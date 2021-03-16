Gilbert Public Schools officials want to stop bad things before they happen on campus with a standardized district-wide camera system.
Staff’s goal is to bring the proposal to purchase the cameras to the Governing Board at the end of March.
“I believe it will allow us to be proactive, to stop potential incidents before they actually occur because these cameras placed out of reach where people can see them and when coupled with signage it has been statistically proven to stop these types of criminal activities and violation of school rules before they even occur,” said Allen Cain, Safety and Security director at the March 2 work study.
“These cameras will also allow us to recover evidence, which can be used for when criminal incidents occur on our campuses such as burglaries or thefts and they can also review the archive footage when school rules are violated,” he continued.
“In regard to safety and security, at the end of the day what we’re all looking for is peace of mind. Our parents want to feel confident that their children are safe while they’re at school and our staff wants to feel confident they can work in a safe environment and I believe the addition of these standardized cameras across the district will do just that.”
Sixteen vendors responded to the district’s bid request with the final two being invited to a final round of on-site demonstrations.
District spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis later said the cameras’ cost would be covered by the $100-million bond voters approved in 2019. The bond designated $10 million for security upgrades like cameras, electronic access and front entry-way security remodel, she said.
Currently, GPS’s night-security personnel patrols the district’s older schools.
“They get an alarm call, they jump into the truck and drive there and walk into a building unknowing what they’re walking into,” Cain said. “Imagine one person walking into Gilbert High School in the dark unknowing at 3 o’clock in the morning what they’re walking into. It could be quite dangerous.
“Now with this system they’ll be able to respond via a camera and if they see that isn’t truly a burglary or such, they can respond by calling the police department to respond. That way it makes them far safer.”
Security cameras aren’t new for GPS.
Cain said there’s a hodgepodge of cameras from various manufactures sparsely placed around the district, which makes it challenging because security teams have to re-learn a new system when they switch campuses and some of the cameras are so outdated, they can’t be fixed.
The proposed system is so much more superior with built-in features to monitor specific actions coupled with technology such as motion sensor, according to Cain.
“It has a capability to send alarms to selected individuals be it administrators or security or again the school resource officers and that can be sent via text messages, emails or it can be directly linked to our security-operations center,” he said.
Cain said the proposed GPS system could be integrated with first responders and help them assess situations more accurately, leading to faster evacuations and more efficient security of campuses.
Board President Charles Santa Cruz asked what the district was doing to mitigate the very short lifespan of the security cameras.
Jon Castelhano, Technology executive director, said there was no magic number for replacement but that the cameras would last “far past five years.”
“I think as times go if some do start breaking, we don’t have to overhaul all at one time,” Castelhano said. “It’s a concern. We have to plan for it no different than we would plan for a computer refresh.”
Board member Jill Humpherys asked if the district would need to hire more people to staff a room solely built for monitoring.
“We really wouldn’t know how many people are needed until we get into this and figure out just exactly what we can do this with this because we’ve only scratched the surface of what we’ve seen with these systems.” Castelhano responded.
Humpherys commented that a standardized security camera system has been something that needed to be addressed for a long time.
“I appreciate that we’re moving forward and actually doing something,” she said. “Gilbert is not a small town anymore and it’s time for us to make sure we have the things in place that make sure our kids are safe and this is one of those components.”