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another,’’ Ducey said. “And our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses.’’
Chris Kotterman, lobbyist for the Arizona School Boards Association, acknowledged that was true. But, he said, the governor’s decision, coming just five weeks from the end of the school year, was both unnecessary and created “mask-mandate chaos.’’
“It’s likely you’ll have students showing up saying they don’t have to wear masks anymore,’’ Kotterman explained. He said the governor should have just let the situation remain stable through the rest of the year.
State schools chief Kathy Hoffman was even more critical.
“Today’s abrupt removal of the mask mandate in schools is just one example in a long line of decisions that have resulted in Arizona’s embarrassing response to a virus that has claimed over 17,000 lives and impacted thousands more,’’ she said in her own statement.
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to the story.