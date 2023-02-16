Art will now have the same service level as PE, music and library at Gilbert Public Schools.
The Governing Board unanimously approved spending $940,000 annually to add 12 full-time art teachers at the elementary level, beginning in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
“I’ve been employed in the district for the past 19 years,” said Ann Schwaab, Elementary Art Department chair before the board’s vote on Jan. 31.
“I’ve enjoyed every minute of being part of this wonderful district and I’m here this evening because I believe my dream and the dreams of my colleagues will come true this evening.”
According to Schwaab, art didn’t become part of GPS’ curriculum until 1991 after intense lobbying from the then-Art Department chair.
“After lot of discussion and persistence this was granted but the budget only allowed for two art teachers,” Schwaab said. “This is how the elementary art program started in GPS and we have been part time in each campus since.”
She added that since assuming the chair position in 2012, she has persistently requested for more art instruction in elementary schools.
“I speak for all elementary art teachers when I say how grateful and appreciative we are to see this finally go to a board meting,” she said.
Superintendent Dr. Shane McCord said the board’s approval would not only give elementary students a weekly art specials class but also gives academic classroom teachers time to do daily planning.
“I’m not an artist but my kids love, love, love, love art,” board member Chad Thompson said. “I’ve got a son at Ashland Ranch and a daughter that are always drawing me things and I love it.”
“The real benefit for this is obviously for the teachers having an extra 40 minutes every week,” he said. “But the real value in this is the art and the kids, the knowledge and the experience that the kids are going to get from the art program. We’re excited to see what the future holds for our budding artists in elementary school.”
Sheila Rogers Uggetti, a retired educator, said she’s seen first-hand the benefits art brings to students.
“In particular my grandson, who had some fine-motor issues,” she said. “And being in art…took care of his fine-motor issues.”
Board member Jill Humpherys said art brings lot of different aspects to learning, including “culture, colors, understanding of others, work ethics (and) organization.”
“This is something that I have desired for a long time,” she added. “I’m really excited to be on the board at a time when we can make this a possibility for our students. And I would say this shows our value as a district because not every district employs art teachers. There’s not always the ability or the desire to have that.”
Board member Ronda Page said her four children went to GPS schools and “those specials meant everything to them.”
“They get so excited about those specials and I’m such an advocate of them and I believe that it brings our students a more well-rounded, well-balanced education.”
Board President Lori Wood asked if the expenditure was sustainable for the foreseeable future.
“As this was presented to the leadership team it rose to a high priority very quickly,” said Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of Business Services; “not only because of the advantage of adding extra time for students to learn art but also the advantage of all our elementary teachers, giving them the same opportunity to have planning, time as it happens in our junior high and high schools.
“So, it’s a priority and so we’ve prioritized it and it will be funded.”
McCord told the art teachers in the audience that when the proposal was presented at a retreat, not one board member flinched.
“Not one of them hesitated and everything they are saying right here, right now they said at that retreat,” McCord said. “So we’ve added instructional coaches, we’ve added social workers and now we are adding art teachers.
“I just think that goes to show how much this board supports the things that we do in our district and everything that we do in our district is for the betterment of our students.”