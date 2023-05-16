Gilbert Public Schools spends $20 million a year to keep its 250 buildings in shape but it needs well over that amount annually in order to sustain them through the remainder of their life cycles, according to consultants.
The Governing Board at a May 2 work study heard from asset managers who assessed all the buildings in the district’s portfolio, determined their condition, developed a life-cycle cost and prioritized needs.
“What does it take in order to achieve what we call asset sustainability?” said Tim Dettlaff, senior vice president of asset management for Ameresco. “Just maintaining those facilities as they are over the next 30 years would require $48 million per year. So that’s the reality.”
Dettlaff noted that GPS’s overall portfolio right now is about 32 years old on average, “which isn’t bad.” The district constructed 75% of its buildings in the 1990s and 2000.
Mitchell Boatman, Ameresco project manager, said the district’s portfolio is sizable, comprising around 250 buildings housing about 4.8 million square feet.
“And if they were all torn down today and you were tasked with rebuilding them,” Boatman said, “it would cost you about $1.8 billion to rebuild them like for like.”
So that the public doesn’t confuse the 250 buildings as 250 schools, Boatman gave an example of the Campo Verde campus, which has five buildings on site. The district has 39 schools.
According to Dettlaff, each building’s age, size and function were noted and then a software tool identified the elements within “from roof to foundation and everything in between mechanical, electrical, architectural (and) structural.”
“We then attached a cost to each one of those elements,” he told the board, explaining:
“Probably the most important piece is how long are those systems going to last based on when I installed them, how I’m maintaining them, etc...We track all of these practical life cycles for every single building element in your entire portfolio.”
The information is then added to a database that the district can use to help determine funding allocations.
“What’s nice about this data is it puts you in a position and your staff in a position where they now have a view that is concrete that basically says these are the things I need to pay attention to coming up over the next 30 years,” he said.
District staff also will be able to update the database, which was referred to as a living, breathing capital plan versus a static excel spreadsheet by Boatman.
“In Gilbert we were building a lot of schools,” Superintendent Dr. Shane McCord said. “At least one a year but sometimes two or three in certain areas and all of those things are coming due in a lot of different ways.”
McCord asked the consultants what common infrastructure issues they’ve seen on campuses in Arizona.
“The one thing we do see is that school districts typically will go ahead and fix things that are visible,” Dettlaff said. “So the exteriors, the interiors, walls, finishes, mill work, things like that – washroom renovations upgrades, which are all necessary and wonderful to do.
“What typically gets missed is everything that’s behind the walls. What we refer to as MEP – mechanical, electrical, plumbing. You’re doing all these sorts of things that you can see but it’s all the mechanical systems that start to catch up and that’s usually the stuff that surprises everybody. Those end up being and becoming the larger ticket items over time especially as you build something.”
Boatman said a majority of the district’s buildings were designed to last 50 years.
“Historically about 35% of a facility’s value comes due in the first half of its life, in the first 25 years,” he said. “Typically, a bunch of items but smaller ticket items, so flooring, finishes, wall finishes, lighting equipment, water heaters, stuff like that.”
The remainder, about 65% of a facility’s worth will come due in the last half of its life, in years 26 through 50, he added.
Dettlaff said the district, which will see a lot of needs coming over the next three decades, has a $198-million backlog of things to fix today – 88% are mechanical, electrical and plumbing needs.
“That may look like an alarming number,” he said. “It is a big number, there’s no question. But I’m going to tell you it’s not a sky-is-falling number.”
He said that most school districts try to figure out what the risk rating could be and should be.
“In other words, do I have to spend all $198 million today to fix my schools so that I don’t compromise the quality of teaching and learning in the environment?” he said. “The answer is no you don’t.”
He said if the district did nothing over the course of 30 years, that $198 million in fixes would balloon to $1.6 billion worth of need.
But if the district continued to invest $20 million every year for the next 30 years, the $1.6 billion drops the unfunded liability to about $1 billion, Dettlaff said, adding at which point does it affects teaching and learning.
He said the industry standard for measuring risk of a campus or building is to use a facility condition index, a simple ratio – how much money is needed to fix a school today divided by its current replacement value.
“If I built the school brand new it’d be zero dollars needed to fix it divided by its replacement value meaning an FCI of zero is perfect, it’s in great shape,” he said.
An FCI between zero and 5% means the facility is running perfect, in great shape; 5-10% is in the fair range; 10-30% is poor and over 30% is critical, according to Dettlaff.
“It would be ideal to manage my risk and make sure that all my buildings are at least in the good or the fair range,” he said. “So in other words, at least 90% of the value of my schools are unencumbered, they’re working the way they’re supposed to.”
That said, he added that he would rank GPS today an A-minus overall.
“You’re sitting at an 8.7% FCI,” he said. “Having done hundreds of these across the country, that is a good place to be compared to others. That doesn’t mean that you should put the brakes on and stop.
“I’m just letting you know that you’ve done a really good job, your team, your staff…done a really good job of figuring out where to invest next over the past number of years to keep you where you are today.”
Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of business services, noted that if the district continued investing the $20 million a year, it would still be within that fair range through 2028-29.
Dettlaff added that if the district did nothing to its portfolio, it would reach the critical stage by 2033.
“I can tell you at that point with great confidence that if you let that happen, your ability to teach and learn in those classrooms would absolutely be compromised and challenged,” he said.
He gave examples such as a premature failure of equipment that would send students home and teachers complaining about inadequate lighting.
“At the end of the day the idea here is yes you will want to try and target towards $48 million per year,” Dettlaff said. “That will ensure that the facilities stay in a position where teaching and learning won’t be challenged.”
Board member Chad Thompson asked the consultants if they created a list of things for the district that need to be targeted more urgently.
Dettlaff responded that lot of the district’s mechanical systems will start to come due around 2029 and that “stuff that’s coming due in the next five years actually has a prioritization score” in the database.
“Some of the things that popped out are things like fire and life safety or code-related items,” he said.
“In your portfolio in the next five years you have about $8 million worth of life safety code issues that you want to pay attention to and they’re not all due today but they’re going to be due in the next five years.
Thompson asked Betz if it was feasible and sustainable for the district to jump from spending $20 million to $48 million.
Betz said the $20 million over the last five years came out of the district’s bond and that it would be difficult to spend $48 million each year given that students are in class most of that time.
Board member Sheila Uggetti pointed out that $2 million of the $20 million is from the state.
“So, if we didn’t have the bond, we would only have $2 million,” she said.
Thompson asked, “How are we … without an ability to keep things up to date without asking taxpayers for more?”
Betz responded that it’s “all about prioritizing” and that monies can be moved between two funds to meet regular ongoing facility reinvestment costs.
“We had a time when we didn’t have bonds. It was about one year and it was tough,” board member Jill Humpherys said. “We didn’t have an override and we didn’t have bonds. We didn’t do anything that wasn’t a major emergency or what had to be done and so there was a backlog created.
“Thankfully our voters came forward in 2015 and passed our override and our bond and then we were able to go back and address some of those issues and put more money into our buildings.”