When it comes to educational excellence, six Gilbert schools made the grade.
The Arizona Educational Foundation recently announced that they were among 44 public schools that received the A+ School of Excellence Award for 2020.
Campo Verde and Highland high schools, Carol Rae Ranch and Ashland Ranch elementary schools and the Gilbert Classical Academy – all part of Gilbert Public Schools – Sossaman Middle School in the Higley Unified District received the recognition.
“We are delighted to add five schools this year, to make a total of 14 schools currently recognized as A+ Schools of Excellence by the Arizona Educational Foundation,” GPS Superintendent Shane McCord said. “We are so proud of the work our administrators, teachers, students, and families have contributed to achieving this prestigious accolade.
“The ‘A+’ truly represents the dedication, academic excellence, and support delivered every day on our campuses in Gilbert Public Schools.”
HUSD Associate Superintendent Dawn Foley said her district also was pleased with Sossaman’s accomplishment.
“We are so proud of Principal John Dolan, the faculty and staff, the students and the Sossaman community for creating an outstanding academically focused, student-centered school that truly prepares students for future success in high school and beyond,” Foley stated.
“Mr. Dolan and his team have worked hard to develop programs for students to enrich their academic and extra-curricular endeavors while supporting each student’s social and emotional needs. The A+ School of Excellence Award for Sossaman Middle School is well deserved and appreciated.”
The pre-K to12th-grade schools selected for going above and beyond everyday expected practices will each receive $500 and a banner to display touting their achievement. The schools retain the A+ designation for four years as long as they remain an “A” or “B” school.
The grades are different from the ones the Arizona Department of Education hands out each year to all public schools. The state’s letter grades are based on factors such as student academic growth from year to year, high school graduation rates and AzMerit scores.
According to the foundation, its program increases confidence in the state’s public schools, creates greater parent and community support and serves as an economic driver for some communities.
“The A+ School of Excellence Award shines a spotlight on the positive stories and successes occurring in public schools,” said AEF Executive Director Kim Graham.
“The application and evaluation process for this program is comprehensive and rigorous,” she added.
“We applaud these schools for exceeding expectations to meet their students’ needs and for achieving overall success despite the many challenges that face the education community statewide,” she added.
Application deadline for the 2021 awards ended in August. Schools that apply for the honor must submit written applications that are reviewed by a panel of judges comprised primarily of A+ School principals, superintendents and district administrators.
Panels may also include teachers from A+ Schools, higher-education personnel and other Pre-K-12 professionals.
Schools that apply for the A+ School of Excellence recognition must first have an “A” or “B” grade from the state. The school’s principal also must have completed at least three full years as leader of the applicant school.
Applicants must provide demographic information, a description of current programs and practices, documentation of parent and community involvement, a profile of the school’s principal and the school community’s commitment to excellence, equity, service and sustained high achievement.
Once a written application passes the first hurdle, the judges does a day-and-a-half site visit and vet the programs and activities described in the written application.
Schools that earn the award share traits, including showing a strong commitment to academic excellence, cultivate learning-centered, safe-school environments and actively address students’ social, emotional, physical, and intellectual needs, according to the foundation.
Other GPS campuses with the A+ distinction that is still current include Islands, Meridian, Oak Tree, Patterson, Playa del Rae and Towne Meadows elementary schools; Greenfield and South Valley junior high schools and Gilbert High School.
Playa del Rey Elementary campus has been awarded the distinction four times, the most of GPS’s campuses.
Chandler Unified won three new A+ designations for Haley Nicole Knutsen, Navarrete and Riggs elementary schools.
Chandler schools have earned the A+ distinction81 times since the program’s inception in 1983 – the most of any Arizona school district, said CUSD spokesman Terry Locke.
“We are proud of the schools for sticking their neck on the line to see how they compete among the best in Arizona,” Locke said.
“It’s a rigorous process that includes an internal examination. Families who attend these schools know how great they are. Now the rest of the state does as well.”