People wanting to come onto Gilbert Public Schools elementary and junior high buildings will soon need to clear a new security check first via a video intercom system.
The Governing Board voted 5-4 last week to use $315,840 in bond money to purchase the system, which allows users to talk, hear and view visitors before granting access onto the campus. The action come on the heels of the elementary school shooting May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
“As the tragedy that has happened not just in Texas but in other parts of our country over the years, security of course has become more and more important,” Superintendent Shane McCord explained at the June 21 meeting.
“The video intercom system is a buzzer system and it’s something we would like to install in all of our elementaries and junior highs and GCA (Gilbert Classical Academy). Our high schools have been done at this point in time.”
The plan is to have the system installed at the 34 campuses by start of school on July 26.
GPS awarded the contract to Benson Systems, the same company installing a district-wide security camera system.
“This is a big step because I think in Gilbert Public Schools for years our main goal is to be as open and welcoming as possible,” McCord said. “What I don’t want this message to be is that we don’t want you in our school.
“I think the message needs to be is we want you in our schools and we want everybody to be as safe and secured as possible within those schools and I think this will help accomplish that.”
McCord said the district will alert parents to the new system before the school starts up again.
“There are some tradeoffs for safety and we all know that,” he said. “I think as a school district and you will see in letters that go home when things occur one of the lines in there is ‘your child’s safety is our utmost importance’ and this is one of those ways that we continue to reinforce that.”
McCord said the district also plans to add more security guards at the elementary, junior and high school campuses. They will be unarmed, unlike school resource officers who are Gilbert cops stationed at the junior and high school campuses.
The security officers will patrol and walk through campuses on a daily basis, be visible and “let people know that Gilbert Public Schools has security officers available if there is anything in need on those campuses,” McCord said.
He added that the district’s executive director of secondary schools and high school principals have been walking each campus to look at the security needs and if things need to be done differently or if there is enough personnel to ensure safety.
“The most important part about all of this is in my opinion is the people that are involved with this,” McCord said. “It’s very important that our staff and our students as well as our community members that are on our campuses we want to go by, ‘if you see something, say something.’
“We want to make sure that we identify people on our campuses and do they have the appropriate badge, are they cleared to be in there? It’s going to take everybody’s eyes on all of campuses to make sure we are aware and we are all working toward the same goal and that is to be safe while we are there.”
He said that as school tragedies happen, it brings to the forefront things that need to occur.
“I think as a society we get very comfortable in our day to day and we have to be a little bit more uncomfortable about this in terms of making sure that we are alert and we are aware and we are able to say something or intervene when need be,” said McCord, adding that the human element was just as valuable as any security equipment the district may buy.
Board member Jill Humpherys noted that addressing mental health on campus also helps with security.
“I’ve been looking at some websites of people who studied gun violence,” Humpherys said. “One of the big parts is for crisis intervention.
“I know that we really work hard to make sure that our schools are inclusive that we work on anti-bullying and that we work hard to have that crisis intervention in place because that is a major component.
“A lot of school shooters are in the schools so even when we hardened our schools we have to make sure we have that culture and I feel like we do an excellent job in that and will continue to do that but it is definitely something that we want to emphasize along with making some of these changes just to be more secured,” Humpherys said.”