Gilbert Public Schools is looking to send kids back into classrooms part time Sept. 8 and full time on Sept. 21, provided it is safe to do so.
Staff presented a phased opening plan to the Governing Board in last week’s special meeting. The board is expected to reaffirm the plan at this Tuesday’s meeting.
“Our end goal as a board for everyone concerned is as soon as possible, sooner than later,” board President Charles Santa Cruz said. “At some point all of our kids will be back on campus with in-person instruction and all of us moving forward. I think that’s the end goal and I think we made some strides and taken some steps to work towards that.”
Currently students are learning remotely since the start of school Aug. 5.
The plan will offer two options – online learning through the district’s Global Academy and in-person hybrid that eventually transitions to full-time classroom instruction.
In the hybrid model, students would come to campus two days a week, do two days of independent learning and one day of online instruction. The district’s on-site learning support will remain available for internet access.
The students would be divided by the first initial of their last name so that only 50 percent of students are on campus to allow for social distancing.
For example, A-L would go to school for two days and switch off with M-Z, according to Barbara Newman, executive director of teaching and learning.
There is an exception for special-education students, who would be on campus four days a week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Newman said.
Safety precautions for students’ return include desks facing one direction in rows when possible, multiple hand washings during the day and frequent sanitation.
Everyone on campus would be required to wear a mask and parents are required to screen their children for symptoms before sending them to school.
For elementary schools, bus capacity would be at 50 percent, students would eat in cafeterias with reduced seating and playground equipment sanitized twice a day.
At the secondary schools, safety protocols in place include buses with 50 percent capacity, staggered release schedule for passing periods and directed hallway flow patterns, reduced cafeteria seating and reduced use of large common areas such as gyms, libraries and auditoriums.
Fields trips would be determined month-to-month, according to Marcie Taylor, Secondary Education executive director.
Teachers returning to the classroom would receive protective equipment, including N-95 masks and face shields, upon request. There also is an employee assistance program that provides free counseling for staff.
Staff also reviewed what an on-campus schedule would look like for students, the guidelines to follow if there is a positive COVID-case on campus and cleaning protocols in place.
Board member Reed Carr asked if there were any protocols in place, such as COVID-19 testing of new students who come from another school district or a charter school.
Jennefer Frost, district director of Health Services, said there was none but that administrators will look at what to do if a child comes into the district from a school that is shut down due to COVID-19 cases.
Frost also said they are working on possibly opening up select campuses as host sites for a COVID-19 testing blitz for staff and students provided free by testing companies.
Superintendent Sean McCord reviewed where the district stood with the state-issued health benchmarks recommended for schools to meet before opening.
Data for 14 days must show less than 100 cases per 100,000 individuals, less than 7 percent of area cases testing positive for COVID-19 and hospital visits due to COVID-like symptoms are below 10 percent.
Maricopa County Public Health drills the state data down further with a dashboard tool updated weekly to guide school districts in deciding the types of learning scenario for re-opening.
The county uses colors based on two weeks of data that is 12 days behind to indicate COVID-19 spread – if all three benchmarks are in the green, there is minimal community spread and traditional learning could resume; yellow is moderate spread and hybrid learning is recommended while one or more benchmarks in the red is substantial and necessitates remote learning.
According to McCord, data reported on Aug. 13 for the week ending July 26 showed the district were in the green for case rate and hospital visits but still in the red for positive cases.
“We are trending in a very good direction,” McCord told the board.
According to the county, if a district is meeting the benchmarks for minimal or green on two metrics but substantial or red on one, it is considered to still be in the substantial category.
Before the board delved into the plan, 30 speakers aired their concerns at the nearly the 4 1/2-hour meeting. The overflow crowd was kept in a separate room for social distancing. Over 1,000 viewers tuned in online.
A majority of the speakers echoed Jason Ellis, who wanted the district to open up schools.
The parents said they and their children were struggling with remote learning and closing schools were worst for kids than getting COVID-19.
“What is happening right now is almost sickening,” Ellis said. “We are leaving children behind. They are being left behind because the tools being provided to them are barely working.”
He asked board members if they wanted to be responsible for creating a class of under-educated students.
