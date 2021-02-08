Gilbert Public School’s Global Academy thrived during the pandemic to where administrators are looking to improve the online program with full-time teachers, in-person open labs and face-to-face tutoring.
For the past four years, the online school was a small operation with 125 full-time students at any one time. But with COVID-19, enrollment grew and peaked in August with 9,193 full-time and part-time students.
“As a long-time school administrator and somebody who has taught in Gilbert schools and has been a principal at multiple schools in Gilbert schools, brick-and-mortar campuses, I fought the fight of brick and mortar,” said Jared Ryan, Global Academy interim principal at last week’s Governing Board work study session.
“I fought the fight of, ‘you need to be on campus to receive a great education.’ And fundamentally, …four months ago, five months ago, I would have told you the exact same thing. What I’ve learned in my time at Global Academy and working with its leaders is that there are students in our community, teachers in our community and leaders in our community that excel in this environment.
“This is something that is a unique opportunity to provide to our entire community and with excellence in mind.”
Global Director Peter Bartanen said that as of Feb. 1, the K-12 online school had an enrollment of 4,300 full-time and about 2,000 part-time students.
“Global has brought in some out-of-district students as well,” Bartanen said. “I ran a report his morning and found right now we have about 156 students who chose Global as their first GPS school.”
He added that quite a few of the students over the summer came from Queen Creek and a few from the Legacy Traditional schools.
Global has been using an accredited online curriculum from Florida Virtual School since 2016 and staff has spent countless hours aligning it to Arizona academic standards, Bartanen said.
“We’ve realized as we started the year that our kids, especially who are full time and especially our elementary kids just can’t be online at the computer for all day long,” he said.
“So, we’re making it a priority next year to provide some to-go boxes, including printables, art boxes and basic science materials,” he continued. “We want students to have some hands-on experience in addition to what they are doing online.”
Staff then proceeded to give an overview of Global and what it will look like in the future, based on its two learning modes: synchronous, where teachers lead and students move together; and asynchronous, where students lead their own learning and move at their own pace.
Amber Bickes, dean of students, gave an overview of what’s offered in the elementary-learning model, which includes live lessons as well as daily, small-group interaction, one-on-one support, weekly asynchronous art and synchronous PE and music.
The 7-12 model has 207 asynchronous classes, including honors and AP, and offers a synchronous format for all core classes.
Teachers give live lessons that are recorded for students who miss a class and there are one-to-one office hours, according to Assistant Principal Michelle Nakamura.
Moving into the next academic year, Bartanen hoped to have full-time teachers for the asynchronous classes.
Although the part-time teachers have done a good job, they can’t be expected to have the strong relationships with kids, to be in touch with them regularly and hold students accountable, he said.
“While we may still use some of them, we would really like to have the asynchronous classes be taught by a core of full-time teachers,” Bartanen added.
He said he also wanted to take advantage of the campus and have in-person open labs, tutoring and field trips. Global is housed at the Gilbert Classical Academy campus.
“I don’t believe online should be purely online,” he said. “I think we should take advantage of in-person opportunities for those who can make it and when we can.”
The asynchronous classes will still keep its mission of allowing students to move at their own pace with teacher support and controlled class sizes to ensure than teachers are engaged with students.
Bickes said the 2021 vision for the elementary model included expanding the use of district-adopted curriculum in live instruction, building more flexibility in the class schedules and having a library of recorded lessons students can choose from.
She said they are looking at expanding K-6 extracurricular activities to include clubs, student council, coding and an E-Sports team – whatever students show an interest in.
Nakamura said for the secondary synchronous class model next year, under consideration is allowing grades 7-12 students to enroll at their home campuses.
By doing this, they will be able connect with their school’s counselors, support staff and teachers they are familiar with and participate in on-campus activities and sports, she said,
The classes will be embedded within school master schedules and students may sign up for all online classes or a combination of online and in-person classes.
“Moving forward we know many of our families will choose to go back to their brick-and-mortar school when this pandemic thankfully moves on,” Bartanen said.
“But we also know and have heard from families and teachers that Global is a good fit for them. So, we’re building our school with that expectation that we still need to deliver excellence for them. They come to us with needs and they come to us for a reason.”
Bartanen said the goal is to continue to attract district students who are seeking an online experience and they are “hearing interest from home-school students who may be want to come to Global for a full or even a partial experience.”
“We believe we can attract students from around the Valley and the state who are looking for a high-quality personalized education,” he said.
Board President Dr. Charles Santa Cruz asked Bartanen to speak on the public criticism of virtual learning, in particular the use of the BUZZ platform.
Bartanen said they have found that once teachers and students learn how to navigate the top-tier, they find a use for it.
Nakamura added that Global teachers are trained on the platform and are comfortable using it.
But during remote learning, the teachers in the brick-and-mortar classrooms were not as well-versed or were using different platforms, she added, stressing that Global’s program and the virtual learning the district offered during the pandemic are not the same.
Bartanen also was asked what he anticipated for the enrollment next school year.
He said he will have a better idea after sending out a survey in the spring to get a sense of that before decisions are made on staffing.
Board member Lori Wood asked if the school was breaking even. No cost figures were given by staff.
Bartanen said attendance has been a “big deal for us” and funding is based on the number of minutes students spend working on their online courses.
Every minute is captured automatically for a student working on BUZZ but the challenge comes when students are working off-line or not on their computer.
Then, they have to rely on families to give them that information, he said.
It’s a challenge but they’ve developed procedures where they are reaching out regularly to families that are not meeting the minutes requirement and are starting to hold kids accountable for that, he said.
He noted improvements have been made in attendance. Secondary attendance is at 70 percent and elementary around 80 percent-plus for the past month or so, he said.