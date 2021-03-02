The latest round of federal pandemic relief and recovery funding is coming – and for school districts, it will be a big help.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman recently announced the amounts each school district and charter organization will be eligible to receive under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
For Gilbert Public Schools, it’s $9.7 million while Higley Unified School District is looking at $2.7 million.
“The ESSER II money won’t fix everything, but it is important to Higley Unified School District and school districts across the state in being able offset some of the expenses incurred with the coronavirus pandemic,” said
Tyler Moore, HUSD finance director, said, “Higley Unified School District has had preliminary conversations on how the district will utilize the ESSER II funds, which include offsetting COVID-related costs associated with the maintenance and operations and capital-outlay funds.”
HUSD is on a better financial footing than GPS as it was forecasting a budget surplus for the coming school year.
With the additional $7.8 million, Higley Unified officials were contemplating 5-percent pay raises to teachers and staff.
GPS was facing a preliminary $23 million shortfall for next fiscal year and the $9.7 million “will help close the budgetary gap,” said district spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis in an email.
Less funding due to a projected drop in the student count, a 2-percent pay raise, increased costs for employee health benefits and retirement plan and a minimum-wage increase that took effect in January are factors contributing to GPS’ budgetary woes.
Hoffman also announced the use of discretionary dollars available to the Arizona Department of Education under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to guarantee a baseline-funding amount for every public school district and charter organization in the state.
According to Hoffman, the Education Department will use poverty data to ensure a per-pupil award amount and will guarantee $150,000 in relief funding for every public school district and nonprofit charter organization in Arizona, with $175,000 guaranteed for rural school districts and charter organizations, and $200,000 guaranteed for the most remote school districts and charter organizations.
“It’s critical that every school has the necessary resources to support their students, staff and families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why I prioritized ensuring that every public school – regardless of size or location – had access to federal relief funding,” Hoffman said.
“While this significant infusion of federal recovery dollars is good news for Arizona’s schools, it is not a substitute for sustainable funding from the state as they move through and beyond the crisis of this pandemic.”
Districts and charter schools must now apply for the ESSER II funding in order to receive their allotment, according to spokeswoman Morgan Dick of the state education department.
“Districts and charters who apply will be able to use ESSER II funds until September 30, 2023,” Dick said.
The funds can be used on expenses such as coordination of COVID-19 response efforts, activities to address unique needs of low-income children with disabilities and provide training and professional development for staff on sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious disease.
New under ESSER II, districts also can spend the funds to address learning loss, make school repairs and improvements and improve the indoor air quality in schools.
This may not be the last of federal pandemic relief money both districts will be seeing.
The Biden Administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package contains over $1 billion for schools alone.