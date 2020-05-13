As high school seniors walk across the stage at the Mesquite Junior High campus, they will take their diploma covers from a hologram of their principal against a backdrop of their school logo projected on an LED wall.
Welcome to virtual graduation at Gilbert Public Schools, which is taking the milestone ceremony one step further than its peers.
“We just didn’t want to do a slide show with a picture and the name of the student,” Superintendent Shane McCord told the Governing Board last week. “We were looking for something unique, something that sets us apart from everyone else.”
The district has contracted with VX3, an audio, video and lighting production company in Phoenix to stage and film the graduation ceremonies for its seven high schools of 3,100 seniors at the junior high auditorium – neutral territory for competing high schools.
Filming began last Thursday and was expected to finish May 18. The production is expected to be streamed 7 p.m., May 21.
Students were expected to arrive for the filming at scheduled times, lining up in their vehicles and taking turns to go into the auditorium in their caps and gowns.
Once inside, they can make use of a sanitizing station before proceeding across the stage as their names are read by their principal – who is in separate green room while his image projected onto the stage.
No one other than the student is on the stage as he or she is virtually handed a diploma but the student and principal are able to communicate with each other through monitors, according to McCord.
After taking the diploma cover from the lectern, the student will be directed to another room for photographs with a professional photographer.
The whole process – leaving the car, going through the auditorium and returning to the car – should take about 5 minutes for each student, according to Marcie Taylor, executive director of secondary education.
She said diplomas and graduation programs are being mailed to students.
Each high school’s production will also include a pre-recorded pomp and circumstance, the superintendent’s and principal’s addresses, a welcome message from the student body president, speeches from valedictorians and salutatorians and footage of the students accepting their diplomas, according to Taylor.
“VX3 can provide an experience that no other district that we know of is doing, having the students participate while adhering to social distancing,” McCord said. “We are doing something nobody has ever attempted before.”
District spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said the total cost for filming, editing and live-streaming the seven graduations is $80,000.
“Monies already allocated for the originally planned full graduation ceremonies will contribute to this cost,” she said.
“This will be something all students and parents will enjoy once the finished Board President Charles Santa Cruz said that while nothing can replace a person-to-person, large-scale graduation ceremony, there was silver lining in that the graduates and their families can sit down together to watch it.
McCord explained that administration explored several avenues for graduation, including postponing the traditional ceremony until June in hopes the state relaxes COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.
That wasn’t a viable option, however, given that students may not be in town then, going off on missions, military or out-of-state universities and because the June date was not a guarantee,
But he proposed a modified ceremony or celebration in June. Although guidelines canceling or postponing gatherings of 10 or more people were still in place last week, McCord expected it to loosen up.
Chandler Unified School District last week was contemplating a separate ceremony for students who want to receive their diploma in-person in addition to a digital graduation. A number of Gilbert youths attend CUSD campuses.
Board member Jill Humpherys said the coronavirus is more contagious and more lethal than the flu and that until there is a vaccine or immunity, “it might be go out for a little while and then shelter back in place.”
She said she understood the frustration of parents who want a face-to-face graduation but she was not comfortable with the risks, adding that her daughter’s college graduation ceremony was a slide show.
Board member Reed Carr said he supported an optional ceremony that would allow for seniors to get together, provided it can be done. He suggested holding it in the first half of June in order for it to be still meaningful for seniors.
McCord agreed that event should be optional for students.
Board Member Lori Wood, who has a graduating senior in her household, said the virtual production will be one families will enjoy but providing an opportunity for the students to get together would offer them some closure.
Board member Sheila Rogers Uggetti said deciding to go virtual was one of her most difficult decision in her 49 years in education and hoped that the district was able to make optional ceremony work.
At the town’s other school district, more details were released on its virtual graduation.
Higley Unified School District is videotaping seniors walk across a stage for their diplomas for a production.
Higley and Williams Field high schools are scheduling times for students to arrive at the Higley Center for the Performing Arts dressed in their caps and gowns. The arts center is on the campus of Higley High School.
“We are putting them in groups of 10 or less,” said Higley High Principal Alan Fields. “They will go into the HCPA take their walk across the stage and receive their diploma, exit the building and the next group comes in.”
Fields said no friends or family members will be allowed on the campus during the event Monday. Parents can drop their students off in the north parking lot.
He anticipated it will take from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to tape the 438 seniors.
Williams Field High Principal Steve Tannenbaum did not return a call for comment. His seniors are scheduled for taping on Tuesday at HCPA.
The high schools’ productions will include each student’s biographical information and a tassel-turning video they send in. Moving a tassel from one side of the cap to the other signifies a student has graduated.
Some parents weren’t too happy with GPS’s choice for a virtual graduation and voiced it on social media.
One person wrote if the governor was opening up restaurants and nail salons, the students should have their graduation ceremonies. Another said the district should have waited until May 15 to make the call on graduation.
“It is sad, the Class of 2020 has gotten a raw deal,” wrote one mom, who said her daughter was devastated when she was told her graduation would be digital.
Other parents saw the virtual graduation as a positive.
One mom said instead of having to sit for hours in a bleacher to watch her son graduate, she will have a quality video to share with her family on the East Coast.
“My son is fine with this and since he is the graduate, his opinion is the only one that matters to me,” she said.