“We are allowing the empty rhetoric on the news now that is not substantiated by evidence that they are going to get sick, that they are going to die, that any of this is going to actually happen,” Ellis said. “The evidence isn’t there. These kids need to be in school.”
Trina Jonas said she is actively involved with the district serving on PTSO and as vice president of a booster club. She said many parents are like her who are active with their schools are leaving the district for those with in-class learning.
She said online learning is sub-par and that she feels like she is failing her kids by allowing them to stay on it. She said she represented many parents and that kids were not doing well.
“This is about choice,” she said. “Let us take that risk.”
Jennifer Yoong, who has two children at Mesquite Elementary, said she is an ER nurse and knows the risks.
She also said she’s heard of people hacking into the Buzz platform used by the district for learning and that they are posting “highly inappropriate and illegal things.”
“What are you doing to protect against sexual predators?” she asked. “I need my kids back in school. We know the risks and we are willing to take it.”
Carr directed McCord to follow up on Yoong’s comments about the hack.
Brendan Walter said teachers who are afraid to go back to work should find work in a different industry.
He told the board, “You owe money back to the taxpayers if you don’t open up in the next two to three weeks.”
Walter said children are more likely to die by getting hit by lightening than from COVID-19 and that for 95 percent of adults who get the virus, it’s not a death sentence.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while children, 0-17, infected with COVID-19 are less likely to develop severe illness compared with adults, children are still at risk of developing severe illness and complications.
A few children also spoke to the board about their struggles with remote learning.
“Some of the challenges for online schooling for me have been increased stress, anxiety and frustration,” said Kaylin Hamelwright, an eighth-grader at Desert Ridge Junior High. “When I do work, sometimes I don’t understand things and I need help with teachers but since we have to do independent work by ourselves on online, it’s harder to ask the teacher for help. Sometimes teachers have a hard time using Buzz and Webex because they haven’t learned the system right and they needed more time.”
Dylan Wells, a 16-year-old junior at Gilbert High School, said in his second week of remote instruction, he still hasn’t learned a single thing. He said he’s talked to about 100 other students and no one except his cousin liked remote learning.
“Teachers don’t know what they are doing and kids don’t either,” he said, adding the overwhelming amount of homework assigned was ridiculous.
He said he experiences frequent crashes on his computer and feels like dropping out and working at a McDonald’s.
Noah Mattison, a Gilbert High School freshman, said frequent computer connectivity problems are such that he dreads waking up each day for school.
“I’m a 14-year-old boy,” he said. “I miss school and that’s saying something.”
About a half dozen speakers, though, urged the board to exercise caution in opening up schools.
“Yes, your children will get sick and yes, some of them will die,” Matthew Oskowis said. “How can I say that is because one of my children got sick because he went back to school too soon?”
Oskowis said he knows his son got the virus at school because he is the only one in the family who has tested positive.
“Unfortunately, he is a severely autistic child who got sick,” Oskowis said. “And I have the unfortunate circumstance of having to explain to him – or attempt to explain to my severely autistic son – he can’t go to school because he is sick. But he got sick because he went to school.
“So, all this rhetoric about how children aren’t endangered, they’re not going to get sick, they’re not going to have any harm come to them is foolhardy at best.”
He urged the board to stick with the criteria for opening and not just look at case data for the district because a large majority of the student population comes from outside the district’s boundary.
Board member Jill Humphreys said staff will reach out to provide help and that teachers are committed to doing the best they can educating students.
“We as a school board are not trying to close down schools,” she said. “We don’t want to be in this situation but we are in a pandemic.”
McCord added that the vast majority of emails to the district talked about teachers in a positive way.
He also acknowledged that online learning was not ideal and difficult and that he was running into some of these struggles as he has three children at home.
The district after Tuesday’s meeting went back to teachers to determine on-site return status and also began asking parents their preference on the two options.
District staff is to begin preparations beginning Tuesday through Sept. 4 with student enrollment, scheduling and staff reassignments.
“It’s a good plan,” Reed said. “From my perspective we promised teachers, staff and concerned members of our community that we would not start school until the state-issued metrics was met.
“On the other hand, we also promised the parents, students, teachers and staff who desire in-person learning that we would return when the metrics were met and so my objective remains to get us back to school as soon as possible.